US News and World Report

Turkey Earthquake Drone Footage Shows Fissures Slicing Through Land

TEVEKKELI/TEPEHAN, Turkey (Reuters) -Drone footage in southern Turkey showed fissures slicing and cracking across fields, roads, streams and hillsides, caused by a massive earthquake that struck the region at the start of the week. One jagged scar of bare and cracked earth, opened up by Monday's quake, cut deep into...
Exclusive: South Korea Aims to Join AI Race as Startup Rebellions Launches New Chip

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korean startup Rebellions Inc launches an artificial intelligence (AI) chip on Monday, racing to win government contracts as Seoul seeks a place for local companies in the exploding AI industry. The company's ATOM chip is the latest Korean attempt to challenge global leader Nvidia Corp in...
Beijing City Will Support Key Firms to Build ChatGPT-Like AI Models

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's capital Beijing will support leading enterprises to build large artificial intelligence (AI) models that can challenge ChatGPT, the city's economy and information technology bureau said on Monday. The city will support key firms to invest in building open source framework and accelerate the supply of basic...
Argentina Says Mafia Groups Are Spurring Russian Birth Tourism

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Argentine officials have blamed organized "mafias" for promoting birth tourism to the South American country by Russian mothers-to-be amid a boom in numbers traveling there since the invasion of Ukraine looking to get their children citizenship. Thousands of expectant Russian mothers have arrived in Argentina over...
UK to Review Security After Unknown Objects Puzzle N America

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said Monday that the government would do “whatever it takes” to protect the country, as the U.K. announced a security review after several unidentified objects were shot down in the skies over North America. Asked about the objects, Sunak...
China Says U.S. Flew High-Altitude Balloons Over Its Airspace

BEIJING/WASHINGTON (Reuters) -China said on Monday that U.S. high altitude balloons had flown over its airspace without permission more than 10 times since the beginning of 2022, drawing a swift denial from Washington. China's accusation widened a dispute with the United States that began last weekend after the U.S. military...
