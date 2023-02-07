Read full article on original website
US News and World Report
Exclusive-Under U.S. Pressure, Lula Delays Brazil Docking of Iran Warships -Sources
RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Brazil bowed to U.S. pressure and declined an Iranian request for two of its warships to dock in Rio de Janeiro at a time when Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva was planning his trip to Washington to meet U.S. leader Joe Biden, sources said.
Brazil's govt not planning to push for cenbank chief swap, senator says
SAO PAULO, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Brazilian Senator Randolfe Rodrigues, the government leader in Congress, said on Wednesday there was no government guidance regarding replacing central bank Chief Roberto Campos Neto, who has been facing criticism from President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.
MTG demands probe over why former President Trump was apparently not informed of previous Chinese balloons over the US
Marjorie Taylor Greene suggested the Pentagon may have withheld information about Chinese spy balloons from Trump, and called for an investigation.
After US pops 1st balloon, China admits the 2nd one floating over Latin America is also theirs and gave the same excuse that it was just lost
China's Foreign Ministry said the craft was a lost civilian balloon, the same explanation it gave for a suspected spy balloon that drifted over the US.
'Total miscalculation': China goes into crisis management mode on balloon fallout
As the new year got underway in China, hopes appeared to be running high that an easing of tensions with the United States could unfold in the months ahead.
US News and World Report
Sweden Increasingly a Focus for Islamic Extremists, Security Police Say
STOCKHOLM (Reuters) -Sweden has moved into the spotlight for violent Islamic extremists after a number of incidents including the recent public burning of the Muslim holy book, the Koran, the security services said on Wednesday. "Recent developments with threats targeted at Sweden and Swedish interests are serious and affect Sweden's...
U.S. carried out Nord Stream bomb attack under top secret plan led by Joe Biden, report claims
U.S. Navy diving teams carried out the attack against the Nord Stream pipelines during a top secret mission overseen by President Joe Biden, a bombshell report claims.
US News and World Report
Pentagon: ‘100% Clear’ China Balloon Was Military Craft
The Defense Department on Wednesday took aim at China’s explanation for the balloon that drifted across the U.S. last week, saying it was “100%” certain the airship was for espionage and not for benign civilian meteorological data collection as Beijing has claimed. [. Read:. China Fires Back...
Australia's central bank signals more tightening ahead after hiking rates to decade high
Australia's central bank raised its cash rate by 25 basis points to a decade-high of 3.35% on Tuesday and reiterated that further increases would be needed, in a more hawkish policy tilt than many had expected.
investing.com
Veteran ruling party lawmaker Amari warns BOJ against raising rates
TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan has yet to see economic conditions fall into place for the central bank to raise interest rates, Akira Amari, a veteran ruling party lawmaker, told Reuters on Wednesday. "Basically, Japan's economy isn't in a condition where the Bank of Japan (BOJ) can exit" ultra-loose monetary policy,...
US News and World Report
UK PM Rishi Sunak May Announce Mini Cabinet Reshuffle on Tuesday -Source
LONDON (Reuters) -British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak may announce a mini reshuffle of his Cabinet on Tuesday and is considering breaking up the government's business department into three separate ministries, a source familiar with the discussions said on Monday. The reshuffle of ministers comes just over a week after Sunak...
US News and World Report
Netherlands, Denmark and Germany Buy 100 Leopard 1 Tanks for Ukraine - Dutch Gov't
THE HAGUE (Reuters) - The Netherlands, Denmark and Germany are buying 100 Leopard-1A5 battle tanks for Ukraine, the Dutch government said on Tuesday. The Dutch defense ministry said in a statement the tanks would be purchased "directly from German industry". In an interview on Dutch national broadcaster NOS, Netherlands Defense...
OilPrice.com
Central Bank Buying Spree Lifts Gold Prices
Despite continued rate rises from the US Federal Reserve, gold prices are recovering as other central banks around the world buy up the precious metal and investors foresee softer rate hikes. Prices have been propped up by robust purchasing from central banks across fast-growing economies including China, India and Turkey,...
TechCrunch
Partech hits first close of largest Africa-focused fund, at €245M
The firm, which focuses on early- and growth-stage startups across the continent, intended to raise about €230 million (~$250 million) for its second African fund and reach a first close at €150 million, according to general partners Tidjane Deme and Cyril Collon. However, overwhelming interest from LPs meant Partech Africa II surpassed what was initially set for the entire fund at first close. To add, the African fund will now seek to reach a final close of not more than €280 million (~$300 million), Deme said on the call.
Kenya tweaks 2022/23 spending, deficit estimates in supplementary budget
NAIROBI, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Kenya's finance ministry has tweaked its spending and budget deficit estimates for the current fiscal year that ends in June to show a slight increase in overall expenditure but a narrower deficit.
BBC
Public Order Bill: Peers defeat plans to curb protest disruption
The House of Lords has overturned plans to clamp down on protest marches that cause too much disruption. The government had proposed giving police powers to stop protesters using tactics such as blocking roads and slow marching before disruption takes place. Critics had described proposals as an attack on the...
US News and World Report
Ecuador's Lasso Appoints New Officials in Government Shakeup
QUITO (Reuters) -Ecuador's President Guillermo Lasso replaced several officials on Thursday as part of government changes, following his defeat in referendums on extradition for organized crime and other topics over the weekend. Lasso, a conservative ex-banker, appointed lawyer and former lawmaker Henry Cucalon as the new Government Minister to replace...
IMF boss Georgieva says the US will narrowly avoid recession and the Fed needs to stay the course on hiking interest rates
The US is likely to narrowly avoid falling into a recession, and there's a chance the Fed can nail a soft landing for the economy, the IMF's chief told CBS.
Central banks need to push back against investor optimism to ensure price stability, IMF says, even if that means declines in stocks
Central banks need to brace themselves against investor optimism and hold firm on monetary policy, per the IMF. The fund said price stability needed to be prioritized over a potential contraction in the stock market. The IMF pointed out that services inflation was unlikely to fall as quickly as price...
NASDAQ
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, dollar slip as rate hike fears unsettle investors
NEW YORK/LONDON, Feb 9 (Reuters) - The dollar slid and a global equity rally lost steam on Thursday as nagging concerns about the economy and the future pace of central bank interest rate hikes unsettled investors who earlier pushed European stocks to almost one-year peaks in Europe. An afternoon rise...
