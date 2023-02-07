Read full article on original website
KFYR-TV
Above normal winterkill found in North Dakota lakes
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Fisheries biologists are conducting dissolved oxygen testing on a variety of lakes statewide to check for winterkill. “It’s one of the things that we do every winter on select lakes, primarily the lakes that we have a reasonable chance of experiencing some sort of winterkill,” said BJ Kratz, fisheries supervisor.
In Case You Missed It: 2/6 – 2/12
BISMARCK, N.D (KXNET) — Valentine’s Day is coming up, and there’s plenty of things to love around North Dakota — but also plenty of things to be concerned about. While we’ve seen some great news over the past week, particularly with a major basketball announcement, there’s also been saddening deaths, bomb threats, and the return […]
North Dakota is the third-worst state for singles
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Valentine’s Day is right around the corner, but people without a special someone might feel a little lonely during the yearly holiday. Here in North Dakota, this feeling can be even worse — especially after a study from Wallethub revealed just how difficult the singles’ scene can be in our state. […]
Mandan – “Living The Dream?” – Umm Absolutely ( Gallery )
One can only dream, right? Have you ever driven by a huge mansion in Bismarck or Mandan and wondered what it would be like to live there?. Well listen, we are allowed our dreams, and for about 99% of us, that's all it will ever be. However, if you ever win big in the lottery, If I were you I would take a tour of some of the mansions available in the Mandan area - Here is a quick example of a place that WAS on sale just last May.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
North Dakota ranked fourth most romantic state in country
(Fargo, ND) -- With Valentine’s Day around the corner, many have already planned out their perfect romantic date and bought a sweet gift for their partner. Although some of us are more romantically inclined than others, the Internet is brimming with ideas if you need some inspiration for surprising your partner and sweeping them off their feet.
KELOLAND TV
Cities with the most expensive homes in South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (STACKER) — Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in South Dakota using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of December 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib....
Times-Online
North Dakota Winter Show Foundation Board gears up for 86th annual NDWS
The Winter Show Foundation Board is gearing up for the 86th Annual Winter Show March 7-12, 2023. The Foundation Board and Friends of the Winter Show was established in 1986 to help support and fund the North Dakota Winter Show. Membership is $100 a year, with special perks: $5.00 off rodeo tickets, $2.00 off of various events, 10% off of WS merchandise, your name on the membership board, Friends of the Winter Show social and supper at the annual meeting. You will also be eligible to be on the Winer Show Foundation Board.
KELOLAND TV
New fishing record set in South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A new state fishing record was set last month. On Saturday the South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks posted a photo of the record fish on Facebook. GFP congratulated Dan James for setting a new unrestricted category record with his 28 pounds and four ounces bigmouth buffalo that he caught from Lake Oahe on January 7th.
KFYR-TV
United Tribes of ND support wild horses in TRNP
MEDORA, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota’s Tribal Association has voiced their position on Theodore Roosevelt National Park’s livestock plan. United Tribes of North Dakota says they want wild horses and longhorns to stay. The association recently shared a letter of support addressed to Park Superintendent Angie Richman for...
wdayradionow.com
North Dakota tied for fifth most relaxed state in country
(Fargo, ND) -- North Dakota is near the top of the list when it comes to just chilling out. New research from the experts at Hush has revealed the Peace Garden State ranks tied for fifth as the most relaxed area in the US. Being relaxed plays a major part...
KELOLAND TV
A Taste of Spring Before Winter Returns…
Patchy fog to greet some; otherwise, sunny and warm this afternoon. Highs will reach the 30s, 40s, and 50s today with light westerly winds. The warmth will continue into tomorrow with mild 60s in western and (parts of ) central South Dakota. We’ll have 30s and 40s for highs in eastern KELOLAND. But, it will soon change.
earnthenecklace.com
Amber Wheeler Leaving KXMB: Where Is the North Dakota Meteorologist Going?
Amber Wheeler has been responsible for the weather coverage in North Dakota for over a decade. But now, the experienced meteorologist announced she is moving on to the next step of her career. Amber Wheeler is leaving KXMB-TV in February 2023. KX News viewers want to know where she is going next and if she will continue in broadcasting. They especially want to know if she will remain in Bismarck. Find out what Amber Wheeler said about her departure from KXMB here.
