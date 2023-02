Next week's episode of 'The Last of Us' is set to premiere early: Here's how to watch

Liane Hentscher/HBO

If you haven't heard the buzz about "The Last of Us," then you must be living in a bunker even better than Bill's survivalist basement. HBO's gritty new action-adventure series, based on the popular Playstation video game of the same name, has been grabbing headlines since its debut. But following "Yellowjackets" star Melanie Lynskey's appearance in "The Last of Us" Episode 4, its fanbase seems to be growing faster than Cordyceps.

If you've yet to catch the bug, here's how to join the masses and start watching "The Last of Us" for free.

HBO Max, $10 and up per month

Titled " Please Hold to My Hand ," Episode 4 of "The Last of Us" returns to Joel and Ellie's journey, following an emotional standalone episode starring Nick Offerman and Murray Bartlett. When their road trip hits a speed bump in Kansas City, Ellie and Joel learn just how far they're willing to go to protect one another. Melanie Lynskey and Jeffrey Pierce -- who also portrays the character of Tommy in the video game version -- guest star in this week's episode of "The Last of Us."

"The Last of Us" is up in viewership overall by 37% since its debut, with Episode 3 garnering 6.4 million viewers upon its premiere. Episode 1 of "The Last of Us" is now streaming totally free on HBO Max.

If you've yet to join the crowd, it's not too late. Whether you only want to check out Nick Offerman or Melanie Lynskey's storylines in "The Last of Us," or are here to find out when the next episode is dropping, keep reading to find out where to watch HBO's "The Last of Us."

Where to stream "The Last of Us"

The new video game adaptation is currently streaming on HBO Max, with new episodes typically dropping every Sunday at 9 p.m. ET.

This week however, due to Sunday's slate of football, Rihanna and the 2023 Puppy Bowl , Episode 5 of "The Last of Us" will be released early on HBO Max and HBO On Demand. You can stream Episode 5 of "The Last of Us" starting Friday, Feb. 10 at 9:00 p.m. ET/6:00 p.m. PT.

The fifth episode will also still air on HBO at its regularly scheduled time.

How much does HBO Max cost?

An ad-supported HBO Max plan will cost you $10 per month, and an ad-free one will cost $16 per month.

HBO Max, $10 and up per month

Where to watch "The Last of Us" for free?

While HBO Max doesn't currently offer a free trial, you can check out the first episode of select HBO series for free -- including the first episode of "The Last of Us," plus hits like " House of the Dragon ," " The White Lotus " and more.

The Last of Us" Episode 1, now streaming free on HBO Max

Who stars in "The Last of Us" cast?

The adaptation of the 2013 Playstation 3 video game stars Pedro Pescal and Bella Ramsey alongside Anna Torv, Gabriel Luna, Merle Dandridge, Melanie Lynskey and more.

Will Nick Offerman be back in "The Last of Us"

No spoilers here! Check out episode 3 to find out if Nick Offerman will be back in "The Last of Us" Season 2.

The best TVs for streaming shows or watching sports in 2023



Whether you're watching "The Last of Us" or prepping to throw a party to catch the big game later this month, we've found the best TVs (based on user reviews), including top brands such as Samsung , LG , and Sony . Keep reading to see the best deals on TVs you can get in time for next week's episode or the big game.

55" Samsung Q70A QLED 4K smart TV: $900

Here's a great deal to get you started: This 55-inch Samsung QLED is on sale at Samsung for $200 off.

No matter what stream of the game you're watching, this QLED TV lets you watch the game in upscaled 4K resolution, thanks to its machine-based learning AI. The smart TV also features apps, streaming services and advanced controls. Plus, it's compatible with most voice assistants.

55" Samsung Q70A QLED 4K smart TV, $900 (regularly $1,100)

65" Samsung 'The Frame' smart TV: $1,400

Transform your TV into a piece of art when you're not watching football. The Frame smart TV has a built-in motion sensor that activates your device to display your favorite pieces of art in 4K resolution whenever you enter the room. This QLED TV produces 100% color volume in the DCI-P3 color space, which is the format for most cinema screens and HDR movies for television. (Translation: Colors on this TV will be more vivid and true-to-life.)

55" Samsung 'The Frame' smart TV, $1,400 (reduced from $1,500)

65" Samsung 'The Frame' smart TV, $1,600 (regularly $2,000)

75" Samsung 4K smart TV: $950



Watch football stars battle it out in gorgeous color and luminosity with this 75-inch Samsung LED TV . The TV features low lag rates and minimized blur, so you'll always be able to keep up with the plays. The 4K smart device also provides tailored recommendations for streaming and live TV with an on-screen guide.

