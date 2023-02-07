ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two New Hampshire Towns Named Best Places to Visit in New England for 2023

Here in New England, we know we're pretty lucky to live in one of the best parts of the US. Over the years, countless studies have directed high praise towards our region. Last year, a WalletHub study announced the best small cities in the country, and eight New England towns made the list. Our area has also been highlighted for having some of the most magical winter wonderland towns, hottest zip codes in America, most underrated destinations in the country, and restaurants that made the New York Times' Restaurant List.
NEWMARKET, NH
Edy Zoo

Vermont introduces bill to end tipped minimum wage and ensure fair pay for all

MONTPELIER, VT. - Vermont legislators have introduced a new bill, H.225, to eliminate the tipped minimum wage and ensure that all employees, including those in the hospitality industry, receive the standard minimum wage by 2024. The bill was introduced by Representatives Troiano of Stannard, Arrison of Weathersfield, Campbell of St. Johnsbury, and 13 other legislators and has been referred to the Committee on Labor.
VERMONT STATE
fox5ny.com

New Hampshire school district bans urinals; students protest

NEW HAMPSHIRE - Dozens of students walked out of their New Hampshire school after the district banned urinals in a compromise to a proposal that would have blocked children from using facilities based on their gender identity. The school board decided a few days before the Friday walkout to prohibit...
MILFORD, NH
nhbr.com

(Opinion) NH’s misunderstood race, ethnicity demographics

The population profile for New Hampshire is often over simplified. Conversation typically revolves around New Hampshire’s population being predominantly rural, older and white. Recently, we’ve seen this belief reflected in the vote by the Democratic National Committee to move away from New Hampshire and its first-in-the-nation presidential primary because of our lack of diversity and their desire to “ensure that voters of color have a voice in choosing our nominee much earlier in the process and throughout the entire window,” putting New Hampshire second-in-line after South Carolina.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
manchesterinklink.com

NH residential market shifted slightly toward buyers in January

CONCORD, NH – The state’s residential market has made some slight shifts toward favoring buyers more than it has the past few years, though prices are still on the rise. The New Hampshire Association of Realtors monthly residential market report shows that time on the market has increased, while percentage of list price paid decreased from a year ago.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
Field & Stream

Breaking: Vermont State Legislators Seek to Outlaw Trapping

On Monday, February 6, a group of 25 state representatives in Vermont brought forth a bill that would outlaw trapping in the Green Mountain State. Dubbed H.191, the House bill seeks to “prohibit the trapping of fur-bearing animals” unless the trapping is done “in order to defend property or agricultural crops.” If signed into law, the bill would effectively end all recreational trapping by private citizens in Vermont.
VERMONT STATE
WMUR.com

Shaheen calls for relief funds to be used to boost affordable child care

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Kendra Brook gave birth to her third son, Liam, just one week ago, but she is already back on the job, working from home, as a real estate agent. Finding affordable child care for her children has been near impossible, Kendra said, adding that she has simply "given up" on identifying other options.
MANCHESTER, NH
OnlyInYourState

Few People Know About This New Hampshire Backcountry Pond

While New Hampshire is well-known for its mountains, the state is also graced with many beautiful ponds and lakes. These range from the expansive to the tiny and not all of them are easily accessible. In the small town of Weare, one of these smaller ponds makes for a pleasant destination by foot.
WEARE, NH
