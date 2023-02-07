Read full article on original website
Super Bowl game day recipes, historic happenings, local buzz and more stories about the big gameMike RomanoKansas City, MO
Why Jalen Hurts has the Potential to be the Super Bowl MVPJason GriffithPhiladelphia, PA
Super Bowl LVII: Eagles vs. Chiefs- An Unforgettable Game For The History BooksJaneKansas City, MO
Super Bowl LVII poll resultsAdrian HolmanPhiladelphia, PA
Super Bowl The Chiefs, QB Mahomes and The Eagles, QB Hurts, Historic!!! Opinion: Birthday CardsDearWiseWomenKansas City, MO
Look: Rihanna Apologized To Quarterback Before Super Bowl
Brandon Marshall had Patrick Mahomes disappointed when he played a prank on the MVP saying that Rihanna thought he was the GOAT. But in an effort to make amends, Marshall told the nine-time Grammy winner the situation and she took it upon herself to apologize for the former receiver's actions. ...
Here’s how much the winners (and losers) of the Super Bowl get paid
Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs speaks to the media at Footprint Center on February 6, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. The winners of Super Bowl LVII might get a free trip to Disney World, but anyone who played in the game will go home with more than enough for a pretty extravagant vacation.
NBC Sports
Aaron Rodgers will enter voluntary solitary confinement on Monday
Last year, it was something called ayahuasca. This year, it will be nothing at all. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has said he’ll embrace darkness for four days in an effort to make decisions about his short-term future. Via NFL Media, Rodgers enters voluntary solitary confinement on Monday. His choices...
Bleacher Report
Carson Wentz Rumors: Commanders, QB Will 'Probably Part Ways' amid Sam Howell Buzz
Carson Wentz could be looking for a new home this offseason. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported Saturday that the Washington Commanders "will probably part ways" with the veteran signal-caller after head coach Ron Rivera essentially committed to Sam Howell earlier this week. Rivera said of Howell earlier this week, per ProFootballTalk's...
Bleacher Report
Refs Ripped by Twitter After 'Bulls--t' Penalty in Chiefs' Super Bowl Win vs. Eagles
Super Bowl LVII looked to be well on its way to being an instant classic, but it was marred in the waning moments by a questionable call from the referees. With the game tied at 35 with under two minutes left in the fourth quarter, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes led his team down the field against the Philadelphia Eagles hoping for a go-ahead score. Facing 3rd-and-8 from the Eagles' 15-yard line, Mahomes threw an incomplete pass in the direction of wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster.
NFL World Is Furious With Super Bowl Referee Tonight
Just a few weeks ago, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell professed that the league's officiating has never been better. "When you look at officiating, I don’t think it’s ever been better," he said at the time. Well, fast forward a few weeks to the Super Bowl and that comment appears to have been ...
Bleacher Report
Kansas City Chiefs Parade 2023: Date, Route, Expectations After Super Bowl Win
It was a Super Bowl game for the ages: high scoring, lead changes, adversity. The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles were giving viewers everything they'd hoped to see in this year's game. Tied at 35 with less than two minutes to go in the game, the Chiefs were set...
Bleacher Report
Chiefs' JuJu Smith-Schuster Says He Was '100 Percent' Held by Eagles' James Bradberry
This might come as a surprise, but Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster agreed with the controversial holding call toward the end of his team's 38-35 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII. Smith-Schuster told reporters after the game he was "100 percent" held by Eagles cornerback...
Bleacher Report
Dick Butkus Gets 'Disgusted' by Bears, 'No Reason Why They Should Be This Bad'
As one of the Chicago Bears' most iconic players, watching the new school Bears struggle this past season was frustrating for Dick Butkus. Butkus, 80, played middle linebacker for Chicago throughout the entirety of his career, in which he was named defensive player of the year twice, an All-Pro eight times and was a member of the 1960s and 1970s NFL All-Decade teams.
