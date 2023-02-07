The Standish man reported missing in January and his body was located on February 3 has been officially identified by police. The body of Armani Kelly was discovered in an abandoned apartment building in the Detroit suburb of Highland Park, along with the bodies of Montoya Givens and Dante Wicker of Oscoda. Police say the three men were all shot multiple times. The men were supposed to perform in Detroit on January 21 until the venue cancelled at the last minute.

STANDISH, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO