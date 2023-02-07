Read full article on original website
Dion Lee FW23 Sheds a Second Skin
Dion Lee is a beacon of sensual fashion (and arguably the purveyor of high-end ravewear among downtowners). The Australian designer’s subversive silhouettes oftentimes offer their wearers a transformational alter-ego, one that’s particularly unlocked upon passing a bouncer’s ID check at the club entrance. For Fall 2023, this “second skin” is Lee’s blueprint.
Beyoncé Wears Dramatic Black and White Form Fitting Dress to Accept Brit Awards From Afar
On Saturday, February 11, Beyoncé was the recipient of two Brit Awards in London, but the musical icon was not herself in the U.K. for the event. The Renaissance singer accepted her awards for International Artist of the Year and International Song of the Year for Break My Soul via a video message. And even though she didn't walk to red carpet, she was red carpet ready with a stunning black-and-white ensemble.
ELLE Extra: Everything Our Editors Saw at NYFW
It’s that time of year again. Although it doesn’t feel like it outside (where we are, at least), winter is here, and with that, so is New York Fashion Week. We’re embracing the not-so-cold temperatures and gearing up for a week of capital-F Fashion, celebrity sightings, unmissable events, and all the moments in between that give the city its electric charge. We’ve rounded up the best of what we saw each day, so check this space as we continue to highlight all the happenings you probably didn’t see on Instagram.
