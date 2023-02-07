Read full article on original website
Autoblog
2023 Cadillac CT4 Review: Caddy's sporty compact chugs along nicely
Cadillac finally built a better BMW M3, just in time for high-performance gasoline-powered Cadillac sedans to disappear entirely. At least Caddy's going out on a high note. Pros: Affordable entry point for a Cadillac; engaging steering and handling; Blackwing is incredibly fun. Cons: Lackluster interior; cramped rear seat; small trunk.
Autoblog
Super Bowl attack ad shows Tesla slamming into child-size mannequins and a stroller
An advertisement that aired during Sunday's Super Bowl showed a Tesla slamming into two child-sized mannequins and hitting a stroller. The 30-second ad was created by The Dawn Project, an organization that campaigns to ban what it calls "unsafe software." It was founded and is funded by California tech entrepreneur and Tesla critic Dan O'Dowd, who is also CEO of Green Hills Software, a company that develops self-driving software.
Autoblog
2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime recalled for potential stalling in cold weather
Toyota is recalling 16,679 units of the 2021 RAV4 Prime plug-in hybrid over a software logic problem that can potentially occur in narrow circumstances. The Hybrid Vehicle Control ECU (HEV ECU) contains programming managing parameters for the high-voltage hybrid battery that ensures safe running and protects the battery. It's been found that when a driver's been in EV Mode in cold temperatures and pushes the throttle pedal quickly, the battery voltage can plummet below a safety threshold. If that happens, the vehicle will display a warning message before shutting down the hybrid system, which shuts down the vehicle. If this occurs at higher speeds, the occupants face increased risk of a crash.
Autoblog
Head of Jeep confirms PHEV buyers really are plugging in
One of the questions that I and many of my colleagues have had about plug-in hybrids is: Do people really take advantage of its batteries and charge up? Sure, it can save lots of fuel, but are people really taking the time to plug in regularly? After all, it's not like you can't drive if you don't, so maybe people just drive them like regular hybrids. Stellantis Senior Vice President and Head of Jeep, Jim Morrison, told us at the Chicago auto show that PHEV buyers definitely plug in.
Autoblog
Tesla Semi skepticism lingers months after Musk’s first delivery
Elon Musk has long relished trolling those who’ve doubted him and Tesla. In 2018, he vowed to send “short shorts” to hedge fund manager David Einhorn, who’d been betting against Tesla’s stock. A couple years later, the company actually listed satin trunks as a gag gift for sale on its website.
Autoblog
Junkyard Gem: 1983 Chrysler LeBaron Mark Cross Town & Country Convertible
When Lee Iacocca took the helm at the Chrysler Corporation in 1978, the company appeared to be doomed. The company's only modern front-wheel-drive cars either came from Japan or had been developed from Chrysler Europe's Simca operation, inflation was raging, and Middle Eastern conflict a year later sent fuel prices skyrocketing for the second time in the decade. Iacocca secured government loans to keep the company afloat until vehicles based on a brand-new front-drive platform could reach showrooms. Those were the K-Cars, debuting in the 1981 model year, and they saved Chrysler. The LeBaron was the ritziest of the early Ks, and today's Junkyard Gem is an example of the most prestigious LeBaron of 1983, found in a Colorado car graveyard last summer.
Autoblog
Volkswagen teases something electric coming soon
What is Volkswagen teasing in this Twitter post? German HQ uploaded a 27-second clip to the blue bird channel, the clip's opening captioned with an injunction to turn the "Sound On." What do you get for activating your speakers? Practically nothing but the sound of tires crunching over snow, which means this is either a battery-electric product or a plug-in hybrid with pure EV driving range. The chunky-ish tires and the snowbound environs lead us to believe this will be something on the rugged side. The VW logo on the wheel center cap informs us this isn't a preview of the coming Scout. And our eyes might deceive us, but when the vehicle makes a left turn, it sure looks like the camera lingers on the rear wheel just long enough to reveal some rear-wheel steering.
Autoblog
AlphaTauri shows 2023 Formula One livery ahead of new car reveal
Red Bull-owned Formula One team AlphaTauri has revealed the livery that its cars will wear during the 2023 season. It presented the new look at the Lincoln Center during the New York Fashion Week, and it will soon begin testing its new car to ensure it's ready for its first race.
Autoblog
Tesla does a flip-flop by lifting Model Y car prices in China just a month after cutting them
Tesla has raised the starting price of its Model Y crossovers in China, just weeks after bringing in huge cuts that helped stoke demand among buyers in the reopening country. The electric-vehicle maker has set a new base price of 261,900 yuan ($38,483.01) for the rear-wheel-drive version of the car-based SUV, according to its Chinese website. That's a rise of 2,000 yuan or 0.8%. The price of other Model Ys remains unchanged.
Autoblog
Car-data firms flop as automakers see dollar signs in software
Auto companies promising billions in new software revenue by the end of the decade have been hiring engineers left and right, poaching executives from tech giants and trying to figure out how to process and monetize the oodles of data that connected cars produce. One would think this would translate...
Autoblog
Least satisfying cars, Ford vs. GM in F1 and the Ineos Grenadier | Autoblog Podcast #767
In this episode of the Autoblog Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by Senior Editor Jeremy Korzeniewski. The chatter kicks off with a discussion about the merits of both Ford and GM getting into the Formula 1 series and the different paths the two American automakers are taking in their endeavors. From there, conversation turns toward a performance-minded version of Ford's Lightning electric truck and the interior of the Mustang Dark Horse. The latest list of the least satisfying new cars is then debated, and the news topics end with a recap of Tesla Cybertruck delays.
Autoblog
Junkyard Gem: 1972 Mercury Cougar XR-7
Starting with the 1939 model year and continuing through 2011, the rule in Dearborn was that most Ford models would get a dressed-up sibling wearing Mercury badges (and Canadians even got Mercury F-100s and Econolines). When the Mustang first hit showrooms in 1964, the countdown for a Mercurized version began. That car, the Cougar, debuted as a 1967 model marketed as "the man's car." Today's Junkyard Gem is a much-abused example of the early-1970s Cougar, found in a San Francisco Bay Area car graveyard a while back.
Autoblog
Jeep 4xe Super Bowl commercial highlights modern version of 'Electric Boogie'
The Super Bowl is finally upon us, but for many people, the big game has nothing to do with who wins or loses. Advertisers spend millions for a 30-second or one-minute spot during the Super Bowl broadcast, and the commercials can create a buzz that lasts for weeks after the game. Jeep hopes to do just that with its one-minute Super Bowl spot highlighting the brand’s electrified off-roaders.
