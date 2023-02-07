ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Expect a partly sunny Super Bowl Sunday in Portland

Prepare for some wacky weather ahead, Portlanders. Like Saturday, Sunday will bring afternoon sunshine and high temperatures of 52 degrees. Monday will bring showers and a high of 46 degrees. But a cold front that’s expected to arrive Monday night could bring traces of snow Tuesday to the lowland areas of Portland with up to an inch at higher elevations, according to the National Weather Service.
Hope you love snow, Portland. A dusting is coming on Valentine’s Day.

Snow is in the forecast for the Portland area Tuesday, which also happens to be Valentine’s Day and Oregon’s 164th birthday. A cold front that’s expected to arrive Monday night means rain will turn to snow early Tuesday, possibly leaving a dusting at lower elevations around the Portland area. Up to an inch of snow could accumulate at elevations above 1,000 feet, according to the National Weather Service.
Tolls are coming to Portland-area freeways, and even tolling fans worry they’ll stack up

In less than two years, the Oregon Department of Transportation will introduce the first highway tolls in the state. It will begin with two bridge tolls on Interstate 205. But planned within the next few years are per-mile tolls on all lanes of Interstates 5 and 205 and, if a replacement project gets underway, a toll to cross the Interstate Bridge over the Columbia River.
Winterhawks fall to Seattle 3-0, drop out of conference lead

In the battle for top spot in the West, in their first matchup with the group of players the Seattle Thunderbirds will be taking into the playoffs, the Portland Winterhawks hung in there for 40 minutes. But in the end, they couldn’t put the puck in the net, and Seattle took the lead in the 2nd and put the game away with 2 goals in a minute in the 3rd, running out 3-0 winners.
NE Portland shooting leaves 1 dead in Eliot neighborhood

A man was shot and killed in Portland’s Eliot neighborhood Saturday. Gunnar Peterson, a nearby resident, said he heard a loud bang outside his home around 2 p.m. When he looked out his front window, he saw a man collapse onto the ground. He watched another person jump into an SUV and drive away, he said.
Readers respond: Help chart a better path for students

The chance to lead Oregon’s public schools and community colleges comes before the public only once every two years for a narrow window of time. That time is now. On Feb. 4, the filing period opened for school board seats in the May 16 election. Potential candidates have only until March 16 to file. How does this relate to you?
Westview, Newberg, McMinnville, Crater and Thurston lead the way at the OSAA cheerleading state championships

Oregon’s cheerleading state championships were held on Saturday at Oregon City High School, and eight state championships were handed out. With Class 6A split into two this season, a large and a small division, Newberg won its third state championship in a row as the Tigers won the 6A Small Traditional division with a final score of 108.5 points.
