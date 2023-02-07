Read full article on original website
Related
Chinese authorities said they were preparing to shoot down an 'unidentified flying object' spotted near the Yellow Sea
Chinese authorities said the unidentified flying object was spotted near the coastal city of Rizhao on the Yellow Sea, according to state media.
The Unidentified Object Shot Down Over Alaska: A Closer Look
On Friday, February 10th, a mysterious, high-altitude object was shot down by U.S. fighter jets over Alaska. The object, which was about the size of a car, was detected at an altitude of 40,000 feet and was deemed a potential threat to civilian planes by officials. This incident has generated a great deal of discussion and debate, as many questions remain unanswered about the object. In this article, we will take a closer look at the unidentified object shot down over Alaska and examine the implications of the incident.
A flight attendant reveals a safety hack she uses in hotel rooms - "throw a bottle under the bed"
A flight attendant, Esther, who works for the European airline, KLM, reveals some safety hacks that she uses to stay safe while traveling around. Esther's top hotel safety hack is going viral and receiving media attention because it is a very simple thing to do.
China's spy balloon was more than it seemed
U.S. officials are revealing more information about the Chinese spy balloon shot down over the weekend, saying it was part of a fleet that make up a large-scale global surveillance system.
The Whittaker family, the most inbred family in America, shares some of their life online through Soft White Underbelly
Mark Laita, the host of the Soft White Underbelly youtube channel, is one of the first to highlight the Whittaker family. Mark first came to know the Whittaker family in 2004 while working on his book ¨Created Equal¨.
US offers first description of unknown 'object' shot down over Canada
The unidentified “object” the U.S. shot down over Canada was a “small metallic balloon” carrying a payload, a senior U.S. official confirmed to Fox News on Sunday.
"I Smell Like Cheese," Complains Woman, Who Told Mayo Clinic She Showers Twice Daily.
One woman recently wrote in to the Mayo Clinic asking for help with her body odor issue. She insisted that in spite of frequent showers and attention to personal hygiene, she could not get rid of her body odor.
PSA: You Can Find These Cozy Birkenstock Styles on Major Sale at Anthropologie Right Now
One thing about Well+Good is, we are proudly pro Birkenstock. The German footwear brand makes some of our most beloved (and fine, maybe polarizing) shoes, from its podiatrist-approved clogs to its versatile summer sandals—even the queen of Genovia herself, Anne Hathaway, is a fan. Between the craftsmanship, the comfortable fit (that gets even better and better with time), and the laid back aesthetic that goes with pretty much anything, Birkenstocks hit every time. And if you love them as much as we do, then you probably already know that Birkenstock rarely goes on sale. Which is all the more reason to act quickly when you find a discounted pair.
I Tried Drinking This 3-Ingredient Moon Milk Latte Before Bed, and It’s Basically Magic for Anyone Looking To Sleep More Soundly
For many of us, falling into a deep slumber doesn’t exactly happen the moment our heads hit the pillow. On the contrary, it can be a frustrating (several-hour) ordeal of tossing and turning until you finally catch some Zs. Sigh. If you ever find yourself scouring the internet for...
This Celeb-Beloved Facial Tool Lifts, Firms, Soothes Muscle Tension, and More—And It’s on Sale for the First Time, Ever
By now, you've probably seen the Theraface Pro by Therabody, the makers behind the iconic Theragun, make an appearance on your TikTok's "For You" page. Raved by creators, consumers, and celebrities (Gabrielle Union swears by it), the percussive therapy device offers six treatments in a single handheld tool, offering massages, LED-light therapy, micro-current technology, and so much more. If you've been curious about the Theraface Pro or need a Valentine's Day gift that reads "love and self care," now's your chance to save on this TikTok viral device, because it's on sale for the first time ever (yes, you heard that right).
