Super Bowl LVII looked to be well on its way to being an instant classic, but it was marred in the waning moments by a questionable call from the referees. With the game tied at 35 with under two minutes left in the fourth quarter, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes led his team down the field against the Philadelphia Eagles hoping for a go-ahead score. Facing 3rd-and-8 from the Eagles' 15-yard line, Mahomes threw an incomplete pass in the direction of wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 2 HOURS AGO