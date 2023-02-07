The Kansas City Chiefs are Super Bowl LVII champions. And the referees could be part of the reason why. With less than two minutes left in the fourth quarter and the game tied at 35, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw an incomplete pass to wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster on third and eight from the Eagles 15 yard-line. But Philadephia cornerback James Bradberry was called for holding, giving the Chiefs new life.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 3 HOURS AGO