An Oregon Couple Always Dreamed of Having a Big Family and Adopted Embryos Frozen 30 Years AgoGochi EzPortland, OR
This City in Oregon Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensPortland, OR
Friday in Portland: Local family looking for answers after son experienced 'unimaginable act of hate' at Portland schoolEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: Salem PD requiring body cameras, but Portland officers still camera freeEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: President Biden shouts out Portland during State of the Union speech and more top storiesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Showers, thunderstorms, possible hail pound Portland on Monday before snow arrives overnight
Portland will start the week with some wild Monday weather before adding snow to the mix overnight and into Tuesday. The National Weather Service has issued a slate of warnings and advisories stretching from the coast to the Cascades warning of snow beginning later Monday night and lingering into Tuesday.
Expect a partly sunny Super Bowl Sunday in Portland
Prepare for some wacky weather ahead, Portlanders. Like Saturday, Sunday will bring afternoon sunshine and high temperatures of 52 degrees. Monday will bring showers and a high of 46 degrees. But a cold front that’s expected to arrive Monday night could bring traces of snow Tuesday to the lowland areas of Portland with up to an inch at higher elevations, according to the National Weather Service.
Hope you love snow, Portland. A dusting is coming on Valentine’s Day.
Snow is in the forecast for the Portland area Tuesday, which also happens to be Valentine’s Day and Oregon’s 164th birthday. A cold front that’s expected to arrive Monday night means rain will turn to snow early Tuesday, possibly leaving a dusting at lower elevations around the Portland area. Up to an inch of snow could accumulate at elevations above 1,000 feet, according to the National Weather Service.
Valentines for Oregon’s birthday: 12 places we love to love
Oregon is a special place. From the Pacific coastline to the Cascade Mountains and the high desert beyond, there is a wealth of natural beauty and vibrant communities contributing to the wellbeing of this state we call home. So many of us carry a deep, abiding love for Oregon, and...
Container shipping rebounds at Port of Portland after infamous labor dispute
Shipping container traffic through the Port of Portland has roared back over the past three years, a remarkable recovery from an infamous labor dispute that had essentially shut down container traffic at the port. Portland’s container volume was at its highest point last year since 2013, according to port figures,...
Willamette River blaze tested Portland firefighters: ‘Like fighting a fire in an oven’
The alarm sounded in the grain elevator’s control room that Tuesday afternoon not long after dock workers loaded enough wheat to fill more than 2,000 semi-trucks onto the 636-foot cargo ship anchored at the east side of the Willamette River near the Broadway Bridge. All that remained was paperwork...
Tolls are coming to Portland-area freeways, and even tolling fans worry they’ll stack up
In less than two years, the Oregon Department of Transportation will introduce the first highway tolls in the state. It will begin with two bridge tolls on Interstate 205. But planned within the next few years are per-mile tolls on all lanes of Interstates 5 and 205 and, if a replacement project gets underway, a toll to cross the Interstate Bridge over the Columbia River.
Winterhawks fall to Seattle 3-0, drop out of conference lead
In the battle for top spot in the West, in their first matchup with the group of players the Seattle Thunderbirds will be taking into the playoffs, the Portland Winterhawks hung in there for 40 minutes. But in the end, they couldn’t put the puck in the net, and Seattle took the lead in the 2nd and put the game away with 2 goals in a minute in the 3rd, running out 3-0 winners.
Tigard man lands 1st spring chinook salmon of the year on what might be his last fishing trip
The first spring chinook salmon of the year, a 19-pounder, was landed Saturday in Multnomah Channel by Mike McMahon of Tigard on what might be his last fishing trip. McMahon, 81, stricken with terminal cancer and under hospice care, was fishing near the location he and his family spread his father’s ashes two decades ago.
Lake Oswego’s Mia Brahe-Pedersen sets national record for indoor 200-meter dash
Mia Brahe-Pedersen has already cemented herself in Oregon’s record books as the state’s best sprinter. On Friday, the Lake Oswego junior broke the national record in the indoor 200-meter sprint by finishing in 22.89 seconds at the Don Kirby Invitational in New Mexico. The previous record was 22.97...
NE Portland shooting leaves 1 dead in Eliot neighborhood
A man was shot and killed in Portland’s Eliot neighborhood Saturday. Gunnar Peterson, a nearby resident, said he heard a loud bang outside his home around 2 p.m. When he looked out his front window, he saw a man collapse onto the ground. He watched another person jump into an SUV and drive away, he said.
Hawaiian volcanoes: Nature’s awesome power is on full display right now
The relentless power and enduring beauty of volcanoes remain on full display on the island of Hawaii day and night. Always unpredictable, the Kilauea volcano – one of the world’s most active – reawakened Jan. 5, 2023. This followed a rare dual eruption with Mauna Loa late in 2022 that lasted nearly two weeks, fascinating tourists and locals alike.
Readers respond: Help chart a better path for students
The chance to lead Oregon’s public schools and community colleges comes before the public only once every two years for a narrow window of time. That time is now. On Feb. 4, the filing period opened for school board seats in the May 16 election. Potential candidates have only until March 16 to file. How does this relate to you?
Nike wants to hire off-duty police as security to keep Portland stores open
Nike wants the city to detail off-duty police officers to provide security at the company’s Northeast Portland community store, which has been mostly closed to the public for months. In a letter delivered to Mayor Ted Wheeler’s office and other local officials Thursday, Nike said it would cover the...
Oregon senators want taxpayers to stop paying long-distance commuting costs of remote workers. Union leader says think again
Oregon lawmakers are wrestling with whether to continue paying state workers who’ve chosen to live in far-flung states including Hawaii to travel back to the state for periodic in-person check-ins. Before the pandemic, it was not unusual for a small segment of state workers to live just outside Oregon’s...
What should I plant after removing invasive English ivy? Ask Extension
Gardening season slows during the winter, but you still may have questions as you prepare for spring. To ask one, simply go to the OSU Extension website, type it in and include the county where you live. A photo is very helpful. Q: I’m planning on gradually removing a large...
Westview, Newberg, McMinnville, Crater and Thurston lead the way at the OSAA cheerleading state championships
Oregon’s cheerleading state championships were held on Saturday at Oregon City High School, and eight state championships were handed out. With Class 6A split into two this season, a large and a small division, Newberg won its third state championship in a row as the Tigers won the 6A Small Traditional division with a final score of 108.5 points.
Watch: Miraculous buzzer-beater lifts Portland State men’s basketball past Northern Arizona
Down one point with just 0.4 seconds on the clock, the Portland State men’s basketball team needed a miracle against Northern Arizona on Saturday. Hunter Woods and Isaiah Johnson provided it. Woods heaved a baseball pass nearly the full length of the court, and Johnson tipped it in from...
A waiver, not a punch in the face, for Portland taxpayers: Steve Duin column
Back in the days when he was serving as a Portland city commissioner, Steve Novick often argued that Democratic elected officials should hold a press conference each fall as property tax bills arrived at our door. With cameras rolling, Democrats could detail, and celebrate, just how much of the taxes...
Powerball: See the winning numbers in Saturday’s $34 million drawing
It’s time to grab your tickets and check to see if you’re a big winner! The Powerball lottery jackpot continues to rise after one lucky winner in Washington won $747 million in the February 6 drawing. Is this your lucky night?. Here are Saturday’s winning lottery numbers:
