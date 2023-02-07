ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Unidentified Object Shot Down Over Alaska: A Closer Look

On Friday, February 10th, a mysterious, high-altitude object was shot down by U.S. fighter jets over Alaska. The object, which was about the size of a car, was detected at an altitude of 40,000 feet and was deemed a potential threat to civilian planes by officials. This incident has generated a great deal of discussion and debate, as many questions remain unanswered about the object. In this article, we will take a closer look at the unidentified object shot down over Alaska and examine the implications of the incident.
The Independent

Map of US claims to show areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war

A map claiming to show the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war that originally circulated in 2015 is making the rounds again, amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active nuclear plants. There...
24/7 Wall St.

Comparing the Military Strength of Russia and NATO

The Biden administration agreed to provide high-tech M1 Abrams tanks to Ukraine, just the latest high-cost contribution the United States has made to the beleaguered European nation’s war effort. But the United States is certainly not the only country providing substantial aid packages to Ukraine as it combats Russian forces. The United Kingdom, Germany, Poland, […]
US News and World Report

Turkish Woman Dies Day After Her Rescue Following 104 Hours Under Quake Rubble

KIRIKHAN, Turkey (Reuters) - A woman died in hospital on Saturday a day after she was pulled out of the rubble of a collapsed building in southern Turkey, where she had been trapped for 104 hours since Monday's devastating earthquake, rescuers said. German rescuers pulled 40-year-old Zeynep Kahraman out of...
dallasexpress.com

U.S. Flexes Nuclear Muscles as Tensions Rise

A week after it was alleged China infringed on U.S. airspace with a spy balloon, the U.S. Air Force launched a missile test in California to demonstrate the country’s nuclear readiness. The Air Force launched an unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) test late Thursday from Vandenberg Space...
US News and World Report

Russia Says NATO Should Hold Emergency Summit Over Nord Stream Blasts

(Reuters) - NATO should hold an emergency meeting to discuss recent findings about September explosions at the Nord Stream gas pipelines, Russia's Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said late on Saturday. Investigative journalist Seymour Hersh, who won a Pulitzer Prize in 1970, said in a blog post on Wednesday, citing...
US News and World Report

United States Tells Citizens: Depart Russia Immediately

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The United States has told its citizens to leave Russia immediately due to the war in Ukraine and the risk of arbitrary arrest or harassment by Russian law enforcement agencies. "U.S. citizens residing or travelling in Russia should depart immediately," the U.S. embassy in Moscow said. "Exercise...
US News and World Report

Survivors Ever Fewer in Quake Rubble of Turkey and Syria

ANTAKYA, Turkey/JANDARIS, Syria (Reuters) -Exhausted rescuers pulled dwindling numbers of survivors from earthquake rubble in Turkey and Syria on Saturday five days after one of the region's worst natural disasters whose death toll neared 26,000 and looked set to rise far higher. Some rescue operations were halted after reports of...
US News and World Report

EU Envoy to Syria: 'Absolutely Unfair' to Be Accused of Shirking Earthquake Aid

ADANA, Turkey (Reuters) - The European Union's envoy to Syria said early on Sunday that it was not fair to accuse the group of failing to provide enough help to Syrians following the earthquake that devastated large parts of Syria and Turkey last week. Dan Stoenescu told Reuters the bloc...
US News and World Report

Russian Arms Supplies to India Worth $13 Billion in Past 5 Years - News Agencies

(Reuters) -Russia supplied India with around $13 billion of arms in the past five years, and New Delhi has placed orders with Moscow for weapons and military equipment exceeding $10 billion, Russian state news agencies reported late on Sunday. India is the world's biggest buyer of Russian arms, accounting for...
US News and World Report

Palestinian Medics: Israeli Army Kills Man in West Bank Raid

JERUSALEM (AP) — A Palestinian man was killed and at least seven others were injured Monday during a shootout with Israeli troops in the occupied West Bank city of Nablus, Palestinian officials said. It was the latest death in a surge of Israeli-Palestinian violence that shows no signs of...
US News and World Report

Rescuers Dig for Three Survivors in Rubble in Turkey a Week After Earthquake

ANTAKYA/ELBISTAN, Turkey (Reuters) -Rescuers pulled a woman alive from the rubble of a collapsed building in Turkey on Monday and another team was digging a tunnel to reach what was believed to be a trapped grandmother, mother and 30-day-old baby, broadcaster CNN Turk reported. A week after a major earthquake...

