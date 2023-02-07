Read full article on original website
Related
Anthony Davis Brutally Honest On Russell Westbrook's Exit From Lakers
Anthony Davis expresses his opinion on Russell Westbrook and his exit from the Los Angeles Lakers.
Bleacher Report
Jayson Tatum Frustrates Celtics Fans During Win vs. Ja Morant, Grizzlies
Jayson Tatum is one of the NBA's brightest stars, but his teammates picked up the slack Sunday as the Boston Celtics earned a 119-109 win over the Memphis Grizzlies. In a battle of MVP candidates, Ja Morant did his job with 25 points, seven assists and six boards for Memphis.
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: Grizzlies Offered Nets 4 1st-Round Picks in Mikal Bridges Trade Talks
After previously being rumored to have made a significant offer for Kevin Durant, the Memphis Grizzlies also tried to make a pitch to the Brooklyn Nets for Mikal Bridges. Per Michael Scotto of HoopsHype.com, the Grizzlies offered the Nets four first-round draft picks for the 26-year-old wing. Scotto did note...
Bleacher Report
76ers Rumors: Jalen McDaniels Expected to Draw FA Interest From Jazz, Pacers, Spurs
Just a few days after becoming a Philadelphia 76er, Jalen McDaniels has quickly become a free-agent target for multiple teams, according to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype. McDaniels, who was traded to Philadelphia from Charlotte in a four-team deal that included the New York Knicks and Portland Trail Blazers, is reportedly expected to receive interest from the Utah Jazz, Indiana Pacers and San Antonio Spurs.
Bleacher Report
Lakers Rumors: Anthony Davis Not Mentioned in Trade Talks, 'Wants to Be' With Team
Anthony Davis has not given any indication he wants to leave the Los Angeles Lakers despite some speculation to the contrary. "I have not heard Anthony Davis' name in any trade talks, but I will tell you this: Anthony Davis wants to be a Laker as far as I am told," ESPN's Brian Windhorst said Friday on This Just In.
Bleacher Report
Patrick Beverley Waived by Magic After Trade from Lakers at NBA Deadline
The Orlando Magic announced Sunday that they have waived guard Patrick Beverley, who will become a free agent after clearing waivers. The 34-year-old started in 45 games for the Los Angeles Lakers this season, averaging 6.4 points on 40.2 percent shooting, 3.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists in 26.9 minutes per game.
Bleacher Report
NBA Insider Believes Kyrie Irving Will Join LeBron James, Lakers amid Contract Rumors
The Brooklyn Nets traded Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks ahead of the NBA's Feb. 9 deadline, but that doesn't mean the veteran point guard will re-up with the franchise in free agency this summer. Irving has long been linked to the Los Angeles Lakers. The Athletic's Jovan Buha reported...
Bleacher Report
Gary Payton II's Agent Denies Toradol Report for Injury Amid Failed Warriors Trade
Gary Payton II's agent denied a report the veteran guard took Toradol shots to deal with a core muscle injury. Aaron Goodwin told Bleacher Report's Chris Haynes his client "never took Toradol shots to be available for games during his time in Portland." Ahead of the trade deadline, the Golden...
Bleacher Report
Warriors Rumors: Gary Payton II Trade Decision Deadline Sunday After Failed Physical
The Golden State Warriors have until Sunday to decide whether they will execute the trade that brings Gary Payton II back to the Bay Area, according to The Athletic's Tim Kawakami. Golden State agreed to acquire Payton in a four-team deal that included the Detroit Pistons, Atlanta Hawks and Portland...
Bleacher Report
Clippers Rumors: D'Angelo Russell, Kyle Lowry Trade Talks Were Never 'Serious'
Although the Los Angeles Clippers made several good moves at NBA trade deadline Thursday, acquiring Eric Gordon, Bones Hyland and Mason Plumlee, the team was reportedly never in serious talks for either D'Angelo Russell or Kyle Lowry, according to Zach Lowe of ESPN. Several of Lowe's sources confirmed that the...
