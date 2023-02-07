ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

NBC Sports

Aaron Rodgers will enter voluntary solitary confinement on Monday

Last year, it was something called ayahuasca. This year, it will be nothing at all. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has said he’ll embrace darkness for four days in an effort to make decisions about his short-term future. Via NFL Media, Rodgers enters voluntary solitary confinement on Monday. His choices...
GREEN BAY, WI
MLive

‘Terrible penalty’ decides Chiefs-Eagles Super Bowl: ‘You cannot call that!’

The Kansas City Chiefs are Super Bowl LVII champions. And the referees could be part of the reason why. With less than two minutes left in the fourth quarter and the game tied at 35, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw an incomplete pass to wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster on third and eight from the Eagles 15 yard-line. But Philadephia cornerback James Bradberry was called for holding, giving the Chiefs new life.
KANSAS CITY, MO
MLive

Derek Jeter joining Fox Sports’ baseball studio team

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Derek Jeter and Alex Rodriguez have been reunited. Fox Sports announced Sunday during its Super Bowl pregame show that Jeter will be part of the network’s studio coverage for the coming season. Rodriguez hugged Jeter as he came on stage and presented him with...
NEW YORK STATE
MLive

MLive

