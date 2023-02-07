Read full article on original website
Vladimir Putin Loses Top General, Marking Latest Blow To Russian Leader As His Forces Struggle To Take Ukraine
Vladimir Putin lost yet another top general in the latest blow to strike the Russian leader as his forces continue in their desperate struggle to take Ukraine, RadarOnline.com has learned.Major-General Dmitry Ulyanov, 44, was reportedly killed in a firefight with a Ukrainian sabotage group earlier this week.According to Daily Mail, Ulyanov’s death came shortly after the major general unretired from the Russian military to fight on the frontlines of Ukraine.Although Ulyanov previously served as a top paratrooper and commander of Russia’s elite 98th Guards Airborne Division, he was ordered to command a brigade of mobilized motorized infantrymen out of the...
Russia's oil and gas revenue crashed by nearly 50% at the start of 2023, leading to a wider budget deficit as Moscow's spending soars
Russia logged a nearly 50% drop in oil and gas revenue in January, contributing to a wider budget deficit. Moscow's spending surged by nearly 60% as the war against Ukraine ordered by Russian President Vladimir Putin neared the one-year mark. Russia has been selling foreign currency reserves to help make...
How a Band of Ukraine Civilians Helped Seal Russia's Biggest Defeat
KHERSON, Ukraine (Reuters) - Ukrainian intelligence wanted confirmation last autumn that officers of Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) overseeing the occupation of Kherson were staying in a small hotel on a back street of the southern port city. The task was assigned to Dollar: the code name for a civilian...
Russian central bank sees record $74 billion deposit auction as budget deficit widens
MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Bank of Russia raised a record 5.25 trillion roubles ($74.15 billion) at a one-week deposit auction on Tuesday, just three days before its next rate decision, as the country's yawning budget deficit floods the banking sector with excess liquidity. Slumping energy revenues and soaring expenditure pushed...
Russia's Jan budget deficit widens as energy revenues slump
MOSCOW, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Slumping energy revenues and soaring expenditure pushed Russia's federal budget to a deficit of 1.76 trillion roubles ($24.78 billion) in January, as sanctions and the cost of Moscow's military campaign in Ukraine choke the economy's prospects.
MTG demands probe over why former President Trump was apparently not informed of previous Chinese balloons over the US
Marjorie Taylor Greene suggested the Pentagon may have withheld information about Chinese spy balloons from Trump, and called for an investigation.
Donald Trump's Bid for President Dealt Another Blow
Slide 1 of 41: In the latest threat to Donald Trump's 2024 campaign, a major US political donor has just signaled that he won't be backing the former POTUS's next presidential bid. And political support might not be the only thing Trump is losing. Read on for the full surprising story. All dollar values in US dollars.
Government Shutdown 2023: Will Social Security Payments Stop Now That Debt Ceiling Has Been Reached?
The U.S. reached its debt ceiling on Jan. 19 the Treasury Department announced on Thursday, Jan. 19. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen says extraordinary measures have begun to mitigate financial...
Putin's Inner Circle Plotting Coup, Former CIA Official Says: 'It'll Happen All Of A Sudden And He'll Be Dead'
Russian President Vladimir Putin is reportedly facing the threat of his trusted lieutenants clandestinely plotting to overthrow him if his Ukraine invasion turns out to be a failure, it was reported in June 2022. Putin's close aides could attempt a coup in a very secretive manner so that they are...
What Republicans have actually said about cuts to Social Security and Medicare
President Biden drew a raucous response from Republicans during his State of the Union address on Tuesday night when he said some GOP lawmakers want to cut Social Security and Medicare. “Anybody who doubts it, contact my office. I’ll give you a copy of the proposal,” he said as Republican lawmakers jeered. Biden and Democratic…
Russia Pulls Troops From Front Lines After Soldiers Beaten by Own Allies
The beat-up soldiers are from a region in Siberia and reportedly received no front line combat training for months.
Sweden Increasingly a Focus for Islamic Extremists, Security Police Say
STOCKHOLM (Reuters) -Sweden has moved into the spotlight for violent Islamic extremists after a number of incidents including the recent public burning of the Muslim holy book, the Koran, the security services said on Wednesday. "Recent developments with threats targeted at Sweden and Swedish interests are serious and affect Sweden's...
US government map shows areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war
A map showing the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war originally issued by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) in 2015 is making the rounds again amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active...
Higher interest rates, falling home prices and real wages, but no recession: top economists' forecasts for 2023
Australia’s Reserve Bank is set to push up rates once again at its first meeting for the year on Tuesday, according to all but two of the 29 leading economists surveyed by The Conversation at the start of 2023. Those experts predict we will still be living with higher rates by the end of the year, although they should start to come down in 2024. Their average forecast is an increase in the bank’s cash rate target from 3.1% to 3.6% during 2023. That’s enough to add an extra A$190 to the monthly cost of servicing a $600,000 variable mortgage, bringing...
Pentagon: ‘100% Clear’ China Balloon Was Military Craft
The Defense Department on Wednesday took aim at China’s explanation for the balloon that drifted across the U.S. last week, saying it was “100%” certain the airship was for espionage and not for benign civilian meteorological data collection as Beijing has claimed. [. Read:. China Fires Back...
Hunter Biden lawyer shoots down records request from House Republicans
Hunter Biden's legal counsel on Thursday rejected a request from House Republicans for records and information related to his business dealings. In a letter to House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., the lawyer, Abbe Lowell, said the committee “lacks a legitimate legislative purpose and oversight basis for requesting such records from Mr. Biden, who is a private citizen.” Lowell said they would not comply with the Republicans’ request but offered to meet with committee members “to see whether Mr. Biden has information that may inform some legitimate legislative purpose.”
Zelenskiy Aide Edits Own Post, Says Fighter Jets for Ukraine 'May Be Resolved'
KYIV (Reuters) -A senior aide to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy edited his own social media post on Thursday to say the question of fighter jets for Ukraine may be resolved, after earlier writing that it had already been resolved. Andriy Yermak, chief of the presidential staff, had issued the initial...
Shell Slammed for Reporting Highest Ever Profits While Energy Bills Soar
Shell, the oil and gas giant, reported its highest ever annual profits as the company and Conservative Party face criticism amid a surge in energy prices. The U.K.-based business profited almost $40 billion in 2022, doubling 2021’s total, as gas prices soared amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The major profit comes despite the U.K. saying it’ll impose a windfall tax on energy firms to help reduce gas and electricity bills. Officials from Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s office said they have no plans to increase the windfall tax to accommodate for higher prices. With families are paying more than twice as much in energy bills as they did before Russia’s invasion, Labour and Liberal Democrat party leaders took swipes at the Conservative Party’s handling of the energy crisis. “No company should be making these kind of outrageous profits out of Putin’s illegal invasion of Ukraine,” Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey said.Read it at BBC
State of the Union, recession, crypto woes and more tech layoffs: What investors are watching
Here's what investors are paying attention to the morning of Tuesday, February 7, 2023.
Russia, IAEA Hope to Make Progress on Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Safety Zone
(Reuters) - Russia and the U.N.'s nuclear watchdog on Thursday said they hoped to make progress on creating a safety zone around Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, which has come under repeated shelling over the past months. Alexei Likhachev, head of state nuclear firm Rosatom, and International Atomic Energy Agency...
