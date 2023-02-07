On a balmy spring Saturday in downtown Fredericksburg, sunlight sparkles on the windows of Main Street's historic limestone buildings. The thoroughfare is bustling, kids eat ice cream cones as their parents wander in and out of stylish shops and art galleries, and friends catch up over huge steins of Hefeweizen at a shady biergarten. There's a small-town charm to the place, almost Mayberry-esque but hipper. It's hard to believe that not long ago Fredericksburg was a snoozy place visited mostly by San Antonians who would make the 70-mile drive to spend an afternoon poking around the antiques stores, admiring the fields of wildflowers that erupt in kaleidoscopic glory every April, and picking up a flat of sweet Hill Country peaches from a fruit stand.

FREDERICKSBURG, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO