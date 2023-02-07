Read full article on original website
Amy Robach's Friends Worry Fired 'GMA' Star Is 'Trying To Convince Herself' Relationship With T.J. Holmes Is 'The Real Deal'
Amy Robach is putting on a happy face for the world when it comes to her whirlwind relationship with former co-anchor T.J. Holmes, but those closest to the television personality are concerned their relationship isn't all sunshine and roses after losing their coveted GMA3 gigs. Robach and Holmes have been spotted canoodling on L.A. date nights, all smiles as they begin this new and unexpected chapter of their lives, but pals think the mother-of-two is merely "painting a picture of how happy in love they are."One source spilled the 50-year-old "is still saying this is it… [they’re] the real deal,...
tvinsider.com
10 Best ‘King of the Hill’ Episodes: Rewatch Now Before the Revival
Now that Hulu is reviving King of the Hill for new episodes, it’s time to book a return ticket to Arlen. And we have 10 episodes to get you going!. The original King of the Hill aired on Fox between 1997 and 2009 as viewers followed the hijinks of the Hill family — Hank Hill (Mike Judge) and Peggy Hill (Kathy Najimy), son Bobby (Pamela Adlon), and niece Luanne (Brittany Murphy) — and their friends and neighbors.
tvinsider.com
‘A Million Little Things’ Boss on More After Finale: ‘I Definitely Leave the Door Open to Something’
Subscribe to our A Million Little Things Newsletter:. The final season of A Million Little Things may have just started, but we’re already thinking about the end — and how we’re hoping it might not be the last time we see the friend group we’ve grown to know and love the past five years. So does it leave off in such a way that a revival, spinoff, or follow-up movie would be possible?
tvinsider.com
Catch Up With the ‘Girlfriends,’ 15 Years After the Series Finale
A decade and a half ago, on February 11, 2008, the UPN-turned-CW series Girlfriends left the airwaves without a proper goodbye. Following the writers strike that winter, The CW chose only to resume production on the series it was renewing, spurning Girlfriends fans who had followed the sitcom for eight seasons and 172 episodes.
tvinsider.com
‘The Morning Show’ Cast Wraps Season 3: See Behind-the-Scenes Photos
The third season of the The Morning Show is one step closer to your television set. As cast members have revealed on Instagram, they’ve finished filming the upcoming season of the Apple TV+ drama. The official Apple TV+ Twitter account announced a wrap The Morning Show’s third season on...
In 1986, Both His Parents Abandoned Him Because of the Way He Looks. “I hate seeing my face in the mirror”
Born with an underdeveloped jaw, absent cheekbones, and unusual ears, Jono Lancaster was discarded by his parents at birth and left to navigate a childhood fraught with abandonment and insecurity.
Trophy Hunter is Eaten Alive by Brother of Lion he Shot for an Instagram Post
John Lennon once said “ karma is going to get you”. This is the case of a story that took place in South Africa in which a trophy hunter of Lions was reportedly killed by the brother of a lion he had shot.
Famous Actor with Terminal Cancer wishes his kids "Don't Forget Him" and hopes his wife "Meets a Guy" after his death
Jonnie Irwin, a 49-year-old, revealed during an interview that he hoped his children, who’re toddlers, don’t forget him after his death. He also wishes his wife, Jess, meets a guy after he leaves.
Rickey Smiley may not have meant what everyone believes about his son Brandon being sacrificed
Did Rickey Smiley really say he sacrificed his son?. Last week Ricky Smiley the host of the Syndicated Rickey Smiley Show announced that his son Brandon Smiley 32 had passed away and the Internet is blowing up not with condolences but criticism. A statement Smiley made related to his son's death has everyone talking but perhaps his comments were taken out of context.
tvinsider.com
‘Uncoupled’ Saved by Showtime After Netflix Cancellation
The Neil Patrick Harris rom-com series Uncoupled is coupled again. Weeks after Netflix canceled the series, Showtime has saved it with a second-season order. According to Deadline, which reported the resurrection, Uncoupled should be “edgier” and “racier” in its new home on Showtime, which will soon be called Paramount+ with Showtime.
