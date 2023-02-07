Read full article on original website
Related
4 new Netflix TV shows with perfect 100% scores on Rotten Tomatoes
Netflix has kicked off 2023 with the release of a strong slate of international titles — non-English TV shows that American audiences wouldn’t necessarily recognize, but which have nonetheless performed well and garnered praise from critics and viewers. Some of them even seemed to come out of nowhere and briefly ascend the streaming giant’s US Top 10 ranking.
6 new Netflix releases that better be on your binge list next week
Netflix has kicked off 2023 in fine form, already dropping a slew of buzzy new releases like Ginny & Georgia — Season 2 of which, in its first week, managed to rack up a staggering 180.4 million hours viewed to become the #1 Netflix show in the world. The...
How to Transfer Netflix Profiles Before the Password-Sharing Crackdown
It’s no secret that Netflix is cracking down on password sharing. Soon you’ll find yourself paying an additional charge if individuals outside your household access your Netflix account. While we don’t have details on when the change is rolling out, Netflix has already provided a tool to ease...
Netflix viewers beg others to watch ‘underrated’ top 10 show so it can secure season 2
Netflix viewers have called on others to help the streamer’s “underrated” Lockwood & Co land a second season. Despite minimal press and promotional content, the eight-episode detective fiction has managed to secure the No 2 spot on Netflix UK’s Top 10 watchlist, having arrived on the platform on 27 January.Based on British author Jonathan Stout’s supernatural book series of the same name, the show follows Lucy (Ruby Stokes), a girl with psychic abilities. Lucy joins the ghost-hunting agency Lockwood & Co, which is run by teenagers Anthony (Cameron Chapman) and George (Ali Hadji-Heshmati).Together, without adult supervision, the trio battle...
Netflix's account sharing prices are here, and they're ridiculous
Netflix has published its account sharing prices, and you're not going to like them
wegotthiscovered.com
Harrison Ford hilariously had no idea who his latest co-star was, even though they’re very famous
Ignoring his reputation as one of the biggest and most popular movie stars of the modern era, one that’s racked up countless smash hits and iconic roles, one of the things people love about Harrison Ford is the fact he’s always been so grumpy. The curmudgeonly icon has...
6 new Netflix releases that everyone will be buzzing about this coming week
The first full week of February brings some high-profile Netflix releases to the streaming giant for subscribers to binge, including everything from a new rom-com starring Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher (Your Place or Mine) to the return of You, Season 4 of which continues the story adapted from Caroline Kepnes’ book series.
thesource.com
JAY-Z Reportedly ‘Helping’ Rihanna With Super Bowl Lvii Halftime Performance, Roc Nation To Organize Show
With Super Bowl LVII happening in just under a month, many anticipate Rihanna’s halftime performance. Indeed she has a stacked discography, hits after hits, and notable features, but she also hasn’t dropped an album since 2016. With all that time between now and then, fans aren’t sure what to expect.
them.us
Doritos’ New Ad Featuring Lesbian Love Will Make You Cry
After watching this ad, to repurpose the old Superman tagline: You’ll believe a snack commercial can make you cry. This week saw the launch of “Bold Love,” a new Spanish-language Doritos advertisement that will air in Mexico, featuring a surprisingly heartfelt scene of lesbian love in the face of homophobia. The two-minute ad shows two women on a nighttime road trip, one eating the chips, naturally, in the passenger’s seat.
Rihanna Makes Major Announcement After Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show
Rihanna fans knew what was up at the Super Bowl as soon as their favorite pop star took the sparkling stage at State Farm Stadium. The singer wore a baggy red jumpsuit with a jacket that eventually folded out into a flowing coat. Rihanna normally would wear something sexy and form fitting for a performance watched by millions. But she also was still carrying some baby weight.
One YouTuber makes $650,000 a year recording himself crushing everything from PlayStation consoles to human teeth. Say hello to the estimated $165 million destructo-economy.
Clips of hydraulic press machines crushing cars and industrial shredders destroying appliances have garnered massive audiences and profits online.
tigerdroppings.com
Gisele Wasting No Time Jumping Back Into A Swimsuit Photoshoot
Gisele Bundchen wanted to focus on her career more after her split from Tom Grady and it looks she's doing just that. On Saturday afternoon, photos from her latest modeling shoot started making the rounds on social media... (The Spun)
Anna Faris Bares It All For An Avocados From Mexico Super Bowl Ad
Super Bowl Sunday is rapidly approaching, and fans of the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles are ready to see their teams vie for the championship. The Super Bowl is also one of the most hotly anticipated food "holidays" of the year – millions of pizzas get eaten alongside 1.25 billion chicken wings, 139.4 million pounds of avocados are smushed into guacamole, and 325.5 million gallons of beer are drunk, or 50 million cases, according to Restaurantware.
The Best Super Bowl Commercials of All Time
Rewatch the Super Bowl commercials from years past that have attained legendary status, including ads from Budweiser, Old Spice and McDonald's As one of the most-watched televised events of the year, the Super Bowl has some highly visible moments of airtime in between plays. That means that advertisers outdo themselves every year an effort to take advantage of all those eyeballs — and it also means that for many, the commercials are just as much of a must-watch moment as the game itself. (And the advertisers know it, now dropping teasers...
The Woman Photographed In a Sleeping Bag at Twitter HQ Is Now One of the Company's Most 'Influential Leaders.'
After Esther Crawford shared a photo of herself sleeping on the floor, she became one of Elon Musk's insiders.
One Super Bowl Commercial Is Facing Major Criticism On Sunday Night
Are you in the market for a mild panic attack thinking you sat on your remote and accidentally changed the channel during Super Bowl LVII? Probably not, but while you're panicking, enjoy a Tubi commercial playing in the background. The new video streaming app's commercial is receiving backlash for ...
CNET
Netflix's Password-Sharing Crackdown Has Come: Everything to Know
The end of free Netflix password sharing has come: On Wednesday, the streaming service began rolling out a system that charges fees for "extra member" subaccounts when people outside one household use the same membership, launching in Canada, New Zealand, Portugal and Spain. More countries, including the US, are expected to get the new charges as the initiative rolls out globally.
notebookcheck.net
Apple iPhone 15 Ultra: Concept images show what rumoured iPhone could look like with Apple Watch Ultra design cues
Rumours have been circulating for months that Apple would replace the 'Pro Max' with an 'Ultra' branded iPhone instead, with the company introducing the Watch Ultra last year, not the Watch Pro. Purportedly, the iPhone 15 Ultra will arrive with innovative buttons, a titanium case housing and a periscope telephoto camera, the first for an iPhone. While there have been plenty of rumours and leaks about the iPhone 15 Ultra's features, little is known about its design and how it will differ from the Pro or Pro Max, if at all.
‘Everyone is going to talk about it’: the making of a $7m Super Bowl ad
“Having an ad in the Super Bowl is very high pressure,” says Scott Bell, chief creative officer of the advertising company Droga5, from their office in New York City. “It’s the one thing you do when you know everyone is going to talk about it and have an opinion. The rest of the year, nobody cares. For the Super Bowl, everybody cares!”
Comments / 3