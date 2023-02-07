Read full article on original website
Pepsi Cans Price Hikes After Profit Beat As Consumer Demand Fades
"Moving forward, we will continue to focus on driving growth and winning in the marketplace," said CEO Ramon Laguarta.
US News and World Report
Michael Kors Owner Capri Cuts Forecasts as Demand Slows, Shares Plunge 24%
(Reuters) - Michael Kors owner Capri Holdings Ltd on Wednesday cut its annual profit forecast and provided a dour outlook for 2024, blaming a slowdown in demand from department stores for its luxury handbags and apparel and sending its shares tumbling 24%. Luxury brands weathered decades-high inflation better than others...
Investopedia
Uber Sales Hit Record; CEO Says Pandemic Slump Is Over
Uber Technologies (UBER) announced fourth-quarter and full-year 2022 financial results on Feb. 8, 2023. The company reported its highest ever quarterly and full-year revenue, beating sales and profit forecasts. CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said that the COVID-driven decline in Uber's ride-sharing business is a thing of the past. Uber Technologies (UBER)...
NASDAQ
PepsiCo forecasts weak annual profit as price hikes, inflation weigh on demand
Feb 9 (Reuters) - PepsiCo Inc PEP.O on Thursday forecast annual profit below analysts' estimates, signaling that multiple price hikes were beginning to dampen demand for its sodas and snacks amid a cost-of-living crisis. There has been a shift in consumer spending with rising inflation forcing consumers to turn to...
Goldman Sachs says 4 cities likely to see a 2008-style housing crash: report
Goldman Sachs is predicting dark days in 2023 for some of the pandemic's red-hot U.S. housing markets.
2 Blue Chip Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in February
These two iconic companies face contrasting end markets in 2023 but are both cheap relative to their earnings potential.
Ford 4Q profit drops 90%, company says more cost cuts coming
DETROIT (AP) — Ford Motor Co. reported Thursday that its fourth-quarter net income fell 90% from a year earlier, leading company officials to say the automaker’s costs are too high and to pledge more belt-tightening this year. CEO Jim Farley said Ford should have done better last year,...
Motley Fool
Why The Trade Desk Rose 13.1% in January
Growth stocks saw a rally in January as investors became optimistic for a "soft landing" in the economy. However, the near term looks fairly uncertain, with The Trade Desk still trading at a high multiple and the ad market continuing to be soft. Yet over the long term, The Trade...
Gas prices expected to continue to ease in near term: AAA
Gas prices are still higher than they were a year ago but they have been easing modestly. AAA spokesperson Andrew Gross said prices have steadily fallen every day over the past week,
Why This American Express Analyst Is Turning Bullish As Rising Debt Expected To Hurt Consumer Cashflows
American Express Company AXP Wednesday announced plans to expand its partnership with consumer credit bureau Nova Credit, taking the company’s stock briefly higher as markets opened. American Express’s high-quality loan book, solid revenue growth and moderating expenses are driving its strong operating leverage, according to Morgan Stanley. The...
L’Oréal Q4 Sales Grow 13.5 Percent
PARIS — L’Oréal’s business remains robust, with sales up 13.5 percent in the fourth quarter of 2022. The group outperformed the beauty market in all of its divisions and geographic regions during the full year. Sales at the maker of Lancôme, Kérastase and Garnier products reached 10.32 billion euros in the three months ended Dec. 31, an 8.1 percent rise on a like-for-like basis.More from WWDMiss Universe National Costumes 2023: All the LooksInside the Beauty Inc Awards Breakfast 2022A Look at Bleached Brows, Then and Now “We achieve a remarkable performance, maintaining growth in excess of 20 percent quarter after quarter compared...
$1,000 In Tesla Or SPY At Start Of 2023: Which Investment Has Given Better Returns?
Green shoots of recovery have been evident in the financial market since the start of 2023, marking a reversal in the dismal sentiment seen for much of the previous year. Jerome Powell’s Dovishness Helps: The Federal Reserve’s aggressive rate hikes that began in March 2022 amid galloping inflation, fears concerning an economic recession and geopolitical tensions all worked in unison to stifle risk appetite in the past year.
CNBC
Used vehicle prices swing higher amid unseasonably strong demand in January
Stronger-than-expected demand for used vehicles last month led to the largest increase in wholesale values since late 2021, according to Cox Automotive. The automotive data firm's Manheim Used Vehicle Value Index was down 12.8% in January from inflated levels a year earlier, but was up 2.5% compared with December. Used...
US News and World Report
Shoppers to Face Fresh Price Hikes as Stores, Suppliers Pass on Costs
LONDON (Reuters) - Shoppers around the world will pay even more for groceries this year than they did in 2022, according to retailers, consumer goods firms and investors, unless commodity costs decline or the shift to cheaper store-brand products accelerates. Retailers and consumer goods producers have been stuck in tough...
The Australian home borrowers who face a 65 per cent surge in their mortgage repayments in 2023
Australians who fixed their home loan for two years in May 2021 at an ultra-low rate of 1.92 per cent are approaching a cliff when they move on to a much higher 7.18 per cent 'revert' loan rate.
Amazon's outlook disappoints as customer budgets stay tight
Feb 2 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) on Thursday said its operating profit could fall to zero in the current quarter as savings from layoffs do not make up for the financial impact of consumers and cloud customers clamping down on spending.
Motley Fool
Why Shares of Cincinnati Financial Are Rising This Week
Adjusted earnings slightly missed analyst estimates. But investors seemed to like Cincinnati Financial's guidance for 2023. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
2 Reasons to Buy the Dip on Amazon Stock in 2023
Amazon is reeling after earnings, but investors should focus on the long term.
U.S. demand boosts L'Oreal fourth-quarter sales, China weighs
PARIS, Feb 8 (Reuters) - L'Oreal posted 8.1% sales growth in the fourth quarter, a touch slower than in the previous three months, with firm demand in the United States and Europe helping to offset the dent from coronavirus disruptions in China.
ValueWalk
Dodge Momentum Index Dips in January
HAMILTON, N.J. – February 7, 2023 — The Dodge Momentum Index (DMI), issued by Dodge Construction Network, fell 8.4% in January to 201.5 (2000=100) from the revised December reading of 220.0. In January, the commercial component of the DMI fell 10.0%, and the institutional component receded 4.7%. Gates...