My Step-By-Step Black-Founded Knotless Braid Wash Day Routine Keeps My Scalp Moisturized and Hair Shiny
I love my curls! But there are days when I really don’t feel like styling my hair. When I have a series of important engagements to attend, I head to the salon to install knotless braids. When I want to wake up with my hair done I know I can rock the protective style for up to six weeks.
Here’s How To Tell if You’re Eating Enough Vegetables, According to Experts
No matter who you turn to for health and nutrition advice, nearly all experts can agree on the importance of eating enough vegetables on a regular basis. However, data from the USDA shows only 10 percent of Americans are meeting the Dietary Guidelines' recommendation of three servings per day. That means most of us are likely missing out on our daily fiber, vitamin, and mineral needs as well.
‘Body Doublin’g May Be the Key to Finally Crossing Tedious Tasks—Like Paying Bills and Cleaning—Off Your To-Do List
If you find it hard to perform mundane chores like paying bills, folding laundry, or cleaning the kitchen when you’re by yourself, here’s a productivity tip for you: Try tackling these types of tedious to-dos with another person in the room. It’s a practice known as "body doubling."
7 of the Simplest Ways To Make Your Haul of Groceries Stretch Even Further—Because It’s Expensive Out Here
It’s no secret that Americans are grappling with food costs as many grocery staples continue to rise in price. According to the U.S. Department of Labor, food prices overall have risen more than 10 percent over the last year. And to rub salt into the wound, egg prices alone have skyrocketed over 60 percent thanks to recent shortages.
This Simple Blueberry Smoothie Recipe Is Loaded With Longevity-Promoting Ingredients
An explorer and journalist, Dan Buettner spends much of his time studying Blue Zones, regions in the world (including Sardinia, Italy, and Okinawa, Japan) where centenarians without health problems are commonplace. A key component of the Blue Zones diet is eating whole foods and mostly plant-based—and a Blue Zones blueberry smoothie recipe checks both boxes.
Ease Into Using This Derm-Beloved Ingredient by Making a ‘Retinol Sandwich’
Traditionally, retinol and sensitive skin have been frenemies in the skin-care world—but as formulas get more advanced, they're now able to enter BFF territory. When they're getting along, they'll give you mirror-finish skin. And when they're not, well, let's just say the words "red" and "dry" come to mind. While pairing your retinol with other products certainly works, board-certified dermatologist Shari Marchbein, MD put me on to a different method—the retinol sandwich—back in 2019. And it recently blew up on TikTok.
One Drop of This $30 Serum Smooths My Fine Lines and Plumps My Skin Like No Other
Let me be frank. I’m 30 years old (soon to turn 31) and I’ve been happily embracing Botox since I was 26. What started with preventative injections that I only agreed to for the purpose of a story evolved into a desire for a forever-smooth forehead after just one treatment. Neurotoxins like Botox work by freezing the muscles under the skin so that they can't create wrinkles, but how long the results last can vary. While one appointment used to give me six months free of fine lines between my brows, I'm now seeing revived muscle movement (and the visible wrinkles that come with it) after just two or three months.
This Probiotic Could Be the Secret To Avoiding the Mid-Afternoon Slump, No Coffee Required
It happens every day (or at least it seems like it does): One minute you're a productive machine, flying through your to-do list with ease. Then suddenly, as if someone flipped a switch, your eyelids start to sag and you begin to feel impossibly tired. You've probably wondered why this...
If You Feel a Sudden Urge To Pee Right When You Get Home, You Might Have ‘Latchkey Incontinence’
There's actually a non-clinical term for having to pee immediately upon returning home, says Aleece Fosnight, PA-C, a physician's assistant who specializes in sexual health and women's urology at Aeroflow Urology, and it's known as "latchkey incontinence" or even "key in the door incontinence." This refers to the repeated, sudden urge to pee when you pull into the driveway or get within an eyeshot of your front door.
Well+Good
New York City, NY
8K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Decoding and demystifying what it means to live a well life, inside and out.https://www.wellandgood.com/
Comments / 0