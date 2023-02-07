ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: Rihanna Apologized To Quarterback Before Super Bowl

Brandon Marshall had Patrick Mahomes disappointed when he played a prank on the MVP saying that Rihanna thought he was the GOAT. But in an effort to make amends, Marshall told the nine-time Grammy winner the situation and she took it upon herself to apologize for the former receiver's actions. ...
PHOENIX, AZ
NBC Sports

Aaron Rodgers will enter voluntary solitary confinement on Monday

Last year, it was something called ayahuasca. This year, it will be nothing at all. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has said he’ll embrace darkness for four days in an effort to make decisions about his short-term future. Via NFL Media, Rodgers enters voluntary solitary confinement on Monday. His choices...
GREEN BAY, WI
Bleacher Report

Refs Ripped by Twitter After 'Bulls--t' Penalty in Chiefs' Super Bowl Win vs. Eagles

Super Bowl LVII looked to be well on its way to being an instant classic, but it was marred in the waning moments by a questionable call from the referees. With the game tied at 35 with under two minutes left in the fourth quarter, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes led his team down the field against the Philadelphia Eagles hoping for a go-ahead score. Facing 3rd-and-8 from the Eagles' 15-yard line, Mahomes threw an incomplete pass in the direction of wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

NFL World Is Furious With Super Bowl Referee Tonight

Just a few weeks ago, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell professed that the league's officiating has never been better. "When you look at officiating, I don’t think it’s ever been better," he said at the time. Well, fast forward a few weeks to the Super Bowl and that comment appears to have been ...
GLENDALE, AZ
Bleacher Report

Dick Butkus Gets 'Disgusted' by Bears, 'No Reason Why They Should Be This Bad'

As one of the Chicago Bears' most iconic players, watching the new school Bears struggle this past season was frustrating for Dick Butkus. Butkus, 80, played middle linebacker for Chicago throughout the entirety of his career, in which he was named defensive player of the year twice, an All-Pro eight times and was a member of the 1960s and 1970s NFL All-Decade teams.
Bleacher Report

Eagles' James Bradberry Admits to Holding; Hoped Refs Would 'Let it Ride'

Philadelphia Eagles defensive back James Bradberry let the refs off the hook after Sunday's controversial Super Bowl loss. The Kansas City Chiefs kicked the game-winning field goal in the final seconds of their 38-35 win, but the Eagles would have had far more of a chance were it not for a questionable penalty on an incomplete pass on third down.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Bleacher Report

Super Bowl LVII Locks Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes in as NFL's Best with No End in Sight

The Kansas City Chiefs entered Super Bowl LVII in rather unfamiliar territory—playing the role of underdog. And when the Chiefs headed to intermission down 10 points to the Philadelphia Eagles and with a visibly limping quarterback, it appeared Kansas City was headed for a second disappointing Super Bowl in three seasons.

Comments / 0

Community Policy