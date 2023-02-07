ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Forks, ND

Comments / 13

Jolly Roger
4d ago

They will use it to poison the feed and our food supply . War has come to America and the enemies are within our own borders and our entire Political Structure ....WAKE UP SLEEPY HEADS ....THEY HAVE US FIGHTING OURSELVES INSTEAD OF THEM !

Reply(1)
6
Big Willy #1
5d ago

Where is the owner and the real estate company that's selling us out to the enemy......Let's hear from them for once

Reply(5)
11
Steve Feist
5d ago

good it should not be built there or any where else in the usa

Reply(1)
11
Related
tourcounsel.com

Columbia Mall | Shopping mall in Grand Forks, North Dakota

Columbia Mall is an enclosed regional shopping mall in Grand Forks, North Dakota located at the intersection of 32nd Avenue South and Columbia Road. The mall opened in 1978, and was developed by the Dayton Hudson Corporation (now Target Corporation) at a cost of roughly $20 million. It is the...
GRAND FORKS, ND
KNOX News Radio

Next step in Fufeng debate

Will Grand Forks end up in court over the failed Fufeng project?. The President of the Grand Forks City Council says it could happen. Dana Sande says even with a solid development agreement the company made a significant investment trying to bring the corn milling plant to town. Recently a...
GRAND FORKS, ND
Fox Business

Fox Business

New York, NY
55K+
Followers
961
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Invested in You

 https://www.foxbusiness.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy