US News and World Report
Beijing City Will Support Key Firms to Build ChatGPT-Like AI Models
BEIJING (Reuters) - China's capital Beijing will support leading enterprises to build large artificial intelligence (AI) models that can challenge ChatGPT, the city's economy and information technology bureau said on Monday. The city will support key firms to invest in building open source framework and accelerate the supply of basic...
US News and World Report
Exclusive: South Korea Aims to Join AI Race as Startup Rebellions Launches New Chip
SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korean startup Rebellions Inc launches an artificial intelligence (AI) chip on Monday, racing to win government contracts as Seoul seeks a place for local companies in the exploding AI industry. The company's ATOM chip is the latest Korean attempt to challenge global leader Nvidia Corp in...
US News and World Report
Silicon Valley Layoffs Are a Boon for Tech-Hungry Farm Equipment Makers
(Reuters) - Big agricultural and construction equipment manufacturers in the American Midwest are on a mission to lure Silicon Valley tech workers who have been caught up in a wave of hiring freezes and layoffs, executives told Reuters. Mass layoffs at major tech firms have opened the talent pipeline for...
US News and World Report
Fed's Waller Says Crypto Is Risky, Harker Sees Continued Demand
(Reuters) -Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller on Friday had a pair of warnings for those involved in cryptocurrency assets, telling buyers they could lose their investments, and banks that they must guard against bad actors and risks to the financial system. Speaking at the same conference several hours later, Philadelphia...