Bleacher Report
Jalen Hurts Says Eagles' Super Bowl 57 Loss to Chiefs Will 'Motivate' Him
Philadelphia Eagles star Jalen Hurts is already turning his team's 38-35 Super Bowl LVII loss to the Kansas City Chiefs into motivational fuel for the seasons ahead. "We lost," he told reporters after the game. "We came here to win. We came up short. It's something that I know will motivate me."
Bleacher Report
Taylor Lewan Says He Expects to be Cut By Titans, Will Consider Retiring from NFL
Tennessee Titans offensive tackle Taylor Lewan said that he expects to be released and is now contemplating retirement. Lewan made the remarks in an interview with Titans senior editor Jim Wyatt on Friday. "In the next couple of weeks, I will be cut by the Tennessee Titans – that will...
Bleacher Report
Jalen Hurts Proves He's Worth Massive Contract Extension in Eagles' Super Bowl Loss
The Philadelphia Eagles came up short in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, losing 38-35 to the Kansas City Chiefs. With that said, Jalen Hurts dazzled on the game's biggest stage, doing all he could to give his team a chance at victory. It was a...
Bleacher Report
Eagles' James Bradberry Admits to Holding; Hoped Refs Would 'Let it Ride'
Philadelphia Eagles defensive back James Bradberry let the refs off the hook after Sunday's controversial Super Bowl loss. The Kansas City Chiefs kicked the game-winning field goal in the final seconds of their 38-35 win, but the Eagles would have had far more of a chance were it not for a questionable penalty on an incomplete pass on third down.
Bleacher Report
Referee Carl Cheffers Explains Controversial Super Bowl Penalty on Eagles' Bradberry
The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 in Super Bowl LVII on Sunday at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, but not without a little controversy. Sunday's game was essentially ended by a controversial penalty call on Eagles cornerback James Bradberry, much to the ire of Philadelphia fans.
Bleacher Report
Chiefs' Travis Kelce Passes Rob Gronkowski for 2nd Place in NFL Playoff TD Catches
Travis Kelce is inevitable. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end scored a touchdown with 6:57 remaining in the first quarter of Sunday's Super Bowl LVII matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles to tie the game 7-7. The score gave Kelce sole possession of second on the list of most postseason touchdown...
Bleacher Report
Super Bowl LVII Locks Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes in as NFL's Best with No End in Sight
The Kansas City Chiefs entered Super Bowl LVII in rather unfamiliar territory—playing the role of underdog. And when the Chiefs headed to intermission down 10 points to the Philadelphia Eagles and with a visibly limping quarterback, it appeared Kansas City was headed for a second disappointing Super Bowl in three seasons.
Bleacher Report
NFL Blasted by Twitter as Super Bowl Field for Chiefs-Eagles Deemed 'Absolute Trash'
During Sunday's Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs noticeably had to work through subpar field conditions. To make matters worse, the turf was further damaged by the Super Bowl Halftime Show performance by Rihanna, and it required a ton...
Bleacher Report
Eagles' Nick Sirianni on Bradberry Holding Penalty: 'Not My Job to Make the Call'
Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni took the high road when asked about a late defensive holding penalty against cornerback James Bradberry that eventually led to the Kansas City Chiefs' 38-35 win in Super Bowl LVII on Sunday. NFL on CBS 🏈 @NFLonCBS. Nick Sirianni on the James Bradberry...
Bleacher Report
Jalen Hurts Rumors: New Eagles Contract Likely to Be Worth at Least $50M per Year
The Philadelphia Eagles likely aren't going to wait around to lock up Jalen Hurts to a long-term extension after the Super Bowl, regardless of the result. And it isn't going to come cheap. According to Dan Graziano of ESPN, the Birds could be looking at a deal worth more than...
Bleacher Report
Travis Kelce: 'Don't Know How Many I Got Left' After Chiefs' Super Bowl Win vs Eagles
After earning his second championship ring by helping the Kansas City Chiefs defeat the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII on Sunday, star tight end Travis Kelce soaked up the moment as he spoke to reporters. Kelce explained that this year's win means more to him at this stage in...
