‘The Morning Show’ Cast Wraps Season 3: See Behind-the-Scenes Photos
The third season of the The Morning Show is one step closer to your television set. As cast members have revealed on Instagram, they’ve finished filming the upcoming season of the Apple TV+ drama. The official Apple TV+ Twitter account announced a wrap The Morning Show’s third season on...
‘The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon’: Meet Series Regulars Joining Norman Reedus in Spinoff
We now know several of the faces we’ll see around Norman Reedus in the upcoming The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon. AMC has announced that joining the Walking Dead Universe for the Reedus-led spinoff as series regulars are: Anne Charrier as Genet, Eriq Ebouaney as Fallou, Laika Blanc Francard as Sylvie, Romain Levi as Codron, and newcomer Louis Puech Scigliuzzi as Laurent. They join the previously announced series regulars Reedus, reprising his role as Daryl Dixon, and Clémence Poésy, playing Isabelle, part of a progressive religious group. The new series is currently filming in France and will debut later this year on AMC and AMC+.
‘Uncoupled’ Saved by Showtime After Netflix Cancellation
The Neil Patrick Harris rom-com series Uncoupled is coupled again. Weeks after Netflix canceled the series, Showtime has saved it with a second-season order. According to Deadline, which reported the resurrection, Uncoupled should be “edgier” and “racier” in its new home on Showtime, which will soon be called Paramount+ with Showtime.
Super Bowl 2023 Movie Trailer Roundup: ‘The Flash,’ ‘Indiana Jones’ & More
The Super Bowl provides content for all, even those who don’t like sports. The event’s got you covered if you’ve been thirsty for some new Rihanna performances. If you’re of more the entertainment junkie variety, they’ve got a slew of top-tier commercials to view and immediately judge afterward. And for the movie-loving folks, we have curated the best movie trailers to debut during the Super Bowl LVII.
‘Call The Midwife’ Renewed For Seasons 14 & 15
The popular period drama Call the Midwife has officially been renewed for two more seasons, keeping the show on the air until at least 2026. Created by Heidi Thomas, Call the Midwife premiered in 2012 and revolves around a group of nurse midwives working in the East End of London in the late 1950s and 1960s. The show airs on PBS in the U.S.
‘Magnum P.I.’ Starts Off ‘With A Bit of a Bang’ in First Season on NBC (VIDEO)
Now that Magnum P.I. is surfing its way from CBS (where it was canceled last year) to its new home at NBC, longtime viewers can rest assured they’re in for plenty more of what they love from the crime drama — and then some. “It’s definitely a little steamier this year purely by value of the two characters getting together and embarking on a new territory and unexplored lands,” says Perdita Weeks, who plays former MI6-operative Juliet Higgins.
Catch Up With the ‘Girlfriends,’ 15 Years After the Series Finale
A decade and a half ago, on February 11, 2008, the UPN-turned-CW series Girlfriends left the airwaves without a proper goodbye. Following the writers strike that winter, The CW chose only to resume production on the series it was renewing, spurning Girlfriends fans who had followed the sitcom for eight seasons and 172 episodes.
Best Lines of the Week (February 3-9): ‘I’m in a Whodunit, the Lowest Form of Literature’
Love is certainly in the air (and on the schedule) because we can’t help but gush over TV from the past week. Abbott Elementary returned on Wednesday with a Valentine’s themed episode where Janine (Quinta Brunson) found out she has secret admirers in her class and on her staff. In Gotham City, Harley Quinn (voiced by Kaley Cuoco) and Poison Ivy (voiced by Lake Bell) had their first Valentine’s Day. Sophie (Kim Cattrall) also offered some sage relationship advice to her son in this week’s episode of How I Met Your Father.
‘Good Doctor’ Parent Trap, ‘Magnum’ Flashback, ‘Fantasy’ Time Loop, Gold in the ‘Bloodlands’
The Good Doctor lovebirds Shaun and Lea get a reality check when it comes to their different approaches to impending parenthood. In advance of the show’s return on a new network, NBC airs the 2018 pilot episode of the Magnum P.I. reboot, formerly on CBS. Fantasy Island’s Roarke gets caught in a guest’s time loop. An American gangster joins the search for gold in the Irish noir Bloodlands.
‘Reboot’ Fails to Find a New Home After Hulu Cancellation
Barring some sort of reboot down the line, Reboot fans have seen the last of the Hulu series. According to Deadline, Reboot is “officially over” after Hulu canceled the comedy last month and after creator Steve Levitan and 20th Television tried in vain to find it another home. The site reports that Reboot’s writing room had penned Season 2 scripts that were shopped around to potential buyers.
‘A Million Little Things’ Boss on More After Finale: ‘I Definitely Leave the Door Open to Something’
Subscribe to our A Million Little Things Newsletter:. The final season of A Million Little Things may have just started, but we’re already thinking about the end — and how we’re hoping it might not be the last time we see the friend group we’ve grown to know and love the past five years. So does it leave off in such a way that a revival, spinoff, or follow-up movie would be possible?
‘Criminal Minds: Evolution’ Boss Reveals Prentiss Storyline We Wouldn’t See Until Series Ends
One season of Criminal Minds: Evolution down, at least one more to go. The BAU may have just caught Sicarius (Zach Gilford’s Elias Voit), but they’ll be back for a 17th season, to deal with whatever Gold Star is as well as likely another hybrid of a recurring UnSub and standalone cases. And, as the series did quite well this past season, we’ll continue to see the team’s lives away from hunting down those bad guys.
‘NCIS: Hawai’i’: Lucy Returns From Agent Afloat Early (PHOTOS)
Kacy’s going to be back together — with Lucy (Yasmine Al-Bustami) on dry land — sooner than you might think! She’s back with the team in the February 27 episode of NCIS: Hawai’i. In “Good Samaritan,” Lucy surprises the team by returning to Hawai’i from...
Giada De Laurentiis Leaving Food Network After 20 Years, Joining Amazon Studios
Start saying arrivederci to Giada De Laurentiis, Food Network viewers: The TV chef is leaving the channel after 20 years. “Giada De Laurentiis is culinary royalty, someone who has taught audiences how to properly pronounce every cut of pasta imaginable for nearly two decades,” a Food Network spokesperson told TODAY.com in a statement. “Food Network will always be proud of the beautiful content we have created together, and our table will always have an open seat for Giada.”
‘Wednesday’ Star Jenna Ortega Gets Candid About Intense Filming Schedule
A Golden Globe-nominated performance as Wednesday Addams didn’t come easily for Jenna Ortega. The actress said she cried hysterically and even pulled her hair during long days on the Netflix series Wednesday. “It was show up to set two hours early, do that 12- to 14-hour day, then go...
