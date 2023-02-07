Read full article on original website
Related
US News and World Report
U.S. Adds 6 Chinese Entities Tied to Balloon Program to Export Blacklist
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Biden administration on Friday added six Chinese entities connected to Beijing's suspected surveillance balloon program to an export blacklist. The new restrictions come after the White House said it would consider broader efforts to "expose and address" China's larger surveillance activities that threaten U.S. national security and allies.
Trump's most loyal supporters in Congress are calling for an immediate halt to US support for Ukraine
Eleven House Republicans have backed a measure calling for an immediate halt of US aid to Ukraine. The measure is backed by Reps. Matt Gaetz, Lauren Boebert, and Marjorie Taylor Greene. A recent poll found nearly two-thirds of American support continued aid to Ukraine. A group of House Republicans is...
State Department Outlines What Was Found on the Downed Spy Balloon
It appears the balloon found floating over U.S. airspace that China insisted was simply collecting weather data could—to nobody’s surprise—collect sensitive communications. The balloon, recovered off the coast of South Carolina, had “multiple antennas” and other components “clearly for intelligence surveillance,” a State Department spokesperson said Thursday. The antennas were likely capable of collecting and geo-locating communications, they said. The balloon also had solar panels that generated enough power to “operate multiple active intelligence collection sensors.” And the balloon’s manufacturer appears to have a direct relationship with China’s military. “It’s clear that they have been scrambling to explain why they violated U.S. sovereignty and still have no plausible explanation—and have found themselves on their heels,” the spokesperson said.Read it at Axios
US offers first description of unknown 'object' shot down over Canada
The unidentified “object” the U.S. shot down over Canada was a “small metallic balloon” carrying a payload, a senior U.S. official confirmed to Fox News on Sunday.
US Officials Identify Mystery Objects Shot Down Over Alaska, Canada
Over the weekend, two mystery objects hovering over Alaska and Canada were blown out of the sky. And now, it appears we have answers. Sorry, it’s not aliens. According to ABC, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer revealed that these two recent objects were balloons. Yes, they are suspected to be of the same origin as the one that captivated America during its trek across the country last week.
Top Biden Official Suddenly Resigns
A top aide to the President of the United States, Joe Biden, will suddenly resign from his job, President Biden announced late last week. Brian Deese is the top economic advisor to the President, serving in the role as Director of the National Economic Council at the White House. The 44-year-old Deese has served in the position since the beginning of the Biden administration, but he has been commuting from New England to Washington, D.C. since late last summer, so he has been planning the departure, according to reporting, including in the New York Times.
US News and World Report
Russia Says NATO Should Hold Emergency Summit Over Nord Stream Blasts
(Reuters) - NATO should hold an emergency meeting to discuss recent findings about September explosions at the Nord Stream gas pipelines, Russia's Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said late on Saturday. Investigative journalist Seymour Hersh, who won a Pulitzer Prize in 1970, said in a blog post on Wednesday, citing...
Map of US claims to show areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war
A map claiming to show the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war that originally circulated in 2015 is making the rounds again, amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active nuclear plants. There...
US News and World Report
Inflation Could Throw a Curveball to Economic Data This Week
The “good news on inflation” story is about to undergo a plot twist this week as January’s consumer price index is expected to show prices spiked from a month earlier when it is released on Tuesday. [. READ:. Consumer Sentiment Improves Modestly In February ]. Economists expect...
US News and World Report
Fed's Bowman Says More Interest Rate Hikes Needed to Tame Inflation
(Reuters) -The Federal Reserve will need to continue to raise interest rates in order to get them to a level high enough to bring inflation back down to the central bank's target rate, Fed Governor Michelle Bowman said on Monday. "I expect we'll continue to increase the federal funds rate...
US News and World Report
UK to Review Security After Unknown Objects Puzzle N America
LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said Monday that the government would do “whatever it takes” to protect the country, as the U.K. announced a security review after several unidentified objects were shot down in the skies over North America. Asked about the objects, Sunak...
US News and World Report
United States Tells Citizens: Leave Russia Immediately
MOSCOW (Reuters) -The United States has told its citizens to leave Russia immediately due to the war in Ukraine and the risk of arbitrary arrest or harassment by Russian law enforcement agencies. "U.S. citizens residing or travelling in Russia should depart immediately," the U.S. embassy in Moscow said. "Exercise increased...
US News and World Report
Beijing City Will Support Key Firms to Build ChatGPT-Like AI Models
BEIJING (Reuters) - China's capital Beijing will support leading enterprises to build large artificial intelligence (AI) models that can challenge ChatGPT, the city's economy and information technology bureau said on Monday. The city will support key firms to invest in building open source framework and accelerate the supply of basic...
US News and World Report
NATO's Stoltenberg: 'We Plan to Increase Targets for Ammunition Stockpiles'
(Reuters) - NATO plans to increase its targets for ammunition stockpiles, which are being depleted by the war in Ukraine, NATO's Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg told reporters on Monday. "The war in Ukraine is consuming an enormous amount of ammunition (...) This puts our defence industries under strain. (...) So we...
US News and World Report
Venezuelans Say Credit Cards That Were Once Lifeline Now 'Useless'
CARACAS (Reuters) - Credit cards are becoming increasingly useless in Venezuela because of high inflation and government restrictions, hurting people already struggling to meet daily needs on low salaries, banking industry sources, analysts and consumers said. The country's government imposed strict lending requirements during Venezuela's economic collapse - allowing banks...
US News and World Report
NATO's Stoltenberg Will Not Seek Another Extension of His Term, Spokesperson Says
BERLIN (Reuters) - NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg will end his term as planned in October, a spokesperson for the alliance said, after a newspaper reported a further extension was in the works. "The mandate of Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has been extended three times, and he has served for a total...
US News and World Report
U.S. Shoots Down Second Aerial Object Over Alaska
President Joe Biden on Friday ordered a fighter jet to shoot down an unidentified aerial object over northern Alaska, but neither the Pentagon nor the White House would characterize it as a Chinese surveillance balloon like the aircraft the U.S. shot down last week. [. READ:. U.S. Says It Shot...
US News and World Report
Texas Lawsuit Threatens Access to Abortion Pill Nationally
MONDAY, Feb. 13, 2023 (HealthDay News) – Access to medication abortion could be at risk nationwide because of a Texas lawsuit working its way through the court system. Alliance Defending Freedom, the group involved in the case in Mississippi that led to the Supreme Court overturning the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling, also filed this lawsuit.
US News and World Report
As ChatGPT's Popularity Explodes, U.S. Lawmakers Take an Interest
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - ChatGPT, a fast-growing artificial intelligence program, has drawn praise for its ability to write answers quickly to a wide range of queries, and attracted U.S. lawmakers' attention with questions about its impact on national security and education. ChatGPT was estimated to have reached 100 million monthly active...
US News and World Report
Countries Warn EU Against 'Crisis Mode' Overhaul of Energy Market
BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Denmark, Germany, the Netherlands, Estonia, Finland, Luxembourg and Latvia have warned Brussels not to rush into major changes to the European Union's electricity market in response to the energy crisis, calling instead for limited tweaks to the system. The European Commission is drafting a revamp of EU...
Comments / 0