The Unidentified Object Shot Down Over Alaska: A Closer Look

On Friday, February 10th, a mysterious, high-altitude object was shot down by U.S. fighter jets over Alaska. The object, which was about the size of a car, was detected at an altitude of 40,000 feet and was deemed a potential threat to civilian planes by officials. This incident has generated a great deal of discussion and debate, as many questions remain unanswered about the object. In this article, we will take a closer look at the unidentified object shot down over Alaska and examine the implications of the incident.
PSA: You Can Find These Cozy Birkenstock Styles on Major Sale at Anthropologie Right Now

One thing about Well+Good is, we are proudly pro Birkenstock. The German footwear brand makes some of our most beloved (and fine, maybe polarizing) shoes, from its podiatrist-approved clogs to its versatile summer sandals—even the queen of Genovia herself, Anne Hathaway, is a fan. Between the craftsmanship, the comfortable fit (that gets even better and better with time), and the laid back aesthetic that goes with pretty much anything, Birkenstocks hit every time. And if you love them as much as we do, then you probably already know that Birkenstock rarely goes on sale. Which is all the more reason to act quickly when you find a discounted pair.
This Celeb-Beloved Facial Tool Lifts, Firms, Soothes Muscle Tension, and More—And It’s on Sale for the First Time, Ever

By now, you've probably seen the Theraface Pro by Therabody, the makers behind the iconic Theragun, make an appearance on your TikTok's "For You" page. Raved by creators, consumers, and celebrities (Gabrielle Union swears by it), the percussive therapy device offers six treatments in a single handheld tool, offering massages, LED-light therapy, micro-current technology, and so much more. If you've been curious about the Theraface Pro or need a Valentine's Day gift that reads "love and self care," now's your chance to save on this TikTok viral device, because it's on sale for the first time ever (yes, you heard that right).
Here’s How To Tell if You’re Eating Enough Vegetables, According to Experts

No matter who you turn to for health and nutrition advice, nearly all experts can agree on the importance of eating enough vegetables on a regular basis. However, data from the USDA shows only 10 percent of Americans are meeting the Dietary Guidelines' recommendation of three servings per day. That means most of us are likely missing out on our daily fiber, vitamin, and mineral needs as well.
This Simple Blueberry Smoothie Recipe Is Loaded With Longevity-Promoting Ingredients

An explorer and journalist, Dan Buettner spends much of his time studying Blue Zones, regions in the world (including Sardinia, Italy, and Okinawa, Japan) where centenarians without health problems are commonplace. A key component of the Blue Zones diet is eating whole foods and mostly plant-based—and a Blue Zones blueberry smoothie recipe checks both boxes.
Ease Into Using This Derm-Beloved Ingredient by Making a ‘Retinol Sandwich’

Traditionally, retinol and sensitive skin have been frenemies in the skin-care world—but as formulas get more advanced, they're now able to enter BFF territory. When they're getting along, they'll give you mirror-finish skin. And when they're not, well, let's just say the words "red" and "dry" come to mind. While pairing your retinol with other products certainly works, board-certified dermatologist Shari Marchbein, MD put me on to a different method—the retinol sandwich—back in 2019. And it recently blew up on TikTok.
One Drop of This $30 Serum Smooths My Fine Lines and Plumps My Skin Like No Other

Let me be frank. I’m 30 years old (soon to turn 31) and I’ve been happily embracing Botox since I was 26. What started with preventative injections that I only agreed to for the purpose of a story evolved into a desire for a forever-smooth forehead after just one treatment. Neurotoxins like Botox work by freezing the muscles under the skin so that they can't create wrinkles, but how long the results last can vary. While one appointment used to give me six months free of fine lines between my brows, I'm now seeing revived muscle movement (and the visible wrinkles that come with it) after just two or three months.
If You Feel a Sudden Urge To Pee Right When You Get Home, You Might Have ‘Latchkey Incontinence’

There's actually a non-clinical term for having to pee immediately upon returning home, says Aleece Fosnight, PA-C, a physician's assistant who specializes in sexual health and women's urology at Aeroflow Urology, and it's known as "latchkey incontinence" or even "key in the door incontinence." This refers to the repeated, sudden urge to pee when you pull into the driveway or get within an eyeshot of your front door.
