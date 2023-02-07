ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Tawas, MI

13WMAZ

Man shot in Putnam County when driving home from work

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ga. — The Putnam county Sheriff’s Office says someone fired shots in the car of a man driving home from work Wednesday night,. They need your help in finding the shooter. Sheriff Howard Sills says it happened about 15 minutes before midnight near the intersection of...
PUTNAM COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

Macon teen in critical condition after drive-by shooting near Rocky Creek Road

MACON, Ga. — A 16-year-old is in critical condition after a drive-by shooting on Elkan Avenue in Macon on Thursday, according to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office. The teen was walking in the 4200 block Elkan Avenue off Rocky Creek Road around 7 p.m. when a vehicle drove by and fired multiple shots. The victim was hit multiple times. He was taken to a local hospital where he is currently in critical condition.
MACON, GA
kisswtlz.com

Identities of Slain Rappers Confirmed

The Standish man reported missing in January and his body was located on February 3 has been officially identified by police. The body of Armani Kelly was discovered in an abandoned apartment building in the Detroit suburb of Highland Park, along with the bodies of Montoya Givens and Dante Wicker of Oscoda. Police say the three men were all shot multiple times. The men were supposed to perform in Detroit on January 21 until the venue cancelled at the last minute.
STANDISH, MI
41nbc.com

The Georgia Sun

24-year-old woman charged with assaulting Macon man

MACON — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 24-year-old woman, Michaela Joy Rhodenhiser, in connection with an aggravated battery that took place in the 1200 block of Patterson Street in Macon. The incident was reported to the Macon-Bibb 911 Center at about 6:18 a.m. Wednesday morning. According...
MACON, GA
WMAZ

Man in critical condition, 24-year-old woman arrested after fight at Macon home

MACON, Ga. — A man is in critical condition and a woman is in custody after a fight at home near Montpelier Avenue in Macon, according to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office. The fight happened just before 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning at a home in the 1200 block of Patterson Street. The man and woman were both drunk and got into a verbal altercation that turned into a physical fight.
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Commission enacts alcohol license restrictions on Macon bar

Macon-Bibb County Commissioners placed restrictions on the alcohol license for 20s Pub after considering owner Tim Obelgoner’s history with the Thirsty Turtle that closed in 2021 after shootings in downtown. The commission voted to require that 20s Pub have a security officer certified with Georgia’s Peace Officer Standards and...
MACON, GA

