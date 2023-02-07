ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fire in transformer room forces evacuations at Brockton Hospital as crews cut power

By CBSBoston.com Staff
 6 days ago

Brockton Hospital evacuated after fire in transformer room 02:13

BROCKTON -- Power at Brockton Hospital was shut off and some patients needed to be evacuated after a fire in the transformer room Tuesday morning.

By 9:45 a.m. the fire was mostly extinguished aside from some hot spots. There was a massive mutual aid response to help move patients, said Brockton Fire Chief Brian Nardelli.

National Grid was called to shut the transformer and emergency generators down so firefighters could put out the flames.

"Once we were able to make our way in, after shutting down the power, we had to make a decision about the hospital and what we were going to do with the patients in the hospital," Nardelli said. "We are removing some critically ill and injured patients that need to find other facilities because part of it had to be shut down."

Ambulances from Plymouth and Norfolk County were assisting with the evacuations.

"The problem is we have to make sure we have the resources to be able to move some of these sick and injured patients. Out-of-hospital time is a big issue with these patients and we need to make sure that we can get them to an appropriate facility, we have to move them there swiftly so they're not out of the hospital too long," said Nardelli.

There is no timeline for when power will be restored to the hospital.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

Families who are looking for loved ones that may have been moved from Brockton Hospital should call 508-941-7293. If you go to voicemail, please leave a full name and phone number for a callback.

CBS Boston

CBS Boston

