Man shot in Putnam County when driving home from work
PUTNAM COUNTY, Ga. — The Putnam county Sheriff’s Office says someone fired shots in the car of a man driving home from work Wednesday night,. They need your help in finding the shooter. Sheriff Howard Sills says it happened about 15 minutes before midnight near the intersection of...
Houston County DA office to look into defensive strategy against improper use of ankle monitors
(WDHN) — The Houston County District Attorney’s Office is committed to resolving issues with ankle monitoring like the lack of tracking defendants that are on parole or probation. “Especially if you got a guy charged with capital murder out on bond,” Russ Goodman said. This comes after Jamie Townes, a capital murder suspect in the […]
"I did everything I could do': Parents of Macon homicide victim and suspect share their stories
The parents of Kymelo Earley and Ja'Kobe Archie discuss their talks they had with their kids before May 9, 2022. "They had a good loving relationship." In 2022, 15 teens died from gun violence in Macon-Bibb County--more than double what it was in 2021. One of the teens shot and...
A Forsyth man drives himself to the hospital while a gunman shoots at him
PUTNAM COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- A man drove himself to the hospital as someone continued to shoot at his car. A 67-year-old man from Forsyth was returning home from work when a white car pulled up behind him and then navigated alongside his car as someone inside the car started shooting.
Same car thieves hitting several South Ga. counties; suspects likely from Albany
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany Police Chief Michael Persley says they are finding a lot of the stolen vehicles that are from other places throughout South Georgia. Earlier in February, the agency investigated an incident in the central part of Albany and discovered a vehicle that was linked to Riverdale, Georgia.
'A track of every vehicle': Bibb County sheriff plans to bring tag-reading FLOCK cameras to town
MACON, Ga. — Bibb County Sheriff David Davis announced this week he wants to bring technology to Macon-Bibb that may help his deputies find cars linked to crimes and their owners. Davis says his office applied for a state grant to install 150 FLOCK cameras around the county. It...
Man pleads guilty to murder in 2020 Macon apartment complex shooting
MACON, Ga. — A man will now serve a life sentence after pleading guilty to murder in a shooting at a Macon apartment complex. Jaqwaray Hollingshed was scheduled to go to trial on Tuesday, according to a press release from DA Anita Howard on Facebook. Hollingshed was 21-years-old when...
Macon teen in critical condition after drive-by shooting near Rocky Creek Road
MACON, Ga. — A 16-year-old is in critical condition after a drive-by shooting on Elkan Avenue in Macon on Thursday, according to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office. The teen was walking in the 4200 block Elkan Avenue off Rocky Creek Road around 7 p.m. when a vehicle drove by and fired multiple shots. The victim was hit multiple times. He was taken to a local hospital where he is currently in critical condition.
Identities of Slain Rappers Confirmed
The Standish man reported missing in January and his body was located on February 3 has been officially identified by police. The body of Armani Kelly was discovered in an abandoned apartment building in the Detroit suburb of Highland Park, along with the bodies of Montoya Givens and Dante Wicker of Oscoda. Police say the three men were all shot multiple times. The men were supposed to perform in Detroit on January 21 until the venue cancelled at the last minute.
Deputies: Teen in critical condition after drive-by shooting in Macon
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an aggravated assault that happened in the 4200 block of Elkan Avenue just before 7 Thursday night. Witnesses told deputies a 16-year-old male was walking on Elkan Avenue when a vehicle drove by and multiple shots were...
'It's hurtful, It's painful': Family remembers Houston County native killed in College Park shooting
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — After losing him to gun violence near Atlanta, a family remembers their son as a loving, caring and friendly young man. His name was Jaden George. His father, Christopher Turner, says his son never hung up the phone without telling his father he loved him.
24-year-old woman charged with assaulting Macon man
MACON — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 24-year-old woman, Michaela Joy Rhodenhiser, in connection with an aggravated battery that took place in the 1200 block of Patterson Street in Macon. The incident was reported to the Macon-Bibb 911 Center at about 6:18 a.m. Wednesday morning. According...
'That was a failure': Bibb County Sheriff apologizes for 12 hour long wait time
MACON, Ga. (WGXA)-- Tuesday night's neighborhood watch meeting opened up more than a can of worms for the Bibb County Sheriff's Office. "I asked about the homeless people and they told me there's no way they could walk to our neighborhood. I was scared stinkless. I promise you, I was scared," said one Macon resident.
Cochran man wanted in shooting turns himself in to Bleckley County Sheriff's Office
HAWKINSVILLE, Ga. — A man wanted in an early February shooting is in custody after turning himself in to the Bleckley County Police Sheriff's Office on Wednesday. The GBI was looking for 24-year-old James Ian Spires after he allegedly shot 68-year-old man in Hawksinville, according to a press release.
87-year-old Macon grandfather still recovering after home invasion attack
MACON, Ga. — On Saturday, a family got an unthinkable call. Someone had invaded their home, and their 87-year-old grandfather was inside. "We were fighting here. I was swinging with a cane, and he was swinging with his fist and a pistol," Gayland Jensen said. Jensen describes the moments...
Man in critical condition, 24-year-old woman arrested after fight at Macon home
MACON, Ga. — A man is in critical condition and a woman is in custody after a fight at home near Montpelier Avenue in Macon, according to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office. The fight happened just before 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning at a home in the 1200 block of Patterson Street. The man and woman were both drunk and got into a verbal altercation that turned into a physical fight.
Warner Robins residents say there's no police presence following Saturday's shooting
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- The sounds of Saturday's gunfire are long gone-- but not the fear they left behind for people who shop and work here. "I don't feel safe," one resident says. "I have the doors locked during the daytime, all day. People want to come in and do lottery, I have to unlock the door. I shouldn't have to work like this but I don't trust anyone."
Jury awards family of Macon man more than $9 million in lawsuit after his death
MACON, Ga. — A Bibb County jury awarded more than $9 million to the family of a man who died after surgery. According to court records, Allen Turner died in April 2017 at Medical Center Navicent Health. He died 18 days after bowel surgery. Lawyers for his family argued...
Police offer $2k reward for info on who killed 18-year-old Ga. football player at graduation party
Ellison was a 2022 graduate of Manchester High School and played on the high school football team.
Commission enacts alcohol license restrictions on Macon bar
Macon-Bibb County Commissioners placed restrictions on the alcohol license for 20s Pub after considering owner Tim Obelgoner’s history with the Thirsty Turtle that closed in 2021 after shootings in downtown. The commission voted to require that 20s Pub have a security officer certified with Georgia’s Peace Officer Standards and...
