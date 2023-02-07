ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
76ers Rumors: Jalen McDaniels Expected to Draw FA Interest From Jazz, Pacers, Spurs

Just a few days after becoming a Philadelphia 76er, Jalen McDaniels has quickly become a free-agent target for multiple teams, according to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype. McDaniels, who was traded to Philadelphia from Charlotte in a four-team deal that included the New York Knicks and Portland Trail Blazers, is reportedly expected to receive interest from the Utah Jazz, Indiana Pacers and San Antonio Spurs.
Patrick Beverley Waived by Magic After Trade from Lakers at NBA Deadline

The Orlando Magic announced Sunday that they have waived guard Patrick Beverley, who will become a free agent after clearing waivers. The 34-year-old started in 45 games for the Los Angeles Lakers this season, averaging 6.4 points on 40.2 percent shooting, 3.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists in 26.9 minutes per game.
Warriors Rumors: Jonathan Kuminga 'Likely' Would Have Been in O.G. Anunoby Trade

O.G. Anunoby remains a Toronto Raptor after the NBA trade deadline, but according to ESPN's Zach Lowe, the Raptors faced no shortage of offers for the sixth-year forward. The Golden State Warriors were one of several teams that vied for Anunoby, but Toronto likely would've wanted Jonathan Kuminga in the deal, per Lowe, and Golden State wasn't willing to pay that price.
Mavericks Rumors: Justin Holiday to Be Pursued If Contract Bought Out by Rockets

As the Houston Rockets continue to make changes to their roster, there's reportedly a chance one of their recent acquisitions ends up with a rival team. According to NBA insider Marc Stein, small forward Justin Holiday will be pursued by the Dallas Mavericks if he receives a buyout from the Rockets. The team had acquired him Thursday in a trade with the Atlanta Hawks.
