Digital Collegian

3 Dots Downtown Poetry Fest in downtown State College highlights 'rich literary community'

Penn State students, State College locals and invited organizations alike came together at 3 Dots Downtown on Saturday afternoon for Poetry Fest, State College's first poetry festival. The festival, which ran from 1-5 p.m., included booths, activities, open mic events, a book raffle and poetry performances. Penn State student-run organizations...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

Penn State THON releases Spectator Resource Guide for upcoming weekend

For anyone planning on attending THON Weekend 2023, Penn State THON released its spectator resource packet with information including entrances, parking, COVID-19 protocols and more. THON Weekend 2023 will kick off on 6 p.m. Friday and run through 4 p.m. Sunday in the Bryce Jordan Center. THON is the world's...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

Penn State wrestling dominates Rutgers in Friday night dual meet

With the postseason on the horizon, Penn State traveled to Piscataway, New Jersey, to take on No. 23 Rutgers looking to remain undefeated on the year. The Nittany Lions defeated the Scarlet Knights 33-8 on Friday night to advance to 14-0 in dual meets on the season. Rutgers came into...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

Penn State men's lacrosse makes critical errors in close loss against in-state rival Villanova

In the battle for Pennsylvania, No. 16 Villanova defended its home turf and defeated Penn State 14-12. It was a step up in competition for the Nittany Lions, and the Wildcats scored early and often. Villanova is one of the better programs in the country and not on the same playing field as Lafayette, who Penn State beat convincingly in the first game of the season.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

Penn State wrestling's Aaron Brooks posts dominant victory over top-15 opponent as postseason looms

Michael Jackson once said, "You've been hit by a smooth criminal." On Friday night, Aaron Brooks was the smooth criminal. Penn State defeated Rutgers 33-8 to remain perfect on the 2022-23 wrestling season, which was probably not surprising to anyone but a few overly-confident Scarlet Knight faithful. The Nittany Lions had the upper hand in eight of the 10 weight classes, with the two outliers being 125 pounds and 133 pounds due to another Roman Bravo-Young rest day.
STATE COLLEGE, PA

