Microsoft CEO talks company's plans ahead of major announcement

Microsoft CEO: Artificial intelligence will lead to more job satisfaction 01:15

Microsoft is planning to make a major announcement Tuesday about the future of artificial intelligence. CEO Satya Nadella sat down with "CBS Mornings" co-host Tony Dokoupil ahead of the announcement to discuss the company's plans, and how they could affect our lives and our jobs.

"What do you say to people watching who are worried that what you're building might make the economy grow but will disrupt their job and their life in ways that they cannot predict?" Dokoupil asked.

"First of all, it's a great point," Nadella said. "What this does really is create the draft. But the draft has to be read by somebody. It has to be edited by somebody, approved by somebody."

"And … you think it will create more jobs than it will take?" Dokoupil asked.

"I believe it creates more, I will call it both satisfaction in current jobs and net new jobs," Nadella said.

He said wages may go up as well.

Microsoft has been pouring billions into artificial intelligence . Last month, the company announced it is making a "multiyear, multibillion dollar investment" in OpenAI, the AI research company behind ChatGPT — positioning Microsoft to sharpen its competition with Google in commercializing new AI breakthroughs.

More details about the announcement will be revealed at an in-person event being held at the company's Redmond headquarters on Tuesday afternoon.

Nadella's full conversation about Microsoft's big announcement will air on "CBS Mornings" on Wednesday, Feb. 8.