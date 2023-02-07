Read full article on original website
Two Barrys, two Batmans, and a familiar villain appear in the first trailer for The Flash
Warner Bros. has finally released the long-awaited trailer for its The Flash movie, starring Ezra Miller as... two different versions of The Flash. One seems to be the version from the Snyderverse movies and the other is... a different one. We don’t really know what’s up yet, but if you’ve read Flashpoint, you can probably make some assumptions—especially since the rest of the movie is also taking some obvious nods from that storyline.
Who is Kang the Conqueror and how could he impact the MCU?
The next big MCU movie, Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania opens this week, and as usual Marvel is keeping the plot tightly under wraps for as long as it can. There are a few things we do know, though, including that Paul Rudd is back as Scott Lang, and that he’s joined by Evangeline Lilly as Hope van Dyne, Michelle Pfeiffer as her mother Janet, and Michael Douglas as original Ant-Man Hank Pym. Along with Scott’s daughter Cassie (played this time by Kathryn Newton), they’ll be spending a lot of time in the Quantum Realm and meeting several of its tiny denizens. One of them will be the film’s main villain, Kang the Conqueror, played by Jonathan Majors.
Michael Keaton swooped in and scavenged John Leguizamo's role as the Vulture in Spider-Man: Homecoming
Spider-Man: Homecoming was warmly welcomed to the Marvel Cinematic Universe upon its release in 2017, thanks to its refreshing, John Hughes-inspired take on the webhead. However, it could have looked very different, with John Leguizamo playing antagonist Adrian Toomes, also known as the Vulture, instead of Michael Keaton. Talks between the Dopesick actor and Sony had dragged on for so long that the studio secured another star.
Vin Diesel's got another Riddick movie on the way
Vin Diesel’s most iconic character—who isn’t Dom Toretto, XXX, or, our personal favorite, Bloodshot—is apparently gearing up to return to theaters yet again, with Deadline reporting that a fourth movie in Diesel’s Riddick series of film is apparently in the works. This comes from the...
Dominique Fishback takes stanning to a deadly level in the teaser for Donald Glover's Swarm
In the age of the internet, the power of stan culture is immeasurable. They take on ticket conglomerates, get their favorite artists top status on Billboard charts, and in more sinister instances can utilize their military-like forces to attack whoever denounces their icon. That latter instance of unrelenting dedication is the center of Amazon Studios’ first eerie trailer for Swarm, starring Dominique Fishback (Judas And The Black Messiah) as a pop diva disciple whose loyalty takes a deadly turn.
American Born Chinese
While Everything Everywhere All At Once has returned to theaters following its whopping 11 Oscar nominations, fans of last year’s indie hit can also look forward to seeing its cast back together again on the small screen this spring. James Hong was just confirmed to be reuniting with his previous onscreen family members Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan, and Stephanie Hsu in American Born Chinese.
R.I.P. Hugh Hudson, director of Chariots Of Fire
Hugh Hudson has died. The documentarian and director—best known for his 1981 Oscar winner Chariots Of Fire—directed a dozen or so feature-length movies across a long career (in addition to a number of award-winning commercials, created while working alongside other prominent up-and-coming British directors of the era like Ridley Scott), splitting his time between the words of feature and non-fiction film-making. Per THR, Hudson died in London today after a brief illness. He was 86.
Magic Mike and James Cameron are kings of the world at the weekend box office
After last week’s debut of 80 For Brady and Knock At The Cabin bumped Avatar: The Way Of Water out of the top spot on the box office charts for the first time, Magic Mike’s Last Dance had the abs sense to do it again. The conclusion of the Magic Mike trilogy made $8.2 million in its debut, despite opening on half of the theaters that are playing the Avatar sequel, which is pretty damn solid. But there’s no need for Cameron to hang up his motocross shirt and start doing some crunches, because he’s still really in charge of movie theaters. Not only did Way Of Water make $6.8 million and land in second place (it has nearly $650 million total), but the 25th anniversary rerelease of Titanic made $6.4 million and landed in third. That’s almost as much money as Avatar 2! Hell, that’s almost as much money as Magic Mike’s Last Dance made this weekend. Let’s get some anniversary screenings of Terminator 2 and Aliens going so Cameron can just do victory laps.
HBO suddenly remembers it hadn't canceled Avenue 5 yet
HBO announced today that it was canceling Avenue 5, its space-based comedy series starring Hugh Laurie and Josh Gad, after two seasons on the air. And we know what you’re thinking: Surely, HBO had already canceled Avenue 5, right? But no: You’re probably thinking of Showtime’s Moonbase 8, or Netflix’s Space Force, because Jesus Christ, were people anxious for some space-adjacent comedy shows back in 2020, we guess. (It may have been a reflection of our general desire to get off the planet from 2016 to 2019, honestly.)
Joel and Ellie find new travel companions in a padded The Last Of Us
The loudest noise after last week’s The Last of Us remains the Kathleen controversy. Was casting Yellowjackets’ Melanie Lynskey as a FEDRA-busting rebel queen an outside-the-box brilliant choice or...kind of underwhelming? As written and performed, Kathleen is soft-spoken but iron-willed, cool yet impulsive, and willing to shoot an elderly collaborator, while outwardly appearing a bland soccer mom, minus the fatigues. The actor herself took to Twitter to defend her casting. Commentators traded barbs. Me? In my last recap, I found Wine Club Lord Humungus unconvincing.
Showtime saves Neil Patrick Harris' Netflix series Uncoupled for a second season
Netflix and Showtime appear to have done some kind of bizarre dead show swap this weekend, trading series that each was done with, but which the other apparently saw continuing merit in. Not long after it was revealed that Netflix would be taking over custody of Andrew Scott’s upcoming Talented Mr. Ripley show (which had been in development at Showtime for years at this point), Deadline reports that Showtime has now picked up one of Netflix’s own discarded series: The Neil Patrick Harris break-up dramedy Uncoupled, which Netflix announced that it was canceling back in mid-January.
The Last Of Us is halfway through its first season—so how's it doing?
The midpoint of The Last Of Us’ nine-episode first season technically landed somewhere in the middle of episode five, but let’s call it halfway for the sake of convenience. Before the show began airing, we wondered whether it could turn out to be TV’s best video game adaptation and whether you should play the game before watching it. The answer to the first question is already a yes, and it’s not even close. The second question is still up for debate, but the show has at least demonstrated that it’s not afraid to deviate from the game’s story when it makes sense for the adaptation. That’s been fun for both gamers and newbies.
Marc Maron is dropping Glow spoilers, but Alison Brie won’t
Many still mourn the untimely cancellation of Glow on Netflix, cutting the show off at the knees before it could commence with its planned finale. Nowadays a cancellation like that is all too common, but at the time it stung deeply, particularly for those involved. Star Alison Brie has referred to it as “the great heartbreak of my career,” but she’s still kept the fourth season’s secrets under lock and key, unlike some co-stars she could name. (It’s Marc Maron.)
