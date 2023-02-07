ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michiana, MI

abc57.com

More sunshine and above-average temperatures to round out the weekend

Another quiet day in Michiana with sunshine and above-average temperatures to end the weekend. Highs today will hover around 50 and high pressure will keep clouds away. We'll continue to see sun to kick off the week, but expect breezy conditions and slightly cooler temperatures for Monday. Tuesday won't be as nice, the day will start partly cloudy but clouds build in throughout the day ahead of showers developing later in the day. Anyone with Valentine's Day dinner plans will want to bring an umbrella along. Rain and gusty winds will stick with us into Tuesday night, moving out earlier in the night. Wednesday will be dry, but still windy - temperatures will be the warmest of the week, in the upper 50's. Expect more rain and wind through the end of the week. We're keeping an eye on more impactful weather for Thursday with rain turning to snow leading into Friday.
MICHIANA, MI
abc57.com

Your Super Bowl Sunday matchup: clear skies vs. warm temps

I hope you are ready for a streak of abnormally quiet weather because that is what is in store for Michiana in the next few days! A northerly high-pressure system passing through Canada is limiting the potential for cloud development, leaving us with clear skies going into tonight and Sunday. Super Bowl Sunday will be nothing short of pleasant with sunny skies and temperatures in the high 40s. Monday will feel quite similar to Sunday, although a few degrees cooler as clouds roll into the area. Make sure to double check your Valentines Day plans on Tuesday as we are expecting some light PM showers to develop into a steady rain just around midnight. Temperatures on Tuesday, however, will be the warmest of the week so far, sitting in the low 50s.
GOSHEN, IN
abc57.com

57 Minute Miracle: returning to the Plymouth Public Library

PLYMOUTH, Ind. -- It's not time for another 57 Minute Miracle (it is February, after all), but it is time to revisit a story from the 2022 holiday season. Meteorologist Maci Tetrick stopped by the Plymouth Public Library before the 2022 holiday season, hoping to escape the cold as she performed a 57 Minute Miracle.
PLYMOUTH, IN
abc57.com

Support local businesses at Small Shops event at the Grand LV

NILES, Mich.-- Visit the Grand LV in Niles Saturday, February 11 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. to shop with local artisans and boutiques. ABC57's Morgan Clark met with local business owners from Mitten Chic Boutique, Dani Morgan's Boutique and NS Cosmetics.
NILES, MI
abc57.com

P-H-M hosts job fair February 15

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - The Penn-Harris-Madison School Corporation is hosting a job fair on Wednesday from 2 to 5 p.m. at Schmucker Middle School. The corporation has both part- and full-time positions available. On-the-spot interviews will be held at the event. Schmucker Middle School is located at 56045 Bittersweet...
MISHAWAKA, IN
abc57.com

Car crashes into building overnight, causes temporary road closure

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Olive Street south of Linden Avenue was briefly closed following a car crashing into a building on Saturday around 11:30 p.m., according to the South Bend Police Department. Police temporarily shut down Olive Street near the crash scene due to concerns about the building's structural integrity.
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Two michiana girls basketball teams advance to semi-state

LAPORTE, Ind., --- Girls high school basketball regional play tipped off on Saturday and two Michiana teams will advance to the next round. Laporte High School hosted the 4A regional bracket while Jimtown hosted the 3A. In 3A play Mishawaka Marian faced Tippy Valley, looking to punch their ticket to...
LA PORTE, IN
abc57.com

Notre Dame football introduces new defensive recruits

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - On Friday, Notre Dame football introduced its newest defensive leaders for the 2023. ABC57 Kickoff's Allison Hayes and LeVon Whittaker caught up with some of the guys who make up head coach Marcus Freeman's first recruiting class.
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

'Washed' money found at Elkhart businesses

ELKHART, Ind.-- A money scam hit several Elkhart businesses, involving what is called "washed" bills. It's a technique to create counterfeit money, where bills are bleached and reprinted with a higher denomination on the same paper. It was the sophisticated technique that Elkhart police say took them by surprise. "On...
ELKHART, IN
abc57.com

Three vehicles involved in crash near Bendix, Cleveland

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Three vehicles were involved in a crash on North Bendix Drive and West Cleveland Road Friday afternoon, according to St. Joseph County dispatch. A call came in at 1:19 p.m. reporting the crash. According to dispatch, at least one person was injured in the incident.
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Local veteran celebrates 100th birthday, honored by state leaders

CASSOPOLIS, Mich. --- A very special birthday celebration for a local veteran took place Saturday afternoon in Cassopolis. “A hundred years old but I don’t feel like I’m over 70,” says George Tabbert Senior of Niles. Tabbert celebrated his 100th birthday surrounded by his big, loving family.
CASSOPOLIS, MI
abc57.com

Fugitive Friday for February 10, 2023

This week’s Fugitive Friday features Chiqueal Baker, Reginald Townsend and Corwin Stahl, Jr. Chiqueal Baker is wanted for theft, robbery, criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon and multiple misdemeanor warrants. Reginald Townsend is wanted for violating conditions of supervised release for the original conviction of bank robbery with a...
MICHIANA, MI
abc57.com

Elkhart Community Schools superintendent submits resignation

ELKHART, Ind. - Steve Thalheimer, Superintendent of Elkhart Community Schools, submitted his resignation Friday, citing personal wellness as the reason for his departure. Thalheimer said the decision was something he and his family discussed at length over the winter holiday. The Board of School Trustees will consider the resignation during...
ELKHART, IN
abc57.com

Two injured in multiple-vehicle Cass county crash

CASS COUNTY, Mich. -- Deputies responded to a two-car injury crash on Friday around 12 p.m. at the intersection of Ironwood Road and Redfield Street, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. Deputies say that two men, aged 23 and 22 were traveling east on Redfield Street at the time...
CASS COUNTY, MI

