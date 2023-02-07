Detectives with the Bossier Sheriff’s Office are seeking the public’s assistance with identifying two men wanted for a string of car burglaries in Bossier Parish. Detectives say the suspects captured in these surveillance photos are wanted for burglarizing several vehicles in Benton near Parks and Butler Hill Roads in the early morning of February 8. They say the suspects used the credit cards they stole from the vehicles to make purchases at Walmart.

BOSSIER PARISH, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO