Oregon women’s basketball falls at No. 18 UCLA, suffering 5th loss in a row
The Oregon Ducks led early and erased a seven-point deficit in the fourth quarter, but foundered late as the No. 18 UCLA Bruins closed on a 12-2 run to win 67-57 Sunday afternoon at Pauley Pavilion. It was the Ducks’ fifth consecutive loss. Endyia Rogers scored 19 points and...
Oregon softball uses 5-run 6th to pull away from Ole Miss
Oregon erupted for a five-run sixth inning to pull away from Ole Miss and pickup a quality win on the opening weekend of the season. Allee Bunker hit a bases-clearing double, one of three extra-base hits for UO in the sixth, to send the No. 22 Ducks to a 9-3 win over the Rebels Saturday afternoon at the Puerto Vallarta Challenge.
Tehya Bird’s 2-run home run sends Oregon softball past North Dakota State
Tehya Bird’s two-run home run in the sixth sent the Oregon Ducks past North Dakota State to cap the weekend at the Puerto Vallarta Challenge. With two out and the tying run on first, Bird hit a 2-2 pitch to left-center for a line drive home run to give the No. 22 Ducks a 4-3 lead they’d hold onto over the Bison Sunday morning.
Bill Oram: Deep in the Woods? In 2nd half against UCLA, Oregon Ducks men were lost in them, too
Dana Altman didn’t try to mask his disappointment on Saturday night. What would be the point?. “We did need this one,” Altman said. “Everyone’s smart enough to figure that out.”. The Oregon Ducks men came apart after a dazzling, energetic first half against UCLA. It’s been...
Jaime Jaquez Jr., No. 7 UCLA smother Oregon men’s basketball
Jaime Jaquez Jr. had one of the most productive games of his UCLA career and finally got his first win in Eugene, effectively ending Oregon’s already slim chances of earning an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament in the process. Jaquez, a senior guard, had 25 points and 12...
