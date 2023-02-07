Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Maine witness reports shiny 100-foot-long cigar-shaped objectRoger MarshWestbrook, ME
A Wake-Up Call For Parents: The Urgent Need to Protect Toddlers and Young Children from Cannabis OverdoseRachel PerkinsPortland, ME
4 Amazing Pizza Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
4 Amazing Burger Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Space Heater Blamed for Portsmouth, NH Camper Fire
A space heater is being blamed for igniting a fire inside a camper in Portsmouth that spread into a building Saturday morning. Portsmouth Fire Chief William McQuillen said firefighters were called to the fire on McDonough Street that spread from a camper parked outside into a building housing Safeway Storage around 10:50 a.m. The building's sprinkler system helped keep the fire from spreading.
Maine Store That Sold $1.35 Billion Lottery Ticket Plans to Share $50K With Employees
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. The little town of Lebanon, Maine, has been around since 1767. Unless you hail from Southern Maine or New Hampshire, there's a good chance you've never heard of this modest New England town. But last month, the whole world was buzzing about Lebanon, Maine. Why? Because someone bought a lottery ticket from Hometown Gas & Grill that was worth $1.3 billion dollars. Imagine becoming Elon Musk rich overnight? Well, this wasn't quite that much money. But it is a life-changing amount nonetheless.
More Maine, New Hampshire Bed Bath & Beyond Stores to Close for Good
It has been a rough time for Bed Bath & Beyond over the past several months. The longtime home goods retailer has seen a "restructuring" after a downturn in profits, while expenses continued to soar. That led to an initial wave of Bed Bath & Beyond store closures, some of which were in New England. As it turns out, the chain wasn't done with store closures, and three more Maine and New Hampshire locations are poised to be shuddered.
This New Hampshire Cat Calls the Mount Washington Observatory Home
Whether you're a cat person or not, you have to admit that this is cute. Meet Nimbus. He's a gray shorthair kitty who happens to live over 6,280 feet above sea level at New Hampshire's Mount Washington Observatory. This WMUR video explains that Nimbus was adopted from the Conway Area...
Car Hits Tree, Rock in Exeter, New Hampshire, Crash; Driver Charged With DUI
A car was heavily damaged and the driver charged with drunk driving following a crash in Exeter early Monday morning. Exeter police chief Stephan R. Poulin said the driver of a 2014 Ford Focus, Sarah Arseneau, 21, of Stratham, went off Newfields Road around 12:30 a.m., and struck a tree and large boulder. The sedan wound up on its side.
Two New Hampshire Towns Named Best Places to Visit in New England for 2023
Here in New England, we know we're pretty lucky to live in one of the best parts of the US. Over the years, countless studies have directed high praise towards our region. Last year, a WalletHub study announced the best small cities in the country, and eight New England towns made the list. Our area has also been highlighted for having some of the most magical winter wonderland towns, hottest zip codes in America, most underrated destinations in the country, and restaurants that made the New York Times' Restaurant List.
Who Cares About a Balloon When a Legendary Spy Lived Among Us on the New Hampshire Seacoast?
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. It’s hard to get wrapped up in a spy balloon when we used to have one running a convenience store right here on the Seacoast.
Shots Fired During Hampton, New Hampshire, Road Rage Incident
Shots were fired during what Hampton Police called a road rage incident Saturday night. A report of shots being fired from a dark-colored pickup truck at another vehicle in the area of Exeter Road and Towle Farm Road came in around 9:40 p.m., according to Hampton Police Chief Alex Reno.
Chocolate Company Based in Boston’s North Shore Wows at the 65th Annual Grammys
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Just saying the word 'chocolate' is enough for anyone's ears to perk up, but when it's based locally or regionally, it's hard not to feel a bit a pride, and gives new meaning to shopping local.
It’s Time: Summer 2023 Student Camp Series Registration at the Ogunquit Playhouse in Maine
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Hey, it's never too early to chat about the summer, especially when Mother Nature continues to be an unpredictable force this winter. The Ogunquit Playhouse Arts...
Seacoast Region Man Guest of First Lady at State of the Union
🔴 President Biden highlighted Doug Griffin and the death of his daughter to fentanyl in 2014. 🔴 Doug Griffin, the New Hampshire senior director of the Addiction Policy Forum. 🔴 Biden's message was interrupted by several Republicans who yelled "it's your fault" President Joe Biden used a...
