FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 7 Ohio State leaves South Bend winless in series against Notre DameThe LanternColumbus, OH
Mentally Disabled Woman Vanishes With Her 2-Year-Old Nephew And Police Fail To Tell Family Of Possible SightingThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedHammond, IN
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 7 Ohio State hits the road again to face Notre Dame in weekend seriesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Bloodied woman found walking with a baby had shot her husbandVirgil "The Web Designer" GriffinPortage, IN
Hall Of Fame Football Icon DiesOnlyHomersSouth Bend, IN
abc57.com
More sunshine and above-average temperatures to round out the weekend
Another quiet day in Michiana with sunshine and above-average temperatures to end the weekend. Highs today will hover around 50 and high pressure will keep clouds away. We'll continue to see sun to kick off the week, but expect breezy conditions and slightly cooler temperatures for Monday. Tuesday won't be as nice, the day will start partly cloudy but clouds build in throughout the day ahead of showers developing later in the day. Anyone with Valentine's Day dinner plans will want to bring an umbrella along. Rain and gusty winds will stick with us into Tuesday night, moving out earlier in the night. Wednesday will be dry, but still windy - temperatures will be the warmest of the week, in the upper 50's. Expect more rain and wind through the end of the week. We're keeping an eye on more impactful weather for Thursday with rain turning to snow leading into Friday.
abc57.com
Your Super Bowl Sunday matchup: clear skies vs. warm temps
I hope you are ready for a streak of abnormally quiet weather because that is what is in store for Michiana in the next few days! A northerly high-pressure system passing through Canada is limiting the potential for cloud development, leaving us with clear skies going into tonight and Sunday. Super Bowl Sunday will be nothing short of pleasant with sunny skies and temperatures in the high 40s. Monday will feel quite similar to Sunday, although a few degrees cooler as clouds roll into the area. Make sure to double check your Valentines Day plans on Tuesday as we are expecting some light PM showers to develop into a steady rain just around midnight. Temperatures on Tuesday, however, will be the warmest of the week so far, sitting in the low 50s.
abc57.com
Antiques and Artisans to join vendors this weekend at South Bend Farmer's Market
SOUTH BEND, Ind.- The South Bend Farmer's Market is open Saturday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. and located at 1105 Northside Boulevard in South Bend. Parking is free at the Farmer's Market in South Bend. Some vendors accept WIC, SNAP, and credit cards, and there is an ATM on-site...
abc57.com
57 Minute Miracle: returning to the Plymouth Public Library
PLYMOUTH, Ind. -- It's not time for another 57 Minute Miracle (it is February, after all), but it is time to revisit a story from the 2022 holiday season. Meteorologist Maci Tetrick stopped by the Plymouth Public Library before the 2022 holiday season, hoping to escape the cold as she performed a 57 Minute Miracle.
abc57.com
Support local businesses at Small Shops event at the Grand LV
NILES, Mich.-- Visit the Grand LV in Niles Saturday, February 11 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. to shop with local artisans and boutiques. ABC57's Morgan Clark met with local business owners from Mitten Chic Boutique, Dani Morgan's Boutique and NS Cosmetics.
abc57.com
Senior Marian HS Student asking for mid-winter formal dress donations for other students
MISHAWAKA, Ind. -- It’s mid-winter formal season at Marian High School, and while some have no problem buying a dress, there are students who aren’t as fortunate. One senior wants to make sure everyone has the chance to pick out a dress for the dance, and all for free.
abc57.com
Tickets to South Bend Schools sporting events only available online following fight
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Tickets to South Bend Community School Corporation high school sporting events will only be available for purchase online, school officials announced Friday. The change comes in response to the fight that broke out during a Washington vs. Riley basketball game on February 2. School officials also...
abc57.com
P-H-M hosts job fair February 15
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - The Penn-Harris-Madison School Corporation is hosting a job fair on Wednesday from 2 to 5 p.m. at Schmucker Middle School. The corporation has both part- and full-time positions available. On-the-spot interviews will be held at the event. Schmucker Middle School is located at 56045 Bittersweet...