75" Samsung 4K smart TV, $950 (reduced from $1,000)

55'' Samsung QN85A 4K Neo QLED: $1,100

Your TV should sound like you're in the stadium. The Samsung 4K Neo QLED boasts top-of-the-line features, including a premium audio technology called object-tracking sound (OTS). With OTS, your television analyzes the action on-screen and tries to replicate a surround-sound experience without any external speakers. The Samsung 4K Neo QLED also features a built-in Alexa assistant.

55" Samsung QN85A 4K Neo QLED, $1,100 (reduced from $1,600)

LG G2 series OLED evo Gallery Edition smart TV: $1,997

According to the brand, this LG TV designed to compete with Samsung's "The Frame" features a gallery design that "hugs the wall." This smart TV is meant to blend in seamlessly with any other wall art you might have.

The OLED TV features 4K-upscaling, a Filmmaker Mode to enhance your viewing experience with Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos, plus built-in access to Netflix, Prime Video, Apple TV plus, Disney Plus and LG channels.

An Amazon customer called the TV "the best 4K panel I've ever owned." "The panel actually does look like wall art hanging in my viewing room," they commented.

65" LG G2 series OLED evo Gallery Edition smart TV, $1,997 (regularly $3,000)

65" Sony Bravia XR OLED 4K TV: $1,698



The 65-inch Sony Bravia XR OLED 4K TV features a cognitive processor meant to deliver intense contrast with pure blacks, high peak brightness and natural colors. Thanks to its Acoustic Surface Audio+ technology, the screen is the speaker. This smart TV comes with access to Google TV and works with most voice assistants.

65" Sony Bravia XR OLED 4K TV, $1,698 (reduced from $2,300)

75" Amazon Fire TV Omni series 4K smart TV: $800

This 75-inch Amazon Fire TV offers a 4K UHD display and enhanced color and clarity thanks to Dolby Vision. The TV also supports voice control with Amazon Alexa. Its high-quality picture quality and large size make this TV a solid choice for football fans -- plus, it's hard to find such a big screen at such a low price.

75" Amazon Fire TV Omni series 4K smart TV, $800 (reduced from $1,100)

65" Samsung QN800A 8K Neo QLED TV: $2,000

This 65-inch Samsung QLED TV features 8K resolution, Quantum Matrix Technology Pro for a colorful and luminous picture and an anti-reflection layer that minimizes glare and reduces unwanted distractions. While the big game won't be broadcast in 8K this season, owning this TV will make sure you'll be able to catch the first 8K football broadcast, whenever it happens.

You can save a whopping $1,500 on this stunning television at Samsung.

65" Samsung QN800A 8K Neo QLED TV, $2,000 (reduced from $3,500)

50" TCL 5-Series with 4K resolution: $366



See every game in all its glory with this 50-inch TCL set . The 4K TV features QLED technology, 4K resolution and Dolby Vision. All those features together improve the sharpness, brightness, color and contrast of an image.

50" TCL 5-Series with 4K resolution, $366 (reduced from $600)

65" TCL Roku smart TV: $368

This top-rated TCL Roku TV is an ultra-affordable option that uses the user-friendly Roku interface.

"I recently bought this tv last week and I'm really impressed with it amazing picture, great sound and easy set up," wrote a Walmart customer . "If you want a tv that's affordable TCL is the way to go. I don't have anything negative to say about the tv and I would buy TV's again from this brand in the near future."

65" TCL Roku 4K smart TV, $368

Amazon Fire 4-Series TV 55" 4K TV with Alexa built in: $400



A mid-size television, 55 to 65 inches along the diagonal, is the ideal size for many living rooms. The best viewing distance for a 55-inch 4K TV, such as this model , is between 4.5 and seven feet. That leaves enough space for people to get up and walk by for more snacks from the gameday spread.

Amazon Fire 4-Series TV 55" 4K TV with Alexa built in, $400 (reduced from $520)

55" Elements 4K outdoor Roku TV

This IP55 weatherproof TV with HDR10 is designed for outdoor use in all seasons -- it works in temperatures from -4ºF to 104ºF. It features a tempered, anti-glare screen that's bright enough for use in partial sun.

55" Elements 4K outdoor TV, $1,298

