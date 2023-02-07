In the battle for top spot in the West, in their first matchup with the group of players the Seattle Thunderbirds will be taking into the playoffs, the Portland Winterhawks hung in there for 40 minutes. But in the end, they couldn’t put the puck in the net, and Seattle took the lead in the 2nd and put the game away with 2 goals in a minute in the 3rd, running out 3-0 winners.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 22 HOURS AGO