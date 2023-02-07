After last week’s debut of 80 For Brady and Knock At The Cabin bumped Avatar: The Way Of Water out of the top spot on the box office charts for the first time, Magic Mike’s Last Dance had the abs sense to do it again. The conclusion of the Magic Mike trilogy made $8.2 million in its debut, despite opening on half of the theaters that are playing the Avatar sequel, which is pretty damn solid. But there’s no need for Cameron to hang up his motocross shirt and start doing some crunches, because he’s still really in charge of movie theaters. Not only did Way Of Water make $6.8 million and land in second place (it has nearly $650 million total), but the 25th anniversary rerelease of Titanic made $6.4 million and landed in third. That’s almost as much money as Avatar 2! Hell, that’s almost as much money as Magic Mike’s Last Dance made this weekend. Let’s get some anniversary screenings of Terminator 2 and Aliens going so Cameron can just do victory laps.

18 HOURS AGO