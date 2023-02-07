Read full article on original website
Related
Rapidly-expanding food chain opens new spot in Georgia
A popular food chain with more than 600 locations throughout the country recently opened another new spot in Geogia. Read on to learn more. On Friday, February 3, 2023, the fast-growing gourmet cookie chain Crumbl Cookies opened its newest Georgia location in Pooler, according to an event post on the company's Facebook page.
Richmond Hill homeowner and suspect of explosion had ‘some sort of relationship’
BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – The Bryan County Sheriff’s Office held a press conference Thursday addressing a recent home explosion in Richmond Hill. Two men, Caleb Kinsey, 33, and Stephen Glosser, 36, have been arrested in connection with the Jan. 13 incident. “It was a deliberate act. It could have hurt or killed somebody,” said […]
Savannah Boat Show to celebrate 20th anniversary
For the twentieth consecutive year, the Savannah Boat Show returns to the area February 24-26. The popular annual show will be held at the Savannah Convention Center overlooking the Savannah River. Show producer JBM & Associates anticipates a tremendous show with more boats, more exhibitors, and three full days of activities for the entire family.
Gloria Jean Murray
Ms. Gloria Jean Murray, age 75, of Statesboro, GA., passed peacefully away on Saturday, February 4, 2023 at East Georgia Regional Medical Center after an extended illness. She was a 1967 graduate of Williams James High School. She was employed with Georgia Southern College (now Georgia Southern University) and a caregiver for the late Ruth Payton Alexis.
Georgia Southern investing $1.2 million to upgrade campus security cameras
Georgia Southern University is planning a major upgrade to its campus security cameras and video technology. With approximately $1.2 million budgeted, the university will upgrade the cameras in the resident halls and other buildings in Statesboro, Savannah and Hinesville to bring the current cameras from analog to a digital platform. Additionally, new cameras will be placed at entrances to our campuses that can tie into those from other law enforcement agencies. The end result will be an interconnected network of cameras across the region.
Carolyn Patricia “Pat” (Gay) Foss
Carolyn Patricia “Pat” Foss, age 75, passed away early Tuesday February 7, 2023, at Ogeechee Area Hospice Inpatient Facility. She was a native and longtime resident of Statesboro and moved to Townsend, Georgia over twenty years ago. She worked for many years in the family business, Try-Me Ext.,Co., Inc.
UPDATE: New investigation in Bulloch Co. School District
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Tonight, we have learned there is yet another investigation happening in the Bulloch County School District. Earlier this week we showed you this video. In the video is seventh-grade social studies teacher Marc Rountree shoving a seventh-grade student into a set of lockers. Rountree has since been suspended for 60 […]
Bulloch County Schools awarded $125K grant
Bulloch County Schools has been awarded a $125,000 Community Transformation Grant from the Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning (DECAL). Bulloch County Schools was one of 26 organizations who received a grant for 2023. The grant program assists community collaboratives with their initiatives that address the critical needs of children ages birth to eight years old and their families.
Statesboro Dollar General Robbed at Gunpoint
The Statesboro Dollar General located at 19170 US-80 West, which is at the intersection of Akins Pond Road and US-80 West, was robbed Tuesday evening February 7, 2023 around 9:48 PM. According to Bill Black, Bulloch County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy two males entered the store and both of them had...
Statesboro Police and Vyve teaming up to celebrate acts of kindness
The Statesboro Police Department is excited to partner with Vyve Broadband again this year to celebrate acts of kindness in the Statesboro community. Every week of February, the Statesboro Police Department will be giving out a $25 gift card to a community member when they catch them in the act of doing something kind or good for our community. These acts can simply be picking up trash off the sidewalk or helping someone take groceries to their car.
Brooklet’s Martha Weston handmade “Memory Bears” provide comfort
Losing a loved one may be one of the most difficult things we ever go through in life. Brooklet’s Martha Weston has found a way to make remembering them a little easier. Martha is known for her sewing talents in making bears, pillow covers and quilts she creates to help loved ones remember the ones they have lost.
Bernard Joseph “Joey” Oliver III
Bernard Joseph “Joey” Oliver III, age 53, lost his battle with addiction on Thursday, February 2nd 2023 after 13 years of sobriety. He was born on February 2nd, 1969 in Orangeburg, SC to the late Bernard Joseph Oliver, Jr. and Mrs. Sarah Lucille Bolan Williams. Joey was preceded in death by his sister, Sherri Oliver.
Aletheia Heath Johnson
Aletheia Heath Johnson, 93, of Statesboro, Georgia, passed away on February 5, 2023, at her home in Heathrow, Florida. She was born in Statesboro, Georgia, to the late Valder and Clydia (Roberts) Heath, and grew up on a farm with her brother and three sisters. She graduated from Bulloch County...
Bradley Lavone Anderson
Mr. Bradley Lavone Anderson, age 52, was mercifully taken home by the Lord on Sunday, February 5, 2023 at Ogeechee Area Hospice Inpatient Facility in Statesboro. Brad had a long struggle with pain resulting from a past injury and then from AML Leukemia. The Statesboro native was a 1990 graduate of Statesboro High School.
Weekly COVID Report | Tuesday, February 06, 2023
In this weekly COVID report, Bulloch County’s risk status INCREASED to MEDIUM by COVIDACTNOW and CDC tracker. Georgia’s statewide remains LOW. We have added CDC COVID Data Tracker to give readers real time information on COVID in Bulloch County. Even though we are only updating weekly, on Monday’s at this time, you can refer back to this story to access this real time tracker at any time.
County Commission take steps for more industrial growth
Bulloch County Commissioners met Tuesday, February 7th for their regular bi-monthly meeting. During the meeting the commissioners approved the Bulloch County Planning and Development Department proposed to amendment to the Official Zoning Map of Bulloch County. This amendment allows them to apply the Interstate Gateway Overlay district to two parcels. The parcels are located at or approximate to 3414 Union Church Road near the Bruce Yawn Commerce Park.
BCS parent survey open online now through Feb. 28
Families are invited to participate in the 2023 Bulloch County Schools Parent Engagement Survey now through Feb. 28. Parents can complete a new survey for each school where they have a child enrolled. The survey is available in English and Spanish. Families can select their preferred language when they open...
Bulloch Tax Commissioner warns of scam letter
This week, the Bulloch County Tax Commissioner’s office is warning taxpayers of a scam that is circulating via mail. The office has received multiple calls and messages about citizens receiving documents threatening seizure of benefits or garnishment of wages due to unpaid tax debt. When a representative from the office attempted to call the number on the scam document, the line went straight to either music or a long ringing tone.
Grice Connect
Statesboro, GA
5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
899K+
Views
ABOUT
Grice Connect is here to help connect news, information, ideas and opportunities with the community. Connecting you to our community and our community to you is our focus. Grice Connect is a hyper-local, locally owned and operated, digital media news outlet serving Statesboro and Bulloch County, Georgia including Georgia Southern University, East Georgia State College and Ogeechee Technical College, the cities of Brooklet and Portal.https://griceconnect.com/
Comments / 0