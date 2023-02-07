ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Tales From Super Bowl LVII Media Night. Plus, Jared Goff on Dan Campbell, the 2022 Lions Season, and Planning a Wedding.

By Kevin Clark
The Ringer
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Look: Rihanna Apologized To Quarterback Before Super Bowl

Brandon Marshall had Patrick Mahomes disappointed when he played a prank on the MVP saying that Rihanna thought he was the GOAT. But in an effort to make amends, Marshall told the nine-time Grammy winner the situation and she took it upon herself to apologize for the former receiver's actions. ...
NFL World Not Happy With Terry Bradshaw's Postgame Remark

Terry Bradshaw is trending for what he said during his Super Bowl postgame ceremony. The former NFL quarterback turned FOX broadcaster told Chiefs head coach Andy Reid to "waddle" over to him. "Big guy... let me get the big guy in here. Come on, waddle over here." "Have a cheeseburger on us." ...
NFL World Reacts To Rihanna's Halftime Show Performance

Take a bow, Rihanna.  The legendary artist put on quite a show at the Super Bowl in Glendale, Arizona on Sunday night. Rihanna, who performed hits like "Diamonds," "All Of The Lights," "Umbrella" and more, got a standing ovation at the end of her performance on Sunday night. It was pretty ...
Aaron Rodgers will enter voluntary solitary confinement on Monday

Last year, it was something called ayahuasca. This year, it will be nothing at all. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has said he’ll embrace darkness for four days in an effort to make decisions about his short-term future. Via NFL Media, Rodgers enters voluntary solitary confinement on Monday. His choices...
Tom Brady drops clues that suggest he might come out of retirement again

Tom Brady is the greatest quarterback of all time. It's not up for debate. He's retired now ... again. But suggesting he's 100 percent done with his legendary NFL career is silly, especially when he came out of retirement less than a year ago, in March 2022. We're more than...
Footwear News

Trevor Lawrences’ Wife Marissa Mowry Takes Lux Leather to the Sidelines for Jaguars-Chiefs Football Game

Marissa Mowry-Lawrence was spotted in a stylish-sporty leather-on-leather ensemble while supporting her husband, Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, during the team’s last game of the season. The Jaguars were defeated by the Kansas City Chiefs during the AFC Divisional Round by 27-20. Marissa brought her game-day outfit to the sidelines. She donned an oversized black leather jacket that featured a wide buckle around the wrists, a pair of mid-rise black, leather pants and a cropped white top with blue lettering. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marissa Layne Lawrence (@marissa_lawrence) The outfit was accessorized with a cozy black beanie...
The Ringer

Never Bet Against Mahomes and Other Super Bowl Lessons With Cousin Sal

The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Cousin Sal to break down the Chiefs’ win over the Eagles in Super Bowl LVII, Pat Mahomes’s GOAT potential, the Eagles’ defense not showing up, the controversial holding penalty near the end of the game, and what the 2024 Super Bowl odds look like. They close it out with the final Parent Corner of the season.
The Ringer

Super Bowl Preview

Danny, Ben, and Steven preview all aspects of the Super Bowl. They discuss how they think the defenses are going to attempt to stop Jalen Hurts and Patrick Mahomes, some potential X factors, and much more. Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Ben Solak, and Steven Ruiz. Associate Producer: Isaiah Blakely. Additional Production...
The Ringer

The Ringer’s Super Bowl Predictions

The Ringer’s NFL writers have made their Super Bowl picks. Who will be right come Sunday night?. I think Patrick Mahomes is the best player in football, so obviously he’s the best player in this game. But I don’t think even he can erase the gap in these rosters—particularly if he’s hobbled. The Chiefs are the second-best team in football this year, but the Eagles have elite offensive and defensive lines, and that will be what makes the difference Sunday.
