Now that Magnum P.I. is surfing its way from CBS (where it was canceled last year) to its new home at NBC, longtime viewers can rest assured they’re in for plenty more of what they love from the crime drama — and then some. “It’s definitely a little steamier this year purely by value of the two characters getting together and embarking on a new territory and unexplored lands,” says Perdita Weeks, who plays former MI6-operative Juliet Higgins.

3 DAYS AGO