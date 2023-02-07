ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Bleacher Report

Patrick Beverley Waived by Magic After Trade from Lakers at NBA Deadline

The Orlando Magic announced Sunday that they have waived guard Patrick Beverley, who will become a free agent after clearing waivers. The 34-year-old started in 45 games for the Los Angeles Lakers this season, averaging 6.4 points on 40.2 percent shooting, 3.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists in 26.9 minutes per game.
ORLANDO, FL
Bleacher Report

76ers Rumors: Jalen McDaniels Expected to Draw FA Interest From Jazz, Pacers, Spurs

Just a few days after becoming a Philadelphia 76er, Jalen McDaniels has quickly become a free-agent target for multiple teams, according to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype. McDaniels, who was traded to Philadelphia from Charlotte in a four-team deal that included the New York Knicks and Portland Trail Blazers, is reportedly expected to receive interest from the Utah Jazz, Indiana Pacers and San Antonio Spurs.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Bleacher Report

Mavericks Rumors: Justin Holiday to Be Pursued If Contract Bought Out by Rockets

As the Houston Rockets continue to make changes to their roster, there's reportedly a chance one of their recent acquisitions ends up with a rival team. According to NBA insider Marc Stein, small forward Justin Holiday will be pursued by the Dallas Mavericks if he receives a buyout from the Rockets. The team had acquired him Thursday in a trade with the Atlanta Hawks.
DALLAS, TX
Bleacher Report

Examining Malik Beasley's Projected Impact on Lakers Offense, Rotation After Trade

Veteran shooting guard Malik Beasley believes he can make a significant impact on both ends of the court with the Los Angeles Lakers:. Beasley was part of the three-team trade that sent Russell Westbrook to the Utah Jazz and brought him, D'Angelo Russell and Jarred Vanderbilt to the Lakers. Though he wasn't the biggest name in the deal, Beasley could be a difference-maker.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Bleacher Report

Nets' Cam Thomas Fined $40K for Using Anti-Gay Slur in Postgame Interview

Brooklyn Nets guard Cam Thomas has been fined $40,000 by the NBA for using an anti-gay slur after Thursday's win over the Chicago Bulls. Per the official statement from the league, Thomas' fine was for using "derogatory and disparaging language during a live television interview." Thomas issued an apology on...
BROOKLYN, NY
Bleacher Report

NBA Rumors: Jerami Grant Won't Sacrifice Winning for Money in Blazers' Contract Talks

Portland Trail Blazers forward Jerami Grant is set to enter free agency this offseason, but money might not be too important. "If he decides to head to free agency, the Blazers will be able to offer him more years and more money than other teams, but a source close to Grant said the difference in money is not life-altering enough to sacrifice his desire to win," Jason Quick of The Athletic reported.
PORTLAND, OR

