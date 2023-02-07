ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Could Keenan Allen be an option at wide receiver for the Browns?

By Jacob Roach
 5 days ago
The Cleveland Browns are looking for a missing spark on offense especially from the slot. The Athletic has released a report and noted that veteran pass catcher Keenan Allen may become a cap casualty before free agency starts next month. A post-June 1 cut of Allen would save the Chargers $17.5 million on the cap so without a restructuring it is very realistic he could hit the market.

There is no doubt that Allen has had injuries over the past few seasons but he is still very talented and capable. This season he finished with 66 catches for 776 yards and four touchdowns getting a PFF grade of 84.8. Over 64 percent of Allen’s snaps came in the slot this season an area the Browns need to improve in.

However, the room in Cleveland needs a player with elite-level speed so Allen to Cleveland does not make much sense. The team could kick the tires on Allen but in the end, the team should head in a different direction.

