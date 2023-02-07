Read full article on original website
US News and World Report
Beijing to Support Key Firms in Building ChatGPT-Like AI Models
BEIJING (Reuters) -China's capital Beijing will support leading enterprises in building large artificial intelligence (AI) models that can challenge ChatGPT, the city's economy and information technology bureau said on Monday. The city will support key firms to invest in building an open source framework and accelerate the supply of basic...
US News and World Report
Exclusive-Airbus Roiled by Poor Start to 2023 as Industrial Pressure Grows
PARIS (Reuters) - The boss of European planemaker Airbus has read the riot act to executives about disappointing deliveries in January and warned them that in 2023 Airbus cannot deliver fewer jets than its now-abandoned target for 2022, industry sources said. Until now, Airbus has blamed mounting delays on suppliers...
US News and World Report
France Leans on Retailers to Help Consumers Cope With Food Prices
PARIS (Reuters) -France's finance minister urged food retailers on Monday to do more to help consumers cope with high prices, as the government leans on them to agree to sell an anti-inflation basket of everyday essential goods at knockdown prices. "The rise in food prices is a major concern and...
US News and World Report
Inflation Could Throw a Curveball to Economic Data This Week
The “good news on inflation” story is about to undergo a plot twist this week as January’s consumer price index is expected to show prices spiked from a month earlier when it is released on Tuesday. [. READ:. Consumer Sentiment Improves Modestly In February ]. Economists expect...
US News and World Report
India's Retail Inflation Breaches RBI's Tolerance Level First Time Since October
(Reuters) - India's annual retail inflation in January rose above the central bank's upper threshold for the first time in three months, on higher food prices, vindicating last week's hawkish monetary policy stance. India's annual retail inflation rate rose to 6.52% in January from 5.72% in December, government data showed...
US News and World Report
Gold Miners May See Margins Shine as Energy, Labor Costs Edge Lower
(Reuters) - Gold miners are set to report healthier margins for the fourth quarter as higher energy and labor costs, which dented bottom-lines for much of 2022, are expected to ease. All-in sustaining costs (AISC), an industry metric that reflects total expenses, jumped by a third in the last four...
US News and World Report
Silicon Valley Layoffs Are a Boon for Tech-Hungry Farm Equipment Makers
(Reuters) - Big agricultural and construction equipment manufacturers in the American Midwest are on a mission to lure Silicon Valley tech workers who have been caught up in a wave of hiring freezes and layoffs, executives told Reuters. Mass layoffs at major tech firms have opened the talent pipeline for...
US News and World Report
UK to Review Security After Unknown Objects Puzzle N America
LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said Monday that the government would do “whatever it takes” to protect the country, as the U.K. announced a security review after several unidentified objects were shot down in the skies over North America. Asked about the objects, Sunak...
