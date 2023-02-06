Read full article on original website
Related
hcplive.com
New Therapies to Delay T1D Progression
Robin S. Goland, MD, and Kimberly Simmons, MD, MPH/MSPH, provide insight on teplizumab, which was recently approved by the FDA, to delay the progression of type 1 diabetes, and they discuss the implications of autoantibody detection in patients. Robert Busch, MD: We’ve been very spoiled lately with the FDA approval...
hcplive.com
Delaying Onset of T1D
Dr Teresa Quattrin discusses the significance of delaying the onset of type 1 diabetes. Robert Busch, MD: How do we delay the onset of type 1 diabetes? We talked about the antibodies that can be done. Dr Quattrin, can you discuss the significance of delaying the onset of type 1 diabetes? It usually presents with ketoacidosis, which is very life-threatening. How do we prevent that?
MedicalXpress
What your blood type can tell you about your health
Most people don't think about their blood type unless they need surgery or are planning to donate blood. But we can learn more from our blood types than simply whether or not we can safely accept a transfusion from a donor. Using large, population-wide surveys, researchers have found that certain blood types are associated with greater risks of heart disease, stroke, and certain cancers, says hematologist Raymond Comenzo, a professor at Tufts University School of Medicine and medical director of the Blood Bank and Transfusion Medicine Laboratory at Tufts Medical Center.
MedicalXpress
Vitamin D supplementation may lower diabetes risk for the more than 10 million adults with prediabetes
A review of clinical trials has found that higher vitamin D intake was associated with a 15 percent decreased likelihood for developing type 2 diabetes in adults with prediabetes. The review is published in Annals of Internal Medicine. Vitamin D is a fat-soluble vitamin available in or added to some...
Medical News Today
What are osteoporosis self-care steps?
Because people with osteoporosis are more prone to fractures, self-care and lifestyle changes are essential. These measures can promote bone health and help prevent falls and broken bones. Falls are a. of broken bones in people with osteoporosis. However, self-care strategies, such as regular exercise and installing safety railings, can...
hcplive.com
Vitamin D Could Cut Risk of Progression to Type 2 Diabetes in People with Prediabetes
Leveraging data from the Tromsø study, the D2d study, and the DPVD study, a systematic review and meta-analysis concluded vitamin D supplementation could help reduce risk of progression to diabetes by 15% among people with prediabetes. Ethan Balk, MD, MPH. Vitamin D supplementation could reduce risk of progression to...
How To Prevent Sleep Apnea
Sleep apnea is a condition that stops and restarts your breathing while you sleep, causing your airway to collapse or become blocked. As a result, you may sleep less soundly and wake up many times throughout the night.The cause of sleep apnea has much to do with your anatomy—or the way your body is structured. Some people may have a problem with their neck or jaw, have fat deposits that narrow their airways, or experience a change in how their brain monitors breathing while they sleep. Because sleep apnea has a lot to do with your bone structure and anatomy, you...
hcplive.com
Using Type 2 Diabetes Medications to Treat T1D
Teresa Quattrin, MD, leads a discussion on the benefits of using medications for type 2 diabetes to manage patients who have type 1 diabetes. Robert Busch, MD: We have many type 2 diabetes medications that our colleagues utilize in type 1 diabetes. This may be off-label use, so I’ll first address what we do for adults with type 2 diabetes, and then I’ll look at adults with type 1 diabetes. For obese patients with type 1 diabetes, we might give a GLP1 [receptor agonist] because we’re comfortable giving that in patients with type 2 diabetes. Of course, we have to decrease the amount of insulin the patient is getting, depending on what their baseline A1C [glycated hemoglobin] is. The GLP1s have often been used for their glycemic benefit, by lowering glucagon—not for increasing endogenous insulin, because there isn’t any, but for other aspects like lowering appetite and delaying stomach emptying. But the cardiovascular benefits in patients with type 2 diabetes haven’t been tested for type 1 diabetes, necessarily. I know that Novo Nordisk was doing a large study with semaglutide in patients with type 1 diabetes, and many of our colleagues have done that. In the pediatric world, Dr Quattrin, do you use any of the off-label type 2 diabetes drugs in patients with type 1 diabetes?
Healthline
How Does Resistance Training Prevent Osteoporosis?
Weightlifting makes your bones stronger and denser, reducing your risk of fractures. Osteoporosis is a condition in which your bones become weak and brittle. This increases your risk of fractures, chronic pain, and decreased mobility. Though weightlifting might seem like it’s the last thing you should do in this situation,...
