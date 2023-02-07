Read full article on original website
NECN
Several Storms, Including Chance of Snow, on the Horizon This Week
We're eyeing several storms for the upcoming week, and despite mild temperatures, one chance for snow is appearing early next weekend. For Monday, we’ll see more clouds than sun, with a slight chance of an early shower for the Cape and Islands. Highs are in the upper 40’s, running 10 degrees above average. Skies clear Monday night as some cooler air works in. Lows will be in the middle and upper 20s.
First Alert Weather Day issued for Tuesday due to rain, snow threat
(CBSDFW.COM) — Happy Sunday! We have a beautiful seasonal day ahead with temperatures warming into the mid 50s, sunny skies and breezy NW winds.Today and tomorrow are pretty much picture-perfect January days.If you are headed out to the Watch Party for the Cowboys vs. 49ers, grab a jacket!The northwesterly breeze will add a bite to the air, otherwise it will be fantastic for some outdoor time!Alright, on to Tuesday and the winter weather headed our way. Tuesday is a First Alert Weather Day due to the threat of a rain/snow mix, and noticeably colder air. An upper-level low will be...
WIS-TV
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warming up this week with rain expected by Thursday
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A quiet and mild start to the week with temperatures climbing into the 60s and 70s. Rain expected by Thursday though with rain chances climbing to 60%. Foggy for the Eastern Midlands (Dense Fog Advisory until 6 AM) 30s For the morning with clear skies. Mild...
First Alert Forecast: Arctic air arrives Friday
BALTIMORE -- Temperatures will be chilly across the area to close out the week as an arctic cold front sweeps through the area early Friday. Winds will increase out of the northwest and gusts will be over 30 miles per hour in the wake of the front through Friday afternoon. Highs will reach the low 30s Friday with wind chills in the teens. Wind chills will dip into the single digits by Saturday morning. An *ALERT DAY* has been issued for Friday and Saturday, mainly from Friday night through Saturday morning due to the dangerously cold wind chills expected. High temperatures will recover to the low 30s and the winds will not be a factor by then. Warmer weather will return on Sunday. Expect high temperatures to be nearly 20 degrees warmer Sunday afternoon into the upper 40s and lower 50s.Next week will see a return to above-average temperatures with highs will be in the 50s Monday through Wednesday. There will be sunny skies on Monday and increasing clouds on Tuesday. The next chance for rain will arrive Wednesday, then again Friday to close out the week.Temperatures for the entire week will remain in the 50s with lows in the 40s.
What to know about the storm expected to hit the South
Severe winter storms are predicted to hit the South of the U.S. starting midday on Tuesday, reports The New York Times. Tornadoes and strong winds are expected to affect 15 million people along the Gulf Coast. Along with winds, coastal areas could also see severe thunderstorms which may cause flash flooding. Storm weather will be seen from Texas to the Florida Panhandle, per The Weather Channel. The Southeast including parts of Georgia, the Carolinas, and Virginia may experience some of the weather going into Wednesday as the storm moves east. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) has already called for the state's emergency response team to be prepared for the storm and a number of flights in the state have also been cancelled. Louisiana and Mississippi have also urged residents to be prepared. This storm comes just a month following another tornado that hit New Orleans leaving three dead.
Snow Flurries Possible Friday
Tonight: Lows will be dropping into the mid to upper 30s with increasing clouds. There are a few flurries possible early tomorrow morning through early afternoon. There will be some wrap around moisture behind this low and that will allow for a few showers across Alabama. It will be just cold enough in the upper […]
natureworldnews.com
24 Trillion Gallons of Water Unloaded in California Due to Weeks of Relentless Storms
According to reports, the relentless storms in California unloaded about 24 trillion gallons of water, helping to ease the prolonged drought conditions. Weather forecasts raised concerns over the rounds of heavy rain in California and the West Coasts. However, forecasts explained that the combination of a bomb cyclone and atmospheric rivers helped to bring more rain.
NECN
Next Storm Arrives Late Sunday – With More Accumulating Snow
Pockets of light snow and snow showers will be tapering off and ending this evening, but additional coatings of snow will be possible before the conclusion of this event. The biggest impact this evening and tonight will be the dropping temperatures – which will fall into the 20s for many (teens far North Country) and freeze leftover moisture on anything untreated. Think driveways, parking lots, sidewalks etc…watch your step!
natureworldnews.com
Latest Weather Forecast: Chances of Snow, Blasts of Cold Air Expected in US as Meteorological Spring Comes Near
The latest weather forecast explained that there could be a chance of snow due to a blast of cold air in the United States. As the Meteorological Spring ends, the winter season might be extended for weeks, or the spring season would begin earlier. The early beginning of the winter...
natureworldnews.com
Storms With -50C Temperatures Are Threatening United States’ Heartland This Week
A triple threat of winter storms was raging into the country's center on Sunday, promising travel headaches for the rest of the week as the Upper Midwest hunkered down in bitter cold and wind chills that might reach minus 50 degrees. From Sunday through Thursday, at least three storms will...
Spring forecast looks snowy for some, AccuWeather experts say
Meteorological spring is less than a month away, but AccuWeather meteorologists warn that "there's still some winter left." Get the scoop on the seasonal forecast and the latest outlook on La Nina. Meteorological spring is right around the corner with the season kicking off on the first day of March,...
Seasonally cold, snow showers tonight, light rain Sunday
Another cold front and weak low pressure will result in increasing clouds, followed by showers that will end with a snowing at night.
natureworldnews.com
High Winds to Hit South US, Snow and Ice Expected in the Northeast
High winds could spike temperatures in the South US, while a cold weather could persist in the Northeast US due to an approaching coastal storm, according to the latest forecast. NWS Forecast. The National Weather Service (NWS), through its Weather Prediction Center (WPC), on Sunday, January 15, issued a short-range...
The Weather Channel
East Coast Storm This Weekend Could Struggle To Produce Much Snow, Except In Appalachians
Low pressure will form near the East Coast this weekend. Due to limited cold air, this storm may not produce widespread snow as you'd expect in February. The Appalachians have the best chance of accumulating snow. Some strong winds and coastal flooding are also possible along the East Coast. Sign...
Colorado Snow Forecast Worsens as Winter Storm Could Bring 15 Inches
The storm is set to develop over eastern Colorado this evening and track into the Great Lakes by Thursday with a mixture of heavy snow, sleet and freezing rain.
Warmer temperatures across the Northeast as Texas faces storms: Tuesday weather forecast
After cold temperatures hit the Northeast and an ice storm landed in Texas last week, some areas in the US have milder weather in Tuesday's forecast.
The Weather Channel
Two Winter Storms Will Dump Snow From Plains To Interior Northeast Into Next Week
There are two winter storms ahead for parts of the country through next Thursday. The first from late Friday into Monday will blanket the plains of Colorado and Kansas to the interior Northeast. The second from Tuesday to Thursday could bring snow a bit farther south in the Plains. Sign...
Ice storm expected to cause power outages across southern US
Officials in four states have issued warnings about an ice storm that’s expected to cut power and screw up travel for millions of Americans over the next few days.
Polar vortex releases grip: From zero to 60 in days as Northeast warms up; Texas could get more severe weather
After a brutal cold snap, relatively mild weather and above-average temperatures could dominate forecasts for the next 10 days, AccuWeather said.
27 First News
Winter storm: Snow mixing to sleet and rain
A large storm system is impacting much of the United States causing winter weather alerts and warnings from Arizona and Texas to Ohio. This large storm is impacting Ohio and Pennsylvania today. Bringing snow, a wintry mix and rain to the Valley. See all of the Current Weather Alerts here.
