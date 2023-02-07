Read full article on original website
Related
Chinese authorities said they were preparing to shoot down an 'unidentified flying object' spotted near the Yellow Sea
Chinese authorities said the unidentified flying object was spotted near the coastal city of Rizhao on the Yellow Sea, according to state media.
China's spy balloon was more than it seemed
U.S. officials are revealing more information about the Chinese spy balloon shot down over the weekend, saying it was part of a fleet that make up a large-scale global surveillance system.
US offers first description of unknown 'object' shot down over Canada
The unidentified “object” the U.S. shot down over Canada was a “small metallic balloon” carrying a payload, a senior U.S. official confirmed to Fox News on Sunday.
US News and World Report
Turkey Earthquake Drone Footage Shows Fissures Slicing Through Land
TEVEKKELI/TEPEHAN, Turkey (Reuters) -Drone footage in southern Turkey showed fissures slicing and cracking across fields, roads, streams and hillsides, caused by a massive earthquake that struck the region at the start of the week. One jagged scar of bare and cracked earth, opened up by Monday's quake, cut deep into...
US News and World Report
Exclusive: South Korea Aims to Join AI Race as Startup Rebellions Launches New Chip
SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korean startup Rebellions Inc launches an artificial intelligence (AI) chip on Monday, racing to win government contracts as Seoul seeks a place for local companies in the exploding AI industry. The company's ATOM chip is the latest Korean attempt to challenge global leader Nvidia Corp in...
US News and World Report
Beijing City Will Support Key Firms to Build ChatGPT-Like AI Models
BEIJING (Reuters) - China's capital Beijing will support leading enterprises to build large artificial intelligence (AI) models that can challenge ChatGPT, the city's economy and information technology bureau said on Monday. The city will support key firms to invest in building open source framework and accelerate the supply of basic...
US News and World Report
Argentina Says Mafia Groups Are Spurring Russian Birth Tourism
BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Argentine officials have blamed organized "mafias" for promoting birth tourism to the South American country by Russian mothers-to-be amid a boom in numbers traveling there since the invasion of Ukraine looking to get their children citizenship. Thousands of expectant Russian mothers have arrived in Argentina over...
US News and World Report
UK to Review Security After Unknown Objects Puzzle N America
LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said Monday that the government would do “whatever it takes” to protect the country, as the U.K. announced a security review after several unidentified objects were shot down in the skies over North America. Asked about the objects, Sunak...
US News and World Report
China Says U.S. Flew High-Altitude Balloons Over Its Airspace
BEIJING/WASHINGTON (Reuters) -China said on Monday that U.S. high altitude balloons had flown over its airspace without permission more than 10 times since the beginning of 2022, drawing a swift denial from Washington. China's accusation widened a dispute with the United States that began last weekend after the U.S. military...
Comments / 0