US offers first description of unknown 'object' shot down over Canada
The unidentified “object” the U.S. shot down over Canada was a “small metallic balloon” carrying a payload, a senior U.S. official confirmed to Fox News on Sunday.
China Says Proposed U.S. Ban on Chinese Buying U.S. Property Violates Market Rules
BEIJING (Reuters) -The United States is violating the principles of market economy and international trade rules in considering a ban on Chinese citizens buying property in the United States, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Friday. "Generalizing the concept of national security and politicising economic, trade and investment issues violate...
U.S. Adds 6 Chinese Entities Tied to Balloon Program to Export Blacklist
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Biden administration on Friday added six Chinese entities connected to Beijing's suspected surveillance balloon program to an export blacklist. The new restrictions come after the White House said it would consider broader efforts to "expose and address" China's larger surveillance activities that threaten U.S. national security and allies.
Asia Stocks Tense, Dollar Upbeat for U.S. Inflation Showdown
SYDNEY (Reuters) - Asian shares slid and the dollar rose on Monday as investors hunkered down for U.S. inflation data that could jolt the outlook for interest rates globally, while accelerating or reversing the recent spike in bond yields. An air of geopolitical mystery was added by news the U.S...
Gigapresses - the Giant Die Casts Reshaping Car Manufacturing
TRAVAGLIATO, Italy (Reuters) - By replacing around 60 welded components with a single module, gigantic aluminium die casting machines made by the likes of Tesla supplier IDRA Group are helping carmakers to simplify manufacturing and cut costs by up to 40% in some areas. Tesla has pioneered the use of...
Zelenskiy: Too Early to Declare Victory After Repairs to Power System
(Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Sunday hailed efforts to restore power generation systems damaged by Russian attacks but warned the population it was too early to declare victory on the energy front. Zelenskiy said power workers had done such a good job repairing the damage caused by Russian...
U.S. Fighter Jet Shoots Down Unidentified Cylindrical Object Over Canada
WASHINGTON/OTTAWA (Reuters) -A U.S. F-22 fighter jet shot down an unidentified cylindrical object over Canada on Saturday, the second such instance in as many days, as North America appeared on edge following a week-long Chinese spying balloon saga that drew the global spotlight. Separately, the U.S. military also scrambled fighter...
With China Looming, U.S. Signs MoU With Another Pacific Island State
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States said on Friday it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Federated States of Micronesia, , reflecting a shared understanding on future U.S. assistance to the Pacific island country that Washington is anxious to keep out of China's orbit. The State Department...
Take Five: the Truth About Inflation
LONDON (Reuters) - Inflation is in the driving seat for markets already taking a punt on when central banks will start to cut borrowing rates. That puts Tuesday's U.S. inflation data on the must-watch list. Who replaces Haruhiko Kuroda as the next Bank of Japan (BOJ) chief is also in focus with government nominations likely soon, while a deluge of UK data is due.
