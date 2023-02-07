Tales From Super Bowl LVII Media Night. Plus, Jared Goff on Dan Campbell, the 2022 Lions Season, and Planning a Wedding.

The Ringer’s NFL writers have made their Super Bowl picks. Who will be right come Sunday night?. I think Patrick Mahomes is the best player in football, so obviously he’s the best player in this game. But I don’t think even he can erase the gap in these rosters—particularly if he’s hobbled. The Chiefs are the second-best team in football this year, but the Eagles have elite offensive and defensive lines, and that will be what makes the difference Sunday.

