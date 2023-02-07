Read full article on original website
People who know someone who died of COVID-19 more likely to get vaccinated
People who know someone who was sickened by COVID-19 or who died from it were twice as likely to get their own vaccinations, a recent study found.
MedicalXpress
Haven't had COVID or a vaccine dose in the past six months? Consider getting a booster
Australians aged 18 and over will be eligible for a COVID booster from February 20 if they have not had a vaccine dose or infection in the past six months. This means people aged 18–29 who have had all eligible doses will be able to get their fourth dose and those over 30 will be able to get their fifth dose. Children aged 5–17 will be eligible for a booster if they have an underlying health condition but boosters will not be rolled out to other children at this stage.
Autism rates have tripled but it has nothing to do with vaccines
A recent peer-reviewed paper that autism rates have tripled, and you just know some people will blame vaccines. But this paper doesn't link autism to vaccines, it just says that the rates have tripled in the New Jersey and New York metropolitan areas.
A 23-year-old woman was throwing up uncontrollably for two years — until doctors discovered she had a mysterious cannabis-related syndrome
The 23-year-old patient said she had been using cannabis for several years, and that the only thing that soothed her nausea was a hot bath.
Pfizer Exec Admits to Mutating COVID-19 Virus for Vaccine Research
Pfizer, one of the world's leading pharmaceutical companies, has been under scrutiny recently following a viral video by Project Veritas that alleges the company discussed plans to create COVID variants for vaccine research.
buckinghamshirelive.com
Women who catch Covid are seven times more likely to die, warns new research
Pregnant women who catch Covid are seven times more likely to die, warns new research. They are also at a "significantly elevated" risk of being admitted to intensive care and 23 times more likely to develop pneumonia, according to the study published in BMJ Global Health. In addition, the findings...
The Good News About Vaccine Hesitancy
The world has just seen the largest vaccination campaign in history. At least 13 billion COVID shots have been administered—more injections, by a sweeping margin, than there are human beings on the Earth. In the U.S. alone, millions of lives have been saved by a rollout of extraordinary scope. More than three-fifths of the population elected to receive the medicine even before it got its full approval from the FDA.Yet the legacy of this achievement appears to be in doubt. Just look at where the country is right now. In Florida, the governor—a likely Republican presidential candidate—openly pursues the politics...
ABC News
Study finds autism rates have tripled among young kids: What to know
Autism is on the rise among young children, according to a new study. The study, published Thursday in the journal Pediatrics, found that autism rates tripled over the last 16 years. Researchers at Rutgers University looked at more than 4,000 8-year-olds in the New York and New Jersey areas. They...
psychreg.org
What Are the Signs of ADHD in Adults?
Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is a neurodevelopmental disorder that affects millions of adults worldwide. Although it is most commonly diagnosed in childhood, ADHD can persist into adulthood and impact an individual’s daily life. Here are some of the common signs of ADHD in adults:. Inattention. Adults with ADHD...
MedicalXpress
COVID-19 vaccine protection lasts at least six months after second dose, finds study
Vaccine protection against severe outcomes from severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus-2 (SARS-CoV-2) lasts at least six months after the second dose, but protection is lower for older patients, according to a study published online Feb. 3 in JAMA Network Open. Yuchen Wei, Ph.D., from the Chinese University of Hong Kong,...
msn.com
WHO, CDC Study: Vast Majority of COVID-19 Deaths Among Adults Aged 60 and Older
More than 80% of COVID-19 global deaths during the first two years of the pandemic were among people aged 60 and older, according to a new study from the World Health Organization and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The trend held true across countries of all economic backgrounds,...
Urgent warning as cases of deadly meningitis soar – the 6 signs you must know
MENINGITIS cases more than doubled last year after lockdown rules were lifted. Experts fear the deadly infection, which killed rocker Jeff Beck, 78, last month, is surging now that people are mixing again. Meningitis Now said confirmed hospital cases were up to 205 last year compared to 80 the year...
outbreaknewstoday.com
Pertussis vaccination during pregnancy protects U.S. infants: CDC study
A CDC study published today provides further evidence that Tdap vaccination during pregnancy helps protect newborns from whooping cough during their first two months of life, when they are most vulnerable to the disease. Whooping cough, or pertussis, is highly contagious and can be especially serious for infants who aren’t...
MedicalXpress
Study: Cannabis has same effect on adolescents and adults, and CBD doesn't dampen effects
The short-term effects of vaporized cannabis do not differ between adolescents and adults, while cannabidiol (CBD) does not dampen the effects of the drug, finds a new study led by UCL and King's College London researchers. For the experimental study published in Addiction, the researchers measured how regular cannabis users...
boldsky.com
Cannabis Hyperemesis Syndrome Diagnosed In Woman Who Couldn't Stop Puking For Two Years: Read All About It Her
It was reported recently that a 23-year-old woman from the United States, who for almost two years had visited the hospital's emergency room almost every month with nausea, abdominal pain and vomiting, has now found relief. She has been diagnosed with Cannabis Hyperemesis Syndrome (CHS). People who regularly consume high...
theeverymom.com
Autism Spectrum Disorder: An Expert Explains Everything Parents Should Know
Asperger syndrome, or Asperger’s, was a previously-used diagnosis on the autism spectrum. Many of us may be familiar with the term, maybe knowing someone who’s been diagnosed or having been diagnosed ourselves. In 2013, however, Asperger’s became part of an umbrella diagnosis of autism spectrum disorder (ASD) in the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, Fifth Edition (DSM-5). Autism spectrum disorder (ASD) is a developmental disability caused by differences in the brain.
outbreaknewstoday.com
Taiwan reports 1st severe enterovirus D68 case of the year
Taiwan’s Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Taiwan CDC) reported today the first severe enterovirus D68 case of the year. The patient, a 4-year-old girl in southern Taiwan, developed a mild cough and runny nose symptoms on January 5 and did not seek medical attention. On the 7th, she developed symptoms such as fever, shortness of breath, and abdominal pain and went to the doctor. She went to the doctor again the next day because the symptoms were not relieved.
contagionlive.com
Better Late Than Never: Deadly Influenza Season Heightens the Importance of Vaccination
New research suggests the majority of people hospitalized with influenza also had a chronic illness. Flu season is still underway, but the US has already experienced 3 times more influenza-related deaths than last year. However, health organizations are teaming up to relay the importance of getting a flu shot, emphasizing it’s not too late to protect yourself and others.
CDC Urges Pregnant Women To Get Vaccinated Against Whooping Cough
A new CDC study has linked Tdap vaccination during pregnancy to reduced rates of whooping cough in newborns. According to the findings, Tdap vaccination given during the third trimester prevented more than three out of four cases of whopping cough in infants younger than two months old. Researchers say the...
COVID-19 vaccines added to routine immunization schedule for adults
For the first time, COVID-19 vaccines have been added to the list of routine immunizations recommended for adults -- a further sign the virus is here to stay.
