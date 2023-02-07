In the battle for Pennsylvania, No. 16 Villanova defended its home turf and defeated Penn State 14-12. It was a step up in competition for the Nittany Lions, and the Wildcats scored early and often. Villanova is one of the better programs in the country and not on the same playing field as Lafayette, who Penn State beat convincingly in the first game of the season.

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 20 HOURS AGO