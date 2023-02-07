‘It’s always going to be a fight’ — ETHS board discusses AP African American Studies controversy

Read full article on original website
Struggling with rents and utility bills? Apply for Rental and Utility Program for help as a low-income Chicago familyMark StarChicago, IL
Meet Penny Pritzker: Rich Chicago woman who gives away money to needy familiesMark StarChicago, IL
Shoppers in Chicago Reeling After Walmart Announces Closure of Three StoresAsh JurbergChicago, IL
Lori Lightfoot trailing far behind in mayoral raceJake WellsChicago, IL
Celebrating National Pizza Day: The Best Pizza Spots Across the USAPPNew York City, NY
Vote to allow cannabis lounges moves to council, despite opposition from health leaders
An amendment to allow cannabis smoking lounges in Evanston will move to the full city council for consideration despite a strong objection from local health community leaders, who say the change would undercut their efforts. At the Feb. 6 council Human Services Committee meeting, Council Member Juan Geracaris (9th Ward)...
Nationally renowned pastor and social justice activist Rev. Dr. William Joseph Barber II, to speak at Benedictine University – Febuary 10 at 2 PM
As part of its Black History Month celebration, and in keeping with its mission to provide a transformative and integrative educational experience grounded in Benedictine values, Benedictine University will host acclaimed pastor and social justice activist Rev. Dr. William Barber II on February 10, from 2 to 3 p.m. Rev....
Western suburb named 'safest' U.S. city, according to survey of crime data
Naperville has been named the safest city in the country by a survey of crime data by finance data company MoneyGeek. Chicago did not fare as well.
Groups skeptical of Ryan Field project seek community benefits agreement
The Community Alliance for Better Government, one of the groups that has been skeptical of Northwestern University’s plan to rebuild Ryan Field, will convene a town hall with similar groups, part of a campaign for a community benefits agreement. “Here you have a billion dollar project that is going...
Biss, homeless group leader sign Margarita Inn agreement
After five in-person meetings, seven drafts and four months of work, Mayor Daniel Biss and Connections for the Homeless Chief Executive Officer Betty Bogg signed the final Good Neighbor Agreement for the Margarita Inn homeless shelter during a celebration at LeTour Wednesday evening. “What you have done here, in partnership...
Indiana University Northwest violated academic freedom and tenure in report
MARK MCPHAIL, Ph.D., former IU Northwest Executive Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs. (Photo credit: IUN) AAUP report concludes university has unwelcoming racial climate. The American Association of University Professors (AAUP) published an investigative report on the summary suspension and dismissal of Dr. Mark McPhail, a tenured professor of communications at Indiana University Northwest in Gary, Indiana, who had previously served as the institution’s chief academic officer.
Willie Wilson receives mayoral endorsement from group of Black faith leaders
CHICAGO - Mayoral candidate Willie Wilson is being endorsed by a group of Chicago's African-American clergy. The group of faith leaders made the announcement Wednesday at Sweet Holy Spirit Church. Bishop Larry Trotter said he believes Wilson has the heart to help the community and the business acumen to put...
Chicago Suburb Named As The Safest City In The Entire Country
Money Geek put together a list of the safest cities across America.
Students stuck in limbo as university halts health insurance rollout
DePaul graduate students Syed Saquib and Hannah Samuels are both working toward their psychology degrees. However, their graduate program requires them to teach part-time for the university as part of their training, while taking a full course load. Samuels said the university pays students in her program a stipend, but...
Evanston small-business owners ask: Where’s the proof workweeks are unfair?
Members of an Evanston City Council committee on Monday, Feb. 6, held off moving forward on an ordinance that would require employers to provide employees with predictable work schedules, including advance notice of changes. After strong criticism from members of the business community, who questioned the basis for the new...
Potential 3-Way Tie Emerges in Race For Chicago Mayor, New Poll Shows
The Chicago mayor's race would end in a three-way tie if the election happened today, an independent poll commissioned by Telemundo Chicago, NBC 5, the Chicago Sun-Times and WBEZ shows, with no clear path for Mayor Lori Lightfoot to win in a runoff election. Results from the poll, released Wednesday,...
Student math scores show potential long-term declines, ETHS report says
Recent test scores in math for both Evanston eighth graders and for juniors at Evanston Township High School taking the SAT have shown some concerning declines since the pandemic hit in 2020, according to a data report presented to the ETHS board on Monday. Reading performance, on the other hand,...
In 1981, a Chicago Mayor moved into the Cabrini-Green Homes housing project
Jane Margaret Byrne's idea of bringing awareness to violence in poverty-filled neighborhoods in Chicago was to experience it firsthand. Did you know that Lori Lightfoot wasn't the first woman to be Mayor of Chicago?
Missing Black Women and Girls: Congress Woman Robin Kelly and Publisher Michael Taylor Fighting To Raise Awareness
South Suburban News Publisher Michael Taylor, said recently on WGN Radio 720 that he will continued to publish the names of missing women and girls from the Chicago south land area. During a radio broadcast this week, he told WGN radio personality Lisa Dent, that through his publications he will keep the focus on missing women and girls in the south land and Chicago Area. Taylor who publishes over 14 periodicals including the South Suburban News, The Chicago Gospel Tribune, Tinley Park Progress and Vibrant Magazine, will use them all to shine the light on the plight of missing black women and girls for 2023.
Lakou continues to train, provide jobs for Haitian people
The Noyes Cultural Arts Center and curator Fran Joy will host Black History/My History, a celebration of collective Black History in support of Lakou, a nonprofit organization that works to provide vocational training for people in Haiti. The fundraising event will take place from 4 – 7 p.m. on February 17 at the Noyes Cultural Arts Center.
Margot Ann Ladwig, 1934-2023
Margot Ann Ladwig, 88, of Santa Barbara, California, and Evanston, passed away on Jan. 26 after a long illness. Ladwig was born on Aug. 17, 1934, to Paul and Irma Merryweather (Oetjen) in Oak Park, Illinois. After graduating from Oak Park River Forest High School in 1952, she studied art...
Meet Penny Pritzker: Rich Chicago woman who gives away money to needy families
How much do you think your salary should be to live comfortably in Chicago with your family? A report reveals that the annual income of a Chicago-based person needs to be around $57,000. It means you must be getting $20+ an hour and should have a full-time job.
2 Chicago Hotels Land on US News & World Report's '50 Best Hotels' List for 2023
Can't take a vacation? With two Chicago hotels newly deemed some of the top hotels in the nation, you might want to consider a staycation instead. In a list that spans an Inn in Ojai, an adults-only luxury hotel in Vermont, a resort in Hawaii and a mansion in South Carolina, U.S. News & World Report has released its list of "The 50 Best Hotels in the USA" 2023. The list, editors say, was compiled using a variety of factors, including hotel star rankings, industry accolades, guest sentiment and more.
