Vanderbilt's Tyrin Lawrence and Missouri's DeAndre Gholston will be the answers to the following trivia question someday: Which two players beat Tennessee with buzzer-beaters in a four-day span in February 2023?. Lawrence did it Wednesday. Gholston did it Saturday. So instead of being 21-4 overall and 10-2 in the SEC,...

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 22 HOURS AGO