What is Volkswagen teasing in this Twitter post? German HQ uploaded a 27-second clip to the blue bird channel, the clip's opening captioned with an injunction to turn the "Sound On." What do you get for activating your speakers? Practically nothing but the sound of tires crunching over snow, which means this is either a battery-electric product or a plug-in hybrid with pure EV driving range. The chunky-ish tires and the snowbound environs lead us to believe this will be something on the rugged side. The VW logo on the wheel center cap informs us this isn't a preview of the coming Scout. And our eyes might deceive us, but when the vehicle makes a left turn, it sure looks like the camera lingers on the rear wheel just long enough to reveal some rear-wheel steering.

2 HOURS AGO