Shreveport, LA

ktalnews.com

Caddo coroner identifies victim of West College Street shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport woman shot and killed in Queensborough late Thursday, February 9, 2023, has been named by the Caddo Parish Coroner’s office. The woman was shot and killed at a residence in the 2600 block of West College Street just before 11:45 p.m. According...
ktalnews.com

Coroner IDs 10th homicide victim in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A man shot and killed in north Shreveport early Sunday, February 12, 2023, has been named by the Caddo Parish Coroner’s office. According to the Caddo Parish Coroner, the victim was identified as 38-year-old Marcus Thornton, of Shreveport. Thornton was pronounced deceased at an apartment in the 1900 block of North Hearne Avenue at 2:43 a.m.
KTBS

Shreveport's latest homicide victim named

SHREVEPORT, La. - A man shot and killed in north Shreveport early Sunday has been identified by the Caddo Parish Coroner's Office. Marcus Thornton, 38, of Shreveport, was pronounced deceased at an apartment in the 1900 block of North Hearne Avenue at 2:43 a.m. The shooting remains under investigation by...
KSLA

Victim named in shooting on North Hearne Avenue

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department (SPD) discovers a man shot multiple times outside a duplex. On Feb. 12 at 10:37 a.m., the Caddo Parish Coroner’s office released the name of the victim, Marcus Thornton, 28, of Shreveport. On Feb. 12 at 2:38 a.m., SPD received a...
ktalnews.com

Caddo coroner IDs man shot block of Greenwood Road

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A man shot and mortally wounded in West Shreveport late Saturday, February 11, 2023, has been named by the Caddo Parish Coroner’s office. The man was shot in the 4700 block of Greenwood Road just after 9 p.m. He was transported to Ochsner LSU Health hospital where he was pronounced deceased at 9:38 p.m.
KSLA

Man fatally shot outside party on Greenwood Road; victim named

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man was shot to death outside a party on Greenwood Road. On Feb. 11, 45-year-old Schuncey Bernard Bates, of Shreveport, was fatally shot on the 4700 block of Greenwood Road, just after 9 p.m. A witness reported they were at a party on Greenwood Road...
K945

Shreveport Woman Found Shot Dead on College Street

On Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 11:39pm Shreveport Police Department responded to the 2600 block of W. College in reference to a female possibly being shot. Upon arrival SPD located a female laying on the ground with a gunshot wound to the head. The female victim was pronounced deceased on scene.
Calcasieu Parish News

Two Louisiana Felons Sentenced on Firearms Charges After Being Arrested During Traffic Stops

Two Louisiana Felons Sentenced on Firearms Charges After Being Arrested During Traffic Stops. Lake Charles, Louisiana – Two Louisiana felons have been sentenced to federal prison after being arrested during traffic stops. United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced the sentencing of two defendants for illegal possession of firearms....
K945

Bossier Sheriff’s Office Seeking Car Burglars

Detectives with the Bossier Sheriff’s Office are seeking the public’s assistance with identifying two men wanted for a string of car burglaries in Bossier Parish. Detectives say the suspects captured in these surveillance photos are wanted for burglarizing several vehicles in Benton near Parks and Butler Hill Roads in the early morning of February 8. They say the suspects used the credit cards they stole from the vehicles to make purchases at Walmart.
ktalnews.com

Shreveport man guilty of high-speed chase, gun charges

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man could face up to 20 years in prison after his conviction for leading police on a high-speed chase and firearms charges. A Caddo Parish jury found Santavius Deangelo Bailey guilty on charges of illegal possession of stolen firearms, felon in possession of a firearm, and aggravated flight from an officer. Officials say Bailey was drunk and tried to fight employees at a restaurant on Monkhouse Dr. on March 26, 2022.
K945

Shreveport Home Care Worker Found Guilty of Felony Theft

A Shreveport woman who systematically stole more than $83,000 from her employer was found guilty of felony theft by a Caddo Parish jury Thursday, February 9, 2023. Micquela Bell, 37, was found guilty by the seven-man, five-woman jury in District Judge Donald Hathaway Jr.'s court. Jurors deliberated just over 30 minutes before returning their verdict of guilty as charged of felony theft of $25,000 or more.
q973radio.com

Meet The Shreveport Area Dogs in The Puppy Bowl

Yes – there’s a big football game on today, but, there’s also the PUPPY BOWL and Ninnas Road to the Rescue in Benton has two puppies featured in this big game!. The Shreveport area rescue in Benton, Louisiana will have two dogs featured in the Puppy Bowl. Button and Gilbert are playing today!
ktalnews.com

Bossier PD searching for suspect in multiple vehicle burglaries

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Bossier City Police Department is asking the public for help finding a suspect connected to multiple vehicle burglaries in Shady Grove. Officers arrested other suspects involved on Tuesday after a vehicle chase. Police say the pursuit ended when the suspects crashed their vehicle.
KTBS

Shreveport woman convicted of stealing from employer

SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport woman who systematically stole more than $83,000 from her employer was found guilty Thursday of felony theft by a Caddo Parish jury. Micquela Bell, 37, was convicted by the seven-man, five-woman jury in District Judge Donald Hathaway Jr.'s court. Jurors deliberated just over 30 minutes before returning their verdict of guilty as charged of felony theft of $25,000 or more.
K945

Urgent! Bossier Police Need Help Finding Shelter Runaway Teens

On the website usnews.com, we read a relatively simple description of the Johnny Gray Jones Youth Shelter on Shed Road in Bossier City. Johnny Gray Jones Youth Shelter & Detention Center is a public school located in Bossier City, LA, which is in a small city setting. The student population of Johnny Gray Jones Youth Shelter & Detention Center is 8 and the school serves K-12.
K945

K945