STDs are spreading fast in North Dakota
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The recent years have seen a boom in cases of Sexually-Transmitted Diseases (STDs), believed to be due to a large number of rising cases following the end of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, when looking at the results from 2000-2020, evidence would suggest that this surge in STD cases is nothing new. […]
KFYR-TV
Wind turbine project moving forward in ND’s sage grouse country
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A wind turbine farm project is moving forward in North Dakota’s sage grouse habitat. State wildlife officials voiced concern after Apex Clean Energy’s Bowman Wind Project proposed placing wind turbines within four miles of a sage-grouse lek, where the birds mate. Populations of the native birds have sharply dropped off in North Dakota and surrounding states due to lack of sagebrush habitat. They now reside in under 500 square miles of Golden Valley, Slope, and Bowman counties. They’re down from around 30 leks in the state to six.
Are Walmart Stores Closing In South Dakota, Minnesota, or Iowa?
In our tri-state region, there are approximately 143 Walmart stores. In South Dakota, we have 15 stores while Minnesota has 68, and Iowa with 60. With nearly 5,000 stores nationwide, Walmart recently announced the closing of some 'underperforming' locations that will occur in the coming weeks. WHY IS WALMAR CLOSING...
What’s happening this weekend? 2/11-2/12
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — It may not be Valentine’s Day just yet, but that isn’t stopping the event scene in Bismarck and Dickinson. The three cities are hosting a few events over the weekend that people of all ages are sure to love! Bismarck/Mandan Crimes of the Heart — The tragic comedy performance written by […]
Keeping the trucking industry safe in North Dakota and beyond
NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — According to the U.S. Department of Labor, while North Dakota is not in the top five states for most truckers, it does rank highly with about 32,000 resident truck drivers. North Dakota also has a significantly high proportion of truckers compared to the population, with one of every nine jobs being […]
KFYR-TV
North Dakota man competing in 9th Iditarod
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Each year brave mushers battle Alaska’s weather to compete in the annual Iditarod Sled Dog Race between Anchorage and Nome, Alaska. This year a native North Dakotan is getting ready to compete in his ninth Iditarod. These are some of the views Kelly Maixner gets...
Montana Mountains: Prepare Thyself For Up To 20″ By Tuesday Night
Another powerful system is moving into Montana, affecting dozens of counties and popular mountain ranges - meaning powder days at the ski hill! Southwest Montana should be a large recipient of the snow, with up to 20" of snow at high elevations. It seems that Monday night and Tuesday could...
NBCMontana
Excellent weather this weekend; next weather maker entering western Montana Monday
WINTER STORM WATCH is in effect from Monday afternoon through Tuesday evening for the East Glacier Park Region, Southern Rocky Mountain Front, Upper Blackfoot and MacDonald Pass, Gates of the Mountains, Little Belt and Highwood Mountains, Snowy and Judith Mountains, Big Belt, Bridger and Castle Mountains, Elkhorn and Boulder Mountains, Gallatin and Madison County Mountains, and Centennial Mountains -- including the following locations: Homestake Pass, Canyon Creek, Targhee Pass, Wickes, Flesher Pass, Craig, Big Sky, Boulder, Raynolds Pass, East Glacier Park, Neihart, Elk Park Pass, Marias Pass, West Yellowstone, Lincoln, Clancy, Rogers Pass, Maudlow, Kings Hill Pass, Logan Pass, Battle Ridge Pass, Marysville, Saint Mary, MacDonald Pass, Bozeman Pass, Deep Creek Pass, Babb, Montana City, Corbin, Monarch, Wolf Creek, Trident, and Kiowa. Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations between 4 and 10 inches possible at pass level, with 10 to 20 inches possible over the higher peaks. Winds could gust over 40 mph at times. Travel could be very difficult due to slippery roads and significantly reduced visibility. Tire chains may be required for some vehicles. Those in the backcountry should ensure they have appropriate knowledge and gear and may want to consider alternate plans.
