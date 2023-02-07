ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rams Jalen Ramsey: 'Dirty' Hit on Tyreek in Pro Bowl? VIDEO

By Mike Fisher
 6 days ago

“This supposed to be flag meanwhile I’m getting de-cleated,” Tyreek Hill says of a seemingly "dirty'' Pro Bowl hit from Rams star Jalen Ramsey.

Los Angeles Rams star Jalen Ramsey has a healthy reputation as the all-too-rare cornerback who is not afraid to tackle.

But yes, in the eyes of some he took things a bit too far when he leveled Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill over the weekend in the Pro Bowl. ... a Pro Bowl that is now supposed to just be a flag football game.

“This supposed to be flag meanwhile I’m getting de-cleated,” Hill wrote on social media.

On the surface, Hill appears to have an argument here.

Ramsey put his shoulder into the smallish Hill, who was flipped to the ground as he was running into the end zone for a touchdown.

Did Ramsey try to take one of Hill’s flags? No. Did Ramsey pull way back as to not get physical with Hill? No.

So, what happened?

As you see here, the contact administered by Ramsey was not on purpose. And the reason Ramsey wasn't reaching for Hill's flag is because the Rams standout was too busy reaching for the flag of the moments-before ball-carrier Davante Adams ...

And when Adams lateraled the ball to Hill, Ramsey found himself in no-man's land ... which resulted in the big collision that looked nasty at first ...

And looked understandable upon second glance.

In the end, Ramsey's rep as a hitting corner will probably be enriched. (He likes to do things with a "BANG,'' you know. ) And Hill - who after getting traded from the Chiefs to Miami ended up catching 119 passes for 1,710 yards and seven touchdowns - will probably survive.

