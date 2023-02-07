ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

MedicalXpress

Haven't had COVID or a vaccine dose in the past six months? Consider getting a booster

Australians aged 18 and over will be eligible for a COVID booster from February 20 if they have not had a vaccine dose or infection in the past six months. This means people aged 18–29 who have had all eligible doses will be able to get their fourth dose and those over 30 will be able to get their fifth dose. Children aged 5–17 will be eligible for a booster if they have an underlying health condition but boosters will not be rolled out to other children at this stage.
buckinghamshirelive.com

Women who catch Covid are seven times more likely to die, warns new research

Pregnant women who catch Covid are seven times more likely to die, warns new research. They are also at a "significantly elevated" risk of being admitted to intensive care and 23 times more likely to develop pneumonia, according to the study published in BMJ Global Health. In addition, the findings...
The Atlantic

The Good News About Vaccine Hesitancy

The world has just seen the largest vaccination campaign in history. At least 13 billion COVID shots have been administered—more injections, by a sweeping margin, than there are human beings on the Earth. In the U.S. alone, millions of lives have been saved by a rollout of extraordinary scope. More than three-fifths of the population elected to receive the medicine even before it got its full approval from the FDA.Yet the legacy of this achievement appears to be in doubt. Just look at where the country is right now. In Florida, the governor—a likely Republican presidential candidate—openly pursues the politics...
OHIO STATE
ABC News

Study finds autism rates have tripled among young kids: What to know

Autism is on the rise among young children, according to a new study. The study, published Thursday in the journal Pediatrics, found that autism rates tripled over the last 16 years. Researchers at Rutgers University looked at more than 4,000 8-year-olds in the New York and New Jersey areas. They...
psychreg.org

What Are the Signs of ADHD in Adults?

Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is a neurodevelopmental disorder that affects millions of adults worldwide. Although it is most commonly diagnosed in childhood, ADHD can persist into adulthood and impact an individual’s daily life. Here are some of the common signs of ADHD in adults:. Inattention. Adults with ADHD...
MedicalXpress

COVID-19 vaccine protection lasts at least six months after second dose, finds study

Vaccine protection against severe outcomes from severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus-2 (SARS-CoV-2) lasts at least six months after the second dose, but protection is lower for older patients, according to a study published online Feb. 3 in JAMA Network Open. Yuchen Wei, Ph.D., from the Chinese University of Hong Kong,...
msn.com

WHO, CDC Study: Vast Majority of COVID-19 Deaths Among Adults Aged 60 and Older

More than 80% of COVID-19 global deaths during the first two years of the pandemic were among people aged 60 and older, according to a new study from the World Health Organization and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The trend held true across countries of all economic backgrounds,...
outbreaknewstoday.com

Pertussis vaccination during pregnancy protects U.S. infants: CDC study

A CDC study published today provides further evidence that Tdap vaccination during pregnancy helps protect newborns from whooping cough during their first two months of life, when they are most vulnerable to the disease. Whooping cough, or pertussis, is highly contagious and can be especially serious for infants who aren’t...
MedicalXpress

Study: Cannabis has same effect on adolescents and adults, and CBD doesn't dampen effects

The short-term effects of vaporized cannabis do not differ between adolescents and adults, while cannabidiol (CBD) does not dampen the effects of the drug, finds a new study led by UCL and King's College London researchers. For the experimental study published in Addiction, the researchers measured how regular cannabis users...
theeverymom.com

Autism Spectrum Disorder: An Expert Explains Everything Parents Should Know

Asperger syndrome, or Asperger’s, was a previously-used diagnosis on the autism spectrum. Many of us may be familiar with the term, maybe knowing someone who’s been diagnosed or having been diagnosed ourselves. In 2013, however, Asperger’s became part of an umbrella diagnosis of autism spectrum disorder (ASD) in the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, Fifth Edition (DSM-5). Autism spectrum disorder (ASD) is a developmental disability caused by differences in the brain.
outbreaknewstoday.com

Taiwan reports 1st severe enterovirus D68 case of the year

Taiwan’s Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Taiwan CDC) reported today the first severe enterovirus D68 case of the year. The patient, a 4-year-old girl in southern Taiwan, developed a mild cough and runny nose symptoms on January 5 and did not seek medical attention. On the 7th, she developed symptoms such as fever, shortness of breath, and abdominal pain and went to the doctor. She went to the doctor again the next day because the symptoms were not relieved.
contagionlive.com

Better Late Than Never: Deadly Influenza Season Heightens the Importance of Vaccination

New research suggests the majority of people hospitalized with influenza also had a chronic illness. Flu season is still underway, but the US has already experienced 3 times more influenza-related deaths than last year. However, health organizations are teaming up to relay the importance of getting a flu shot, emphasizing it’s not too late to protect yourself and others.

