Mississippi State Graduate Student Vanished On His Way To Meet Fraternity Brothers. Where Is Lester Jones, Jr.?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedStarkville, MS
Major discount supermarket to host grand opening for new location in MississippiKristen WaltersStarkville, MS
Ole Miss baseball predicted fourth in SEC West; MSU predicted last
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WTVA) - Southeastern Conference (SEC) baseball coaches predict Ole Miss and Mississippi State to finish fourth and last respectively in the Western Division. LSU is predicted to win the Western Division, followed by Texas A&M, Arkansas, Ole Miss, Alabama, Auburn and Mississippi State. Tennessee is predicted to win...
Gonzalez, Hancock, Ledbetter named Preseason All-SEC
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WTVA) - Ole Miss shortstop Jacob Gonzalez has been named to the Preseason All-SEC First Team. Mississippi State catcher Luke Hancock and Colton Ledbetter made the Second Team. Open this link to view the entire list.
Rotary Classic Rodeo returns this weekend in Starkville
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - The Rotary Classic Rodeo is back this weekend in Starkville. The event takes place Feb. 10-11 at the Mississippi Horse Park. John Harrison, who is a rodeo clown, said the rodeo will feature riders from across the United States and Canada. Ethan Ray, who won the...
Winner determined in runoff for local seat in Mississippi House
(WTVA) — We now know who has been elected to an open local seat in the Mississippi House of Representatives. Results certified Wednesday show Perry Van Bailey has defeated Andy Stepp to represent people in Calhoun, Grenada, Lafayette and Webster counties who are in House District 23. Bailey finished...
Section of Highway 8 could be renamed in memory of Chickasaw County deputy
JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - A piece of legislation being considered in Jackson would rename a section of Highway 8 the "Deputy Jeremy Allen Voyles Memorial Highway.”. Rep. Johnathan Ray Lancaster is the bill’s principle author. He represents Chickasaw and Pontotoc counties. The Mississippi House of Representatives unanimously passed the...
MSU career expo ends on Friday
Mississippi State’s bi-annual career expo began on Thursday and ends on Friday. Mississippi State’s bi-annual career expo began on Thursday and ends on Friday.
Winning lottery ticket worth $900K purchased in West Point
JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - One lucky player purchased a lottery ticket worth $905,168 in West Point, the Mississippi Lottery Corporation announced on Wednesday. The following is a copy of the Lottery’s announcement:. After 25 drawings, one lucky Mississippi Lottery player matched all five numbers from Tuesday’s Mississippi Match 5...
Band of Choctaw Indians seeking answers into mound vandalism
NANIH WAIYA, Miss. (WTVA) - Authorities are searching for answers into who vandalized a sacred Native American mound in Winston County. The vandalism happened during the past weekend at the Nanih Waiya Mound. The vandal or vandals left behind tire tracks and litter. “It is an area that should be...
Unsafe bridge closed in Houston
Chickasaw County leaders have temporarily closed part of Pittsboro Street in Houston due to an unsafe bridge. Chickasaw County leaders have temporarily closed part of Pittsboro Street in Houston due to an unsafe bridge.
Restaurants prep for Super Bowl and Valentine's Day
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Local restaurants are preparing for two of the busiest days of the year: Super Bowl Sunday and Valentine's Day. "The tables fill up fast,” Forklift owner and chef Cooper Miller said. “We've been booked for weeks. We're booked out for Saturday and for Tuesday night."
Houston students collecting blankets for cancer patients
HOUSTON, Miss. (WTVA) - Students at Houston Upper Elementary School are showing that little hands can make a big difference in their community. The students will collect blankets through Feb. 23 for a project called "Benny's Blankets.”. The blankets are given to cancer patients at St Dominic's Cancer Center in...
Shots fired at Columbus patrolman
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A Columbus Police officer is lucky to be alive after bullets struck his patrol vehicle early Friday morning. The incident happened shortly after midnight on 14th Avenue North near the intersection of Railroad Street and Bluecutt Road. The situation began with two speeding vehicles, one chasing...
Car thief sought in Tremont
TREMONT, Miss. (WTVA) - Law enforcement is trying to locate the person responsible for stealing a car in Itawamba County. According to the Itawamba County Sheriff’s Department, the theft happened on Tuesday, Feb. 7 at a home in Tremont. An address was not provided. The car is a white...
Blaze damages Winona lumber mill
WINONA, Miss. (WTVA) - When workers arrived Wednesday morning at No Heart Lumber in Winona, they saw a sight they least expected. Winona firefighters responded at approximately 7:00 to a blaze at the lumber mill. The fire started in one of the kilns used to dry wood. “I thought the...
Arrests expected soon in Macon homicide
MACON, Miss. (WTVA) - Macon Police expect to make arrests soon in connection to a weekend homicide. Officers found London Rupert on the night of Friday, Feb. 3 in an SUV on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. Someone shot Rupert in the head and he later died at a...
Salvation Army Empty Bowls luncheon is back
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Tupelo Salvation Army is getting ready for one of its largest fundraising events of the year. The Empty Bowls event is set for March 1 at the Tupelo Furniture Market Building No. 5. The money from this event is used to support feeding the homeless...
Juveniles face slew of charges in Oktibbeha County
CRAWFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - Authorities arrested six juveniles and a seventh is still at large in connection to auto burglaries in Oktibbeha County. Oktibbeha County Sheriff’s Capt. Brett Watson said the auto burglaries were reported on Saturday, Feb. 4 at the Links Apartments. Law enforcement tried to pull over...
Tupelo stores are gearing up for Valentine's Day
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Valentine’s Day is less than a week away and shopping locally is a great way to show your love. Stores in downtown Tupelo are already seeing more foot traffic. “I think you get great product,” Liz Rose of Reed’s gift shop said. “But we kind...
New information released after child kidnapping attempt in Itawamba County
FULTON, Miss. (WTVA) - Someone reportedly tried to kidnap a child in Itawamba County. According to the Itawamba County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened Monday evening, Feb. 6 at approximately 5:45 near Itawamba Attendance Center. The male individual fled before law enforcement arrived, though. Itawamba County Sheriff Chris Dickinson...
New grocery store opening in Aberdeen
ABERDEEN, Miss. (WTVA) - A brand new grocery store is coming to Aberdeen. It’s called Freshly's and its 20,000-square-foot building, located on Highway 8, will open on Saturday. According to the company, it’ll include a bakery, deli and floral shop. This gives the city a second grocery store;...
