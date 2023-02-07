Read full article on original website
3 Dots Downtown Poetry Fest in downtown State College highlights 'rich literary community'
Penn State students, State College locals and invited organizations alike came together at 3 Dots Downtown on Saturday afternoon for Poetry Fest, State College's first poetry festival. The festival, which ran from 1-5 p.m., included booths, activities, open mic events, a book raffle and poetry performances. Penn State student-run organizations...
Penn State THON releases Spectator Resource Guide for upcoming weekend
For anyone planning on attending THON Weekend 2023, Penn State THON released its spectator resource packet with information including entrances, parking, COVID-19 protocols and more. THON Weekend 2023 will kick off on 6 p.m. Friday and run through 4 p.m. Sunday in the Bryce Jordan Center. THON is the world's...
Penn State baseball looks to improve with stellar pitching mound
With the 2023 season on the horizon, Penn State looks to improve from its 26-29 season in 2022 that included an appearance in the Big Ten Tournament, its first since 2012. The pitcher's mound is looking to make a mark on not only the Big Ten, but the NCAA as well.
Penn State women's lacrosse's Kristin O'Neill named to preseason Tewaaraton Award Watch List
Penn State’s Kristin O’Neill has been named to the Tewaaraton Award preseason watch list. The honor is given out to the the men’s and women’s lacrosse players that stand out the most each season. O’Neill gains this recognition ahead of a junior season that will see...
Penn State wrestling’s Gary Steen is finding confidence despite struggles
It’s no secret that Penn State’s Gary Steen has had some struggles in his first year as a starter, but he’s finding ways to keep his mental fortitude in a tough situation. Steen has had a difficult transition to the collegiate level, posting a combined 10-16 record...
Donovon Ball provides critical depth for Penn State wrestling in dominant victory
In Penn State’s embarrassment of the visiting Terrapins 44-3, Donovon Ball once again got an opportunity to show out in Big Ten competition. Ball, a junior from New Cumberland, Pennsylvania, has provided excellent depth for the Nittany Lions at 184 this season. The 184-pounder has put together an impressive...
Penn State wrestling dominates Rutgers in Friday night dual meet
With the postseason on the horizon, Penn State traveled to Piscataway, New Jersey, to take on No. 23 Rutgers looking to remain undefeated on the year. The Nittany Lions defeated the Scarlet Knights 33-8 on Friday night to advance to 14-0 in dual meets on the season. Rutgers came into...
Kristin O’Neill nets career-high 6 goals in Penn State women’s lacrosse’s 1st win of the season
The sun was out at Panzer Stadium as Penn State took the field for the first time in 2023. The squad trampled Bucknell by a final score of 16-6. Kristin O’Neill gave the Bison trouble as she scored six goals in the game, which was a career high for the Junior.
Penn State women’s basketball comes up short against Michigan State in overtime thriller
Penn State looked to pick up its first road win of the year in an evenly-matched clash against Michigan State. The blue and white fell short, however, dropping a tightly-contested 81-75 battle in overtime. Penn State came out ready to play, forcing Michigan State into tough positions while setting the...
Penn State men’s lacrosse makes critical errors in close loss against in-state rival Villanova
In the battle for Pennsylvania, No. 16 Villanova defended its home turf and defeated Penn State 14-12. It was a step up in competition for the Nittany Lions, and the Wildcats scored early and often. Villanova is one of the better programs in the country and not on the same playing field as Lafayette, who Penn State beat convincingly in the first game of the season.
Penn State wrestling’s Aaron Brooks posts dominant victory over top-15 opponent as postseason looms
Michael Jackson once said, “You’ve been hit by a smooth criminal.” On Friday night, Aaron Brooks was the smooth criminal. Penn State defeated Rutgers 33-8 to remain perfect on the 2022-23 wrestling season, which was probably not surprising to anyone but a few overly-confident Scarlet Knight faithful. The Nittany Lions had the upper hand in eight of the 10 weight classes, with the two outliers being 125 pounds and 133 pounds due to another Roman Bravo-Young rest day.
