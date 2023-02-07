Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Maine witness reports shiny 100-foot-long cigar-shaped objectRoger MarshWestbrook, ME
A Wake-Up Call For Parents: The Urgent Need to Protect Toddlers and Young Children from Cannabis OverdoseRachel PerkinsPortland, ME
4 Amazing Pizza Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
4 Amazing Burger Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Related
Airline Offering ‘All You Can Fly’ Pass to Maine and Massachusetts
You used to love to travel. You had no issue with hopping a flight for a weekend getaway. In fact, you used to do it every few months. Then, in March of 2020, all of that stopped. First, you did not travel because everything was closed. Then, you had concerns about the spread of the virus. More recently, though, you had some economic concerns.
mainepublic.org
State uses emergency funds to open and expand 13 overnight warming shelters through April
Thirteen organizations are receiving state emergency funds from MaineHousing to open new or expand existing overnight warming shelters through April. The shelter grants, which total slightly more than $1 million, are a portion of the $21 million fund that Gov. Janet Mills and the state Legislature approved last month as part of a broader emergency heating and energy package.
tourcounsel.com
The Maine Mall | Shopping mall in South Portland, Maine
The Maine Mall is an enclosed shopping mall in South Portland, Maine, United States. Owned and managed by Brookfield Properties, it is the largest shopping mall in the state of Maine, and the second-largest in northern New England, behind New Hampshire’s The Mall at Rockingham Park. Its anchor stores...
Some Maine Towns Asking Residents To “Register” Security Cameras
These days, internet connected security cameras are literally EVERYWHERE. Having come down substantially in price in recent years, they are typically within the budget of any home owner. And, they have several uses. Of course, they provide security for the property and its residents. They are a deterrent and they...
Berwick residents asked to register security cameras to police database
BERWICK, Maine — The Berwick Police Department posted to its Facebook Wednesday asking residents to opt into an online database if they have security cameras on their property. The Berwick Police Department is not the first agency to do this, the department told NEWS CENTER Maine. Old Orchard Beach...
Maine Man Arrested for Pulling Handgun at Youth Basketball Game
A central Maine man was arrested Saturday for pulling a handgun out during an argument at a youth basketball game in Lewiston. Maine Man Arrested for Pulling Handgun at Youth Basketball Game. Police arrested Nathaniel Udoroh around noon at the Lewiston Armory where the game was being played. The Weapon...
Visit One Of The Oldest Amusement Parks In USA Here In Maine
As we spend our leisure time surrounded by devices that allow us to stream thousands of hours of movies and TV shows, 65" TVs that allow us to watch sports games from several thousand miles away, and video games that have graphics that look almost real, it is kind of hard to remember that people used to enjoy much simpler forms of entertainment.
Search for clues in unsolved crime of Thornton Academy student
SCARBOROUGH, Maine — Maine State Police have renewed search efforts into the mysterious case of a 15-year-old girl, found dead in the middle of a road in Scarborough more than two decades ago. Ashley Ouellette, a sophomore at Thornton Academy in Saco, was last seen alive at 2 a.m.,...
Amtrak Train Hits, Kills 27-Year-Old Woman in Maine on Tuesday Trip to Boston
A woman is dead following a train/pedestrian crash that happened in Maine on Tuesday morning. According to WMTW News 8, the collision between the southbound Amtrak train and the woman happened just before 5:45 Tuesday morning. That's when police say they received the first calls for help from the engineer of the train.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Maine
If you live in Maine and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
ems1.com
Former Maine Med official, head of Maine Task Force One sentenced to 5 years for fraud
PORTLAND, Maine — A former emergency preparedness director for Maine Medical Center was sentenced to five years in federal prison after falsely claiming he was a Homeland Security officer and using that identity to defraud several agencies out of more than $150,000. Joshua Cory Frances, 46, was sentenced to...
wgan.com
Portland community members protest ‘It’s Ok to be white’ banner displayed in park
A banner reading “it’s OK to be white” held up by Richard Ward in Portland’s Congress Square Park has been denounced by several city councilors and caused dozens of community members to join anti-racism protests in the same park. “Why I held up that particular message...
truecountry935.com
Maine Teens Lead Police in High Speed Chase
Two teenagers, who allegedly stole a car in Sabattus, lead police on a 13-mile high speed chase this week. The pursuit through multiple towns saw the vehicle at speeds of up to 100 mph. According to the Kennebec Journal, the 17-year-old Richmond boy who was driving has been charged with...
The Inside Scoop On Why This Maine Credit Union Shut Down
A few days ago, I noticed I wasn't able to log into my mobile banking. Sometimes this happens for different tech reasons so I waited a bit and tried again, nothing. Then I tried the next day, nothing. I got nervous and called my mom to ask if she could...
CBC News
'Day or night' deer sightings prompt Yarmouth to search for solutions
When Yarmouth Mayor Pam Mood comes home from work each night, there's usually a group of six to eight four-legged visitors waiting for her. "If it's dark out, I have to put my lights on because sometimes I open my door and they kind of scoot by on the pavement and scare the life out of me," she said. "I've jumped, like, 10 feet high [three metres] more times than I can count."
FireRescue1
Maine firefighter, city named in wrongful death suit
PORTLAND, Maine — The father of a man who drowned in Back Cove in April 2020 filed an amended complaint in U.S. District Court on Tuesday naming the city of Portland and a Portland firefighter as defendants. The wrongful death lawsuit filed by John Cohen, whose son Eric Cohen...
wabi.tv
Lebanon store that sold winning lotto ticket shares prize among employees
LEBANON, Maine (WABI) - The stores that sell winning Mega Millions lottery tickets receive a prize of their own - and in true Maine spirit, the first such winner in our state has shared it with his staff. Fred Cotreau owns Hometown Gas & Grill in Lebanon, which sold the...
WMUR.com
Police investigate whether recent Seacoast break-ins tied to well-known gang
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — A string of car break-ins on the Seacoast over the past two weeks has police investigating if they could be connected to a notorious gang along the East Coast. Four car windows were smashed recently in the parking lot of Strawbery Banke. Police said all the...
Pet store chain with 8 Maine locations files for bankruptcy
MAINE, USA — Loyal Companion, a pet store chain with eight locations in Maine and more than 15 locations across New England, has filed for bankruptcy. Select stores will be holding liquidation events through the end of February, and all stores will close by Feb. 28, 2023, according to the company's website. Individual store hours and final days of business may vary by location.
New Restaurant Now Open in the New Hampshire Seacoast, Kind of
Restaurants are just about everyone's favorite hobby, right? We love our favorite standbys and the familiarity, while relishing in the excitement of a new place to belly up to the bar for a bite or find that perfect table to enjoy new food with friends. Well, get ready, because there's...
B98.5
Augusta, ME
11K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
B98.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Augusta/Waterville, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0