‘It’s always going to be a fight’ — ETHS board discusses AP African American Studies controversy

South Suburban News Publisher Michael Taylor, said recently on WGN Radio 720 that he will continued to publish the names of missing women and girls from the Chicago south land area. During a radio broadcast this week, he told WGN radio personality Lisa Dent, that through his publications he will keep the focus on missing women and girls in the south land and Chicago Area. Taylor who publishes over 14 periodicals including the South Suburban News, The Chicago Gospel Tribune, Tinley Park Progress and Vibrant Magazine, will use them all to shine the light on the plight of missing black women and girls for 2023.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO