Read full article on original website
Related
Bobby Buntrock: The Tragic Death of the Young Star of TV's “Hazel”
Like many former child stars, Bobby Buntrock's life ended in tragedy. Buntrock, who played Harold “Sport” Baxter on the popular 1960s TV sitcom Hazel, died at only 21 in a car accident in 1974.
GIANT FREAKIN ROBOT
3K+
Followers
18K+
Post
784K+
Views
ABOUT
Giant Freakin Robot stomps into the future of everything that matters. We offer unique information that impacts everything you care about most.https://www.giantfreakinrobot.com
Comments / 0