MedicalXpress
New study finds depression, poor mental health linked to higher heart disease risks among young adults
Young adults who feel down or depressed are more likely to develop cardiovascular disease (CVD) and have poor heart health, according to a new study led by Johns Hopkins Medicine researchers who analyzed data from more than a half million people between the ages of 18 and 49. The findings add to a growing body of evidence connecting CVD with depression among young and middle-aged adults, and suggest the relationship between the two could begin in early adulthood.
Medical News Today
How does an echocardiogram diagnose heart failure?
An echocardiogram, or echo, is a heart ultrasound. It uses sound waves to create an image of the heart. Doctors can then use this image to diagnose heart failure, as well as assess whether heart failure has progressed. Heart failure is when the heart. pump enough oxygen and blood to...
Medical News Today
Drug-induced heart failure: Risks and more
Drug-induced heart failure can occur if a drug damages the heart, reducing its ability to pump blood throughout the body. Drugs can either cause heart failure or worsen preexisting heart failure. Many prescription and over-the-counter drugs. the heart or worsen heart failure. Doctors usually recommend that people with heart failure...
Why menopause increases women's risk of heart disease
NEW YORK -- February is American Heart Month, a time for everyone to focus on their cardiovascular health. Doctors now recognize women's risk for heart disease increases significantly at menopause. In fact, heart disease is the number one killer of women, causing one in three deaths each year. More women die from heart disease than all other forms of cancer combined. Related Story: Harlem woman shares heart health scare to help othersDr. Nidhi Kumar is On Call for CBS2 to explain why menopause makes women so vulnerable and how to stay heart healthy. She also weighs in on daily Aspirin regimens and hormone replacement therapy.CLICK HERE and watch her full interview above for more information.
MedicalXpress
Complications in pregnancy linked to increased risk of heart disease
Certain complications during pregnancy bring an increased risk of heart disease later on. However, there is still much to learn about how arteriosclerosis develops between pregnancy and heart disease later in life. A large new study led by researchers from Lund University in Sweden shows that narrowing and calcification of the blood vessels of the heart are more common in women previously affected by pregnancy complications.
Here's Exactly What a Blood Clot Feels Like, According to Doctors
Plus, what to do if you think you have one.
Medical News Today
What are the early signs of heart failure?
Heart failure means the heart struggles to pump enough blood to provide the muscles and organs with sufficient oxygen. The early signs of heart failure include breathlessness, fatigue, and swollen ankles. Heart failure is a life threatening condition, but an early diagnosis. it, prolong a person’s life, and improve their...
Medical News Today
What to know about congestive heart failure and coughing
Congestive heart failure, or heart failure, causes symptoms, including a cough. A cough may occur due to fluid buildup in the lungs or as a side effect of medication. It can mean the condition is worsening. Treatment for coughing due to heart failure may involve medication and lifestyle changes to...
MedicalXpress
Speeding up heart rate helps heart failure patients with stiff hearts
New research published in JAMA Cardiology from the University of Minnesota Medical School and University of Vermont's Larner College of Medicine found evidence that speeding up the heart rate with pacemakers may help patients who often experience shortness of breath. More than 75 million Americans have high blood pressure accompanied...
Medical News Today
Is surgery the only option for fixing a leaky heart valve?
A leaky heart valve refers to a heart valve that does not close properly. This can make it more difficult for a person’s heart to pump blood. Typically, treatment may involve surgery. However, it may be possible to resolve the issue without surgery in some cases. A leaky heart...
Medical News Today
Beta-blockers for heart failure: How do they work?
A doctor may recommend a beta-blocker for heart failure. These medications help reduce stress on the heart by slowing the heart rate, lowering blood pressure, and relaxing the heart muscles. They also relax the blood vessels, so the heart does not have to work as hard to pump blood. A...
KTBS
Knowing the signs of heart disease
Coronary artery disease is a common heart condition that affects the major blood vessels that supply the heart muscle. Cholesterol deposits (plaques) in the heart arteries are usually the cause of coronary artery disease. The buildup of these plaques is called atherosclerosis (ath-ur-o-skluh-ROE-sis). Atherosclerosis reduces blood flow to the heart and other parts of the body. It can lead to a heart attack, chest pain (angina) or stroke.
What Your Resting Heart Rate is Telling You
A normal resting heart rate is 60 to 100 beats per minute in an adult.
MedicalXpress
Tips for recognizing, living with and preventing atrial fibrillation (AFib)
Atrial fibrillation, or AFib, is a fast and irregular heart rhythm that, left untreated, can lead to blood clots, stroke and heart failure. It's the most common type of arrhythmia, a potentially serious condition in which the heart beats too quickly, too slowly or in an irregular pattern. RUSH electrophysiologist...
Healthline
Understanding Second Degree Heart Block Type 2
Second degree heart block type 2 is a serious but treatable condition that affects the flow of electrical signals through your heart. Treatment may involve a pacemaker to regulate heart function. The steady flow of electrical impulses from the sinus node in the atria (your heart’s upper chambers) down to...
How Phone Calls Could Boost Survival for Heart Failure Patients
THURSDAY, Feb. 2, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- A phone call from a nurse may be the lifeline needed to help improve survival for heart failure patients. New research from the Smidt Heart Institute at Cedars-Sinai in Los Angeles finds that check-in calls may help save lives. “There's a lot of...
MedicalXpress
Congenital heart disease and pregnancy
Congenital heart disease is the most commonly diagnosed disorder in newborns worldwide. While babies born with this condition are living longer and healthier lives, some may go undiagnosed until adulthood. Dr. Katia Bravo, a Mayo Clinic cardiologist, explains the risks that pregnancy poses for those diagnosed with congenital heart disease.
