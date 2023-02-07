Read full article on original website
Here’s What Would Be in an ‘I’m From New Hampshire’ Starter Pack
We sure are lucky to call New Hampshire home. From the mountains to the beaches and everything in between, there's no shortage of things to do here year-round, as well as in the neighboring states of Maine, Massachusetts, and Vermont. When it comes to New Englanders in general, it's no...
Two New Hampshire Towns Named Best Places to Visit in New England for 2023
Here in New England, we know we're pretty lucky to live in one of the best parts of the US. Over the years, countless studies have directed high praise towards our region. Last year, a WalletHub study announced the best small cities in the country, and eight New England towns made the list. Our area has also been highlighted for having some of the most magical winter wonderland towns, hottest zip codes in America, most underrated destinations in the country, and restaurants that made the New York Times' Restaurant List.
NHPR
Though it once faced long odds, casino-style gambling is now firmly entrenched in N.H.
For a long time, they raced greyhounds in Seabrook. The skinny dogs are gone, but some of the same gamblers from those days still come out. “You know how many times I walked around the dog track that’s still out there?” Mike Moodie ponders aloud. “I’ve walked around…if I could have a dollar…”
Ali Jalili: We can't afford to make Vermont the high-tax leader in the U.S.
We need more nurses, teachers, doctors and engineers, as well as skilled trades workers, among others, and thankfully we have seen a bit of an influx of new Vermonters. That said, nobody is moving to Vermont to pay more taxes. Read the story on VTDigger here: Ali Jalili: We can't afford to make Vermont the high-tax leader in the U.S. .
Some Are Trying to Make New Hampshire More Like Florida
Some people are trying to turn New Hampshire into the Texas or Florida of the north. Other states are facing a similar attempted conversion fighting the same battle over vouchers or “Education Freedom Accounts” as here in New Hampshire. The programs proposed for Iowa and Missouri are almost...
This New Hampshire Cat Calls the Mount Washington Observatory Home
Whether you're a cat person or not, you have to admit that this is cute. Meet Nimbus. He's a gray shorthair kitty who happens to live over 6,280 feet above sea level at New Hampshire's Mount Washington Observatory. This WMUR video explains that Nimbus was adopted from the Conway Area...
Vermont introduces bill to end tipped minimum wage and ensure fair pay for all
MONTPELIER, VT. - Vermont legislators have introduced a new bill, H.225, to eliminate the tipped minimum wage and ensure that all employees, including those in the hospitality industry, receive the standard minimum wage by 2024. The bill was introduced by Representatives Troiano of Stannard, Arrison of Weathersfield, Campbell of St. Johnsbury, and 13 other legislators and has been referred to the Committee on Labor.
This Money-Saving Grocery Store is in Every New England State but Maine
Have you ever been to an ALDI grocery store? Probably not if you live in Maine (which makes this a bit of a stupid question unless you're somewhere in Kittery or one of the Berwicks and you're close to the New Hampshire border.) FACT: ALDI is fantastic. ALSO FACT: Every...
fox5ny.com
New Hampshire school district bans urinals; students protest
NEW HAMPSHIRE - Dozens of students walked out of their New Hampshire school after the district banned urinals in a compromise to a proposal that would have blocked children from using facilities based on their gender identity. The school board decided a few days before the Friday walkout to prohibit...
nhbr.com
(Opinion) NH’s misunderstood race, ethnicity demographics
The population profile for New Hampshire is often over simplified. Conversation typically revolves around New Hampshire’s population being predominantly rural, older and white. Recently, we’ve seen this belief reflected in the vote by the Democratic National Committee to move away from New Hampshire and its first-in-the-nation presidential primary because of our lack of diversity and their desire to “ensure that voters of color have a voice in choosing our nominee much earlier in the process and throughout the entire window,” putting New Hampshire second-in-line after South Carolina.
manchesterinklink.com
NH residential market shifted slightly toward buyers in January
CONCORD, NH – The state’s residential market has made some slight shifts toward favoring buyers more than it has the past few years, though prices are still on the rise. The New Hampshire Association of Realtors monthly residential market report shows that time on the market has increased, while percentage of list price paid decreased from a year ago.
criernewsroom.com
South Carolina replaces New Hampshire as “first in the nation primary”
The Democratic Party approved a proposal to replace the state of New Hampshire as the first presidential primary. The DNC has endorsed a plan to replace the Granite State with South Carolina, a plan supported by President Joe Biden who did exceedingly well in the mostly-red state in 2020. Despite...
Maine’s population sees largest regional percentage increase
By now, many of us know that Maine’s population is on the rise. But a new look at Census data by University of New Hampshire researchers compares the state’s growth with the rest of New England. The data shows Maine’s population had the biggest percentage increase of the...
Breaking: Vermont State Legislators Seek to Outlaw Trapping
On Monday, February 6, a group of 25 state representatives in Vermont brought forth a bill that would outlaw trapping in the Green Mountain State. Dubbed H.191, the House bill seeks to “prohibit the trapping of fur-bearing animals” unless the trapping is done “in order to defend property or agricultural crops.” If signed into law, the bill would effectively end all recreational trapping by private citizens in Vermont.
Look at These Antique New Hampshire License Plates Over 115 Years Old
Antique things are pretty cool. My wife would go antique shopping every weekend if she could. Truth is, I am more apt to go antique shopping with her than any other kind of shopping. Historic antiques are always impressive, especially when well-kept. Take these license plates found in New Hampshire,...
WMUR.com
Shaheen calls for relief funds to be used to boost affordable child care
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Kendra Brook gave birth to her third son, Liam, just one week ago, but she is already back on the job, working from home, as a real estate agent. Finding affordable child care for her children has been near impossible, Kendra said, adding that she has simply "given up" on identifying other options.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire Supreme Court to hear arguments in Pamela Smart case Tuesday
MANCHESTER, N.H. — On Tuesday, the New Hampshire Supreme Court will look at a case involving Pamela Smart. She has served more than 30 years in prison for her role in the 1990 shooting death of her husband Gregg Smart. The state's highest court will hear oral arguments Tuesday...
Was This a Spy Balloon I Saw Over the New Hampshire Seacoast?
Man, we just can't catch a break when it comes to inflation. Specifically, that of spy balloons from China our military is forced to shoot down. At first, I laughed at the idea - a balloon, in broad daylight, designed to "spy." But then, I remembered an incident here in...
Ex-state adviser implicated in NH youth center abuse lawsuits
David Ball retired from the Sununu Youth Services Center in Manchester in 2014.
OnlyInYourState
Few People Know About This New Hampshire Backcountry Pond
While New Hampshire is well-known for its mountains, the state is also graced with many beautiful ponds and lakes. These range from the expansive to the tiny and not all of them are easily accessible. In the small town of Weare, one of these smaller ponds makes for a pleasant destination by foot.
