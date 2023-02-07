ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon softball uses 5-run 6th to pull away from Ole Miss

Oregon erupted for a five-run sixth inning to pull away from Ole Miss and pickup a quality win on the opening weekend of the season. Allee Bunker hit a bases-clearing double, one of three extra-base hits for UO in the sixth, to send the No. 22 Ducks to a 9-3 win over the Rebels Saturday afternoon at the Puerto Vallarta Challenge.
