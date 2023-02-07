Read full article on original website
Grayscale Files ‘Final’ Briefs In ETF Lawsuit Against SEC
Gary Gensler’s SEC rejected Grayscale’s Bitcoin exchange-traded fund application citing fraud and market manipulation concerns. The digital asset manager sought regulatory permission to switch its BTC spot trust index to an ETF, changing the product’s structure and reducing a huge discount on the asset. CEO Michael Sonnenshein...
Chiliz (CHZ) Debuts EVM-Compatible L1 Blockchain
The blockchain-powered sports fan token launched its own layer 1 decentralized network on Tuesday. Chiliz’s L1 chain is compatible with the Ethereum Virtual Machine program, allowing developers to broadcast smart contract codes on Ethereum’s blockchain. The protocol’s token CHZ pumped as high as 20% on the news.
Robinhood Board Approves Buyback Of Sam Bankman-Fried’s 55 Million Shares
Robinhood plans to buy back nearly $600 million worth of shares owned by the FTX Founder. Sam Bankman-Fried scooped the shares back in May 2022 through a holding company – Emergent Fidelity Technologies. The 55 million shares have been in contention since FTX filed bankruptcy last year and were...
3AC Founders Launch New Exchange For Crypto Claims Trading
3AC founders Su Zhu and Kyle Davies are launching a new crypto exchange in partnership with Coinflex. Open Exchange (OPNX) will allow users to trade their claims against bankrupt crypto firms like Celsius, FTX, and 3AC. The new exchange aims to tap into the $20 billion crypto claims market. Coinflex’s...
AI Crypto Tokens Fetch.ai and SingularityNET Gain 20%
AI-related crypto tokens like Fetch.ai (FET) and Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) have rallied more than 20% over the past 24 hours. The daily trading volumes of the top three AI-related tokens have increased by an average of 935% in a week. The rising popularity of Open.ai’s ChatGPT has given a significant...
Ethereum’s Shanghai Upgrade To Raise ETH Staking Average And Balloon PoS Validator Count: Report
JP Morgan analysts expect the ratio of staked Ether to move towards the 60% average on other Proof-of-Stake blockchains. The bank added that yield returns could dip while the number of validators on Ethereum should increase to over 2 million. JP Morgan also sees liquid staking protocols like Lido Finance...
Tether Posts $700 Million Profit, Eliminates Commercial Paper From Reserves
Tether reported a $700 million profit in the last quarter of 2022. The USDT issuer no longer holds commercial paper in its reserves. The latest attestation report from its auditor revealed that the firm’s assets exceeded its liabilities. The majority of the assets that back USDT are held in...
South Korea’s FSC Expands Securities Description To Include Certain Cryptos
The South Korean watchdog updated what assets are considered securities and clarified the regulations governing such tokens. Regulators said the Capital Markets Act would oversee certain types of cryptos as part of a broader effort to standardize the digital asset ecosystem. Reports say tokens that give dividends or a slice...
Crypto Winter Forces LocalBitcoins To Shut Down Operations
LocalBitcoins has announced that it will shut down its platform this month. The Bitcoin exchange cited the ongoing crypto winter as the reason for this move. Users will be able to withdraw their funds from the platform over the next 12 months. The platform served customers in more than 190...
Digital Currency Group (DCG) And Genesis Reach Initial Deal With Creditors
The Digital Currency Group (DCG) and Genesis have reached an in-principle agreement with the conglomerate’s main creditors. The deal involves the sale of bankrupt Genesis entities and winding down its loan book. DCG’s controversial $1.1 billion promissory note to Genesis to cover its exposure to 3AC will be equitized...
DeFi Staking Tokens Volatile Following SEC’s Crackdown On Staking Services
The SEC’s crackdown on centralized staking services has induced volatility in liquid staking tokens. Traders poured into DeFi staking due to the uncertainty surrounding the future of staking in the U.S. Top liquid staking governance tokens soared after Kraken’s staking service was shut down. DeFi staking protocols stand...
PayPal Halts Stablecoin Development Amid Regulatory Crackdown On Crypto
Paypal has stopped working on its upcoming stablecoin due to the recent crackdown on crypto by U.S. regulators. The fintech giant had partnered with Paxos for its stablecoin. Paxos is facing a probe by the New York Department of Financial Services. Crypto exchange Kraken was the most recent subject of...
Crypto Mom Lambasts SEC Over Kraken Staking Decision And $30 Million Fine
SEC Commissioner Hester Pierce disagreed with the regulator’s move to shut down Kraken’s staking service. Pierce noted that the decision was not a fair way of regulating the crypto industry and that digital asset staking models differ. Kraken was ordered to shut down its staking service for U.S....