Bleacher Report
Knicks Rumors: Bones Hyland Targeted at Trade Deadline; Cam Reddish Dangled in Talks
The New York Knicks targeted Bones Hyland prior to his trade to the Los Angeles Clippers, according to HoopsHype's Michael Scotto. Scotto reported the Knicks discussed a deal that included Cam Reddish, who was shipped out to the Portland Trail Blazers instead. Hyland fell out of favor in the Mile...
Bleacher Report
Warriors Rumors: Jonathan Kuminga 'Likely' Would Have Been in O.G. Anunoby Trade
O.G. Anunoby remains a Toronto Raptor after the NBA trade deadline, but according to ESPN's Zach Lowe, the Raptors faced no shortage of offers for the sixth-year forward. The Golden State Warriors were one of several teams that vied for Anunoby, but Toronto likely would've wanted Jonathan Kuminga in the deal, per Lowe, and Golden State wasn't willing to pay that price.
Bleacher Report
Lakers Fans Psyched After Debut of Trade Additions vs. Warriors Without LeBron James
The new-look Los Angeles Lakers, which were without LeBron James because of a foot injury, made a statement on Saturday night with a 109-103 win over the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center. L.A made a splash at Thursday's trade deadline, acquiring D'Angelo Russell, Jarred Vanderbilt and Malik Beasley in...
Bleacher Report
Hornets Rumors: Miles Bridges, PJ Washington Contracts to Be Prioritized in Offseason
The Charlotte Hornets are planning to prioritize new contracts for P.J. Washington and Miles Bridges during the offseason, according to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype. Washington will become a restricted free agent at the conclusion of the 2022-23 season, while Bridges remains a restricted free agent having not appeared in a game this season.
Bleacher Report
Lakers' Rob Pelinka Discusses Buyout Market Outlook After NBA Trade Deadline
The Los Angeles Lakers aren't going to sign anyone on the buyout market just for the sake of making a roster move. General manager Rob Pelinka told reporters on Saturday the Lakers will look to add players if they fill a specific need, but they aren't locked into signing anyone who might become available.
Bleacher Report
Lakers Rumors: Russell Westbrook Trade Didn't Interest Nets During Kyrie Irving Talks
The Brooklyn Nets were averse to acquiring Russell Westbrook in any potential deal with the Los Angeles Lakers for Kyrie Irving, according to ESPN's Ramona Shelburne and Brian Windhorst. Brooklyn didn't want to add Westbrook's $47 million contract to its already high luxury tax bill and was also wary because...
Bleacher Report
Jalen Hurts Rumors: New Eagles Contract Likely to Be Worth at Least $50M per Year
The Philadelphia Eagles likely aren't going to wait around to lock up Jalen Hurts to a long-term extension after the Super Bowl, regardless of the result. And it isn't going to come cheap. According to Dan Graziano of ESPN, the Birds could be looking at a deal worth more than...
Bleacher Report
Shams: 'Don't Think' Nets Had Mandate to Not Trade Kyrie Irving to Lakers at Deadline
The Brooklyn Nets sent Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks ahead of the NBA's Feb. 9 trade deadline despite having conversations with the Los Angeles Lakers about a deal to land the point guard. Irving also reportedly wanted to be moved to L.A., but NBA insider Marc Stein reported on...
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: Celtics, Cavs 'Front-Runners' to Sign Danny Green; Lakers, Suns Linked
Danny Green will have no shortage of suitors when his buyout with the Houston Rockets is finalized. B/R's Chris Haynes reported Green negotiated a buyout with the Rockets, and the Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers are among teams interested in signing the 35-year-old. Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Cavs and...
Bleacher Report
Mavericks Rumors: Justin Holiday to Be Pursued If Contract Bought Out by Rockets
As the Houston Rockets continue to make changes to their roster, there's reportedly a chance one of their recent acquisitions ends up with a rival team. According to NBA insider Marc Stein, small forward Justin Holiday will be pursued by the Dallas Mavericks if he receives a buyout from the Rockets. The team had acquired him Thursday in a trade with the Atlanta Hawks.
Comments / 0