abc57.com
Car crashes into building overnight, causes temporary road closure
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Olive Street south of Linden Avenue was briefly closed following a car crashing into a building on Saturday around 11:30 p.m., according to the South Bend Police Department. Police temporarily shut down Olive Street near the crash scene due to concerns about the building's structural integrity.
abc57.com
Two michiana girls basketball teams advance to semi-state
LAPORTE, Ind., --- Girls high school basketball regional play tipped off on Saturday and two Michiana teams will advance to the next round. Laporte High School hosted the 4A regional bracket while Jimtown hosted the 3A. In 3A play Mishawaka Marian faced Tippy Valley, looking to punch their ticket to...
abc57.com
Notre Dame football introduces new defensive recruits
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - On Friday, Notre Dame football introduced its newest defensive leaders for the 2023. ABC57 Kickoff's Allison Hayes and LeVon Whittaker caught up with some of the guys who make up head coach Marcus Freeman's first recruiting class.
abc57.com
'Washed' money found at Elkhart businesses
ELKHART, Ind.-- A money scam hit several Elkhart businesses, involving what is called "washed" bills. It's a technique to create counterfeit money, where bills are bleached and reprinted with a higher denomination on the same paper. It was the sophisticated technique that Elkhart police say took them by surprise. "On...
abc57.com
Crash at the intersection of Colfax and William leads to injury and fallen streetlight
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Police responded to reports of a two-vehicle crash on Sunday just after 11 p.m. at the intersection of Colfax Avenue and William Street, according to the South Bend Police Department. Officials say that one of the drivers involved has been taken to a nearby hospital. Department...
abc57.com
Three vehicles involved in crash near Bendix, Cleveland
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Three vehicles were involved in a crash on North Bendix Drive and West Cleveland Road Friday afternoon, according to St. Joseph County dispatch. A call came in at 1:19 p.m. reporting the crash. According to dispatch, at least one person was injured in the incident.
abc57.com
Local veteran celebrates 100th birthday, honored by state leaders
CASSOPOLIS, Mich. --- A very special birthday celebration for a local veteran took place Saturday afternoon in Cassopolis. “A hundred years old but I don’t feel like I’m over 70,” says George Tabbert Senior of Niles. Tabbert celebrated his 100th birthday surrounded by his big, loving family.
abc57.com
Fugitive Friday for February 10, 2023
This week’s Fugitive Friday features Chiqueal Baker, Reginald Townsend and Corwin Stahl, Jr. Chiqueal Baker is wanted for theft, robbery, criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon and multiple misdemeanor warrants. Reginald Townsend is wanted for violating conditions of supervised release for the original conviction of bank robbery with a...
abc57.com
St. Joseph County Sheriff's Department asking for help in search of missing 15-year-old
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. -- Deputies were dispatched to a report of a missing 15-year-old girl on Friday, according to the St. Joseph County Sheriff's Department. Officials say that Exdith Janery Rodriguez Davila left her home on Fairchild Road around 2 a.m. on Friday. It is unknown what Davila was...
abc57.com
Three people, including road service employee, injured in Fulton County crash
FULTON COUNTY, Ind. - Three people, including a road service employee, were injured in a crash and subsequent cleanup effort on County Road 700 North and U.S. 31 Thursday afternoon, according to the Fulton County Sheriff's Office. At 2:02 p.m., emergency crews were called to the area for a crash...
abc57.com
Elkhart Community Schools superintendent submits resignation
ELKHART, Ind. - Steve Thalheimer, Superintendent of Elkhart Community Schools, submitted his resignation Friday, citing personal wellness as the reason for his departure. Thalheimer said the decision was something he and his family discussed at length over the winter holiday. The Board of School Trustees will consider the resignation during...
abc57.com
Two injured in multiple-vehicle Cass county crash
CASS COUNTY, Mich. -- Deputies responded to a two-car injury crash on Friday around 12 p.m. at the intersection of Ironwood Road and Redfield Street, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. Deputies say that two men, aged 23 and 22 were traveling east on Redfield Street at the time...
