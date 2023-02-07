ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

US News and World Report

Asia Stocks Tense, Dollar Upbeat for U.S. Inflation Showdown

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Asian shares slid and the dollar rose on Monday as investors hunkered down for U.S. inflation data that could jolt the outlook for interest rates globally, while accelerating or reversing the recent spike in bond yields. An air of geopolitical mystery was added by news the U.S...
Nestle to Pay Ex Manager $2.2 Million Over Bullying Case - Tages-Anzeiger

ZURICH (Reuters) - Nestle will pay a former manager 2 million Swiss francs ($2.2 million) compensation after a Swiss court upheld her claim of bullying while working at the company, newspaper Tages-Anzeiger reported. Yasmine Motarjemi was awarded the compensation by a court in Vaud, southern Switzerland, the paper said on...
Fed's Waller Says Crypto Is Risky, Harker Sees Continued Demand

(Reuters) -Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller on Friday had a pair of warnings for those involved in cryptocurrency assets, telling buyers they could lose their investments, and banks that they must guard against bad actors and risks to the financial system. Speaking at the same conference several hours later, Philadelphia...