tvinsider.com
‘Magnum P.I.’ Starts Off ‘With A Bit of a Bang’ in First Season on NBC (VIDEO)
Now that Magnum P.I. is surfing its way from CBS (where it was canceled last year) to its new home at NBC, longtime viewers can rest assured they’re in for plenty more of what they love from the crime drama — and then some. “It’s definitely a little steamier this year purely by value of the two characters getting together and embarking on a new territory and unexplored lands,” says Perdita Weeks, who plays former MI6-operative Juliet Higgins.
tvinsider.com
‘Good Doctor’ Parent Trap, ‘Magnum’ Flashback, ‘Fantasy’ Time Loop, Gold in the ‘Bloodlands’
The Good Doctor lovebirds Shaun and Lea get a reality check when it comes to their different approaches to impending parenthood. In advance of the show’s return on a new network, NBC airs the 2018 pilot episode of the Magnum P.I. reboot, formerly on CBS. Fantasy Island’s Roarke gets caught in a guest’s time loop. An American gangster joins the search for gold in the Irish noir Bloodlands.
In the 2014, a Couple Realized That They Were Actual Siblings. They Decided to Stay Together Anyways
In a tale of love, loss, and family reunions, a Brazilian couple's lives were forever changed when they discovered the shocking truth about their relationship. Adriana and Leandro, who met in the early 2000s and quickly fell in love, were married and had a daughter together.
tvinsider.com
‘Call The Midwife’ Renewed For Seasons 14 & 15
The popular period drama Call the Midwife has officially been renewed for two more seasons, keeping the show on the air until at least 2026. Created by Heidi Thomas, Call the Midwife premiered in 2012 and revolves around a group of nurse midwives working in the East End of London in the late 1950s and 1960s. The show airs on PBS in the U.S.
Wife on husband: "He left the kids alone while I was doing overtime to see another woman"
*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Working long hours to be able to afford everything your family needs won't always mean so much to your spouse if they feel alone and don't want to spend so many hours just looking after the house or playing with the kids.
tvinsider.com
‘Days of Our Lives’: Lindsay Arnold, Chandler Massey, Zach Tinker Exiting Peacock Soap
The fictional berg of Salem will soon lose three of its longtime residents. Lindsay Arnold, Chandler Massey, and Zach Tinker are all set to leave Days of Our Lives, the ex-NBC soap now streaming new episodes on Peacock. The magazine Soap Opera Digest reported the three cast members’ impending exits,...
tvinsider.com
‘NCIS: Hawai’i’: Lucy Returns From Agent Afloat Early (PHOTOS)
Kacy’s going to be back together — with Lucy (Yasmine Al-Bustami) on dry land — sooner than you might think! She’s back with the team in the February 27 episode of NCIS: Hawai’i. In “Good Samaritan,” Lucy surprises the team by returning to Hawai’i from...
tvinsider.com
Super Bowl 2023 Movie Trailer Roundup: ‘The Flash,’ ‘Indiana Jones’ & More
The Super Bowl provides content for all, even those who don’t like sports. The event’s got you covered if you’ve been thirsty for some new Rihanna performances. If you’re of more the entertainment junkie variety, they’ve got a slew of top-tier commercials to view and immediately judge afterward. And for the movie-loving folks, we have curated the best movie trailers to debut during the Super Bowl LVII.
tvinsider.com
Pregnant Rihanna Skips Guest Performer for Soaring Super Bowl Halftime Show (VIDEO)
At long last, Rihanna has headlined the Super Bowl Halftime Show. And it doubled as a pregnancy announcement!. The nine-time Grammy winner brought the house down at the 2023 Super Bowl with her 15-minute performance, marking her first public performance since 2018. The show began with “Bitch Better Have My Money”, then she flowed into “Where Have You Been,” “Only Girl In the World,” “We Found Love,” and more of her greatest hits in what’s sure to be a memorable show that was high energy start-to-finish.
tvinsider.com
Giada De Laurentiis Leaving Food Network After 20 Years, Joining Amazon Studios
Start saying arrivederci to Giada De Laurentiis, Food Network viewers: The TV chef is leaving the channel after 20 years. “Giada De Laurentiis is culinary royalty, someone who has taught audiences how to properly pronounce every cut of pasta imaginable for nearly two decades,” a Food Network spokesperson told TODAY.com in a statement. “Food Network will always be proud of the beautiful content we have created together, and our table will always have an open seat for Giada.”