Vitamin D Could Be Weapon Against Type 2 Diabetes
TUESDAY, Feb. 7, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Vitamin D supplements are typically used to guard against bone loss and fractures, but new research offers up another possibility: For folks with pre-diabetes, they may help lower the chances of a full diabetes diagnosis. Across three clinical trials, investigators found that vitamin D supplements were modestly effective in curbing the risk of pre-diabetes progressing to type 2 diabetes. Over three years, just under 23% of study patients using vitamin D developed diabetes, versus 25% of those given...
Harvard Health
A mindful way to help manage type 2 diabetes?
Lifestyle changes like regular exercise, a healthy diet, and sufficient sleep are cornerstones of self-care for people with type 2 diabetes. But what about mind-body practices? Can they also help people manage or even treat type 2 diabetes? An analysis of multiple studies, published in the Journal of Integrative and Complementary Medicine, suggests they might.
Medical News Today
An overview of insulin
Insulin is a hormone that is responsible for allowing glucose in the blood to enter cells, providing them with the energy to function. A lack of effective insulin plays a key role in the development of diabetes. Hormones are chemical messengers that instruct certain cells or tissues to act in...
Effective Diabetes Management Strategies
Note: This content is provided by Jigar Patel, founder of Health-e. This post contains a link to his website. Maintaining your blood sugar levels within the range prescribed by your physician can be difficult, as many factors can cause sudden changes in your glucose levels. Here are some of the most common ways to make effective lifestyle changes by managing diabetes:
hcplive.com
Better Adherence Needed for Canadian Ulcerative Colitis Care Guidelines
The results show adherence to 6 quality indicators was linked to improvements in the post-intervention cohort with significant increases in C difficile testing, CRP testing, testing for latent tuberculosis, thromboprophylaxis, adequate corticosteroids prescription, and limitation of narcotics prescribed. There remains a gap in adherence to Canadian care guidelines in patients...
msn.com
Professional FAQs: Are diabetics recommended to have peanut butter?
Slide 1 of 5: Expert opinion from Syeda Maria FatimaMSc Foods & Nutrition · 2 years of experience · CanadaPeanut butter is a great snack option for people with diabetes. It has a low glycemic index, meaning it does not cause a spike in your blood sugar levels. It is also packed with heart-healthy fats and is a great way to incorporate more protein in your diet. When paired with bread or a fruit, the protein in peanut butter helps maintain your blood sugars at a steady level.→ See more questions and expert answers related to Peanut Butter.→ Love Peanut Butter? Get nutritional facts, tips from health experts, and moreThis is for information purpose only, and should not be considered as a substitute for medical expertise. These are opinions from an external panel of individual doctors, and not to be considered as opinion of Microsoft. Please seek professional help regarding any health conditions or concerns.
Understanding Your Cholesterol Numbers
MONDAY, Feb. 6, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- You might not think about your cholesterol very often, if ever, but it’s important to know your numbers. It’s even helpful to get it checked at a young age, according to one heart expert. “People in their 20s may never consider...
wellspa360.com
Yoga vs. Stretching: Which Practice Improves Cardiovascular Health More?
A three-month pilot study by the Canadian Journal of Cardiology of patients with hypertension revealed that adding yoga to a regular exercise training regimen supports cardiovascular health and well-being, and is more effective than stretching exercises. The study found that the incorporation of yoga reduced systolic blood pressure and resting...
hcplive.com
Underrepresented in Medicine: Increasing Diversity in Pediatric Dermatology
An interview with Victoria Barrio, MD, and Fabiana Castro Porto Silva Lopes, MD, about the Society for Pediatric Dermatology and its efforts to address diversity in the dermatology field. Fabiana Castro Porto Silva Lopes, MD. An interview with HCPLive was held featuring Victoria Barrio, MD, the Equity, Diversity & Inclusion...
diabetesdaily.com
A1C Results Can Be Inaccurate: What You Should Know
If you have diabetes, you’re probably already familiar with hemoglobin A1C. This measure, which requires a blood draw, is an estimate of your average blood sugar levels over the past several months. While we have many diabetes numbers to think about, A1C tends to be the one that doctors...
Medical News Today
What dietary choices might help manage diabetic retinopathy?
Diabetic retinopathy is a complication of diabetes that can result in vision loss. Maintaining a balanced, nutritious diet and selecting appropriate foods can help manage blood sugar, which in turn can help prevent damage to the eyes. Diabetic retinopathy is a. complication that can affect people living with diabetes. It...
Comments / 0