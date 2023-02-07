Read full article on original website
US News and World Report
Exclusive: South Korea Aims to Join AI Race as Startup Rebellions Launches New Chip
SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korean startup Rebellions Inc launches an artificial intelligence (AI) chip on Monday, racing to win government contracts as Seoul seeks a place for local companies in the exploding AI industry. The company's ATOM chip is the latest Korean attempt to challenge global leader Nvidia Corp in...
US News and World Report
Gigapresses - the Giant Die Casts Reshaping Car Manufacturing
TRAVAGLIATO, Italy (Reuters) - By replacing around 60 welded components with a single module, gigantic aluminium die casting machines made by the likes of Tesla supplier IDRA Group are helping carmakers to simplify manufacturing and cut costs by up to 40% in some areas. Tesla has pioneered the use of...
US News and World Report
Russia Reports Pressure Glitch on Cargo Ship Docked to ISS
(Reuters) - Russia's space agency reported an unexplained loss of pressure on Saturday in a cargo craft docked to the International Space Station but said there was no threat to the crew. Roscosmos said mission control specialists had detected a depressurisation in the cooling system of the Progress MS-21 cargo...
US News and World Report
Radar Anomaly Prompts U.S. FAA to Briefly Close Some Montana Airspace
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. military said late on Saturday a radar anomaly prompted the temporary closure of airspace to civilian airplanes in Montana but no threatening object was detected. The North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) sent fighter aircraft to investigate but the aircraft "did not identify any object to...